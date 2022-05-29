Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Background

It has been long recognized that, influenced by a trip to Italy, Howard Schultz had a vision of opening tens of thousands of Italian-style cafes where people could linger over coffee drinks, a “third place” between home and work. In creating its now massive store footprint, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) invested in new unit development to ensure the stores had comfortable seating and a welcoming ambiance. There were no drive-thrus, Schultz did not want them because they did not reflect the Italian cafes he sought to emulate. Starbucks had its own music (CDs were available for purchase) and food was limited, also a Schultz decision, as he did not want the smell of food to compete with the omnipresent aroma of coffee.

In keeping with the appropriated Italian coffee culture, speed of service that is a key feature of quick service restaurants was sacrificed in order to allow baristas the time to make customized coffee drinks. While we can argue that the range of coffee drinks offered by Starbucks is exponentially larger than the Italian cafes, he modeled the company after, without question, the vision Schultz had for Starbucks was embraced by Americans and it has shown to have global attraction (though less so in Italy).

At one point, the growth of the company was so dramatic stores were popping up seemingly everywhere. In fact, one publication joked that "a new Starbucks opened up in the restroom of an existing Starbucks." So striking was the development that Schultz had commented that the company was resistant to the bane of restaurants – cannibalized sales caused by developing a store too close in proximity to another store. On that point, Schultz said he believed he could put stores on all four corners of cross-streets in big cities and still deliver sales growth. With the success of his vision and the business firmly grounded and growing, Schultz retired in 2000.

Then Things Changed

There are some laws that even Starbucks cannot defy. The immutable law of the business cycle was in evidence with the 2008 Great Recession. Rather than unremitted growth, Starbucks was forced to suspend new store development and close 600 existing stores.

Riding back from the sunset in 2008, Howard Schultz returned as CEO. But the company did not immediately return to storied growth. Post Great Recession, Starbucks was experiencing some continued softness in same store sales that even their propensity for raising prices could not solve. New product development was not going as well as they would have liked (among other products, their much marketed “drinkable chocolate dessert” was a failure). To their credit, they did some research and were startled by their findings, in no small part, because it ran counter to the internally held beliefs that the basis for Starbucks' success was with creating innovative products and delivering on the concept of the “Third Place.”

Starbucks' focus on innovation and creating new drinks also meant a complicated menu and with it the need for consistent employee training because, as is common for retail and restaurants, the dominant portion of the labor force in the stores were hourly workers who left when better paying jobs were found. Higher turnover meant loss of employee institutional knowledge and the capabilities that are the basis for effective customer service, often leading to mistakes by less experienced baristas in filling orders. The results were impaired service times and a negative impact on cost of sales and labor.

Now, here is where it got even more interesting.

According to Starbucks' own research in 2009 that served as the basis for a case study, a "highly satisfied customer" spent $4.42 on average per visit and visited an average of 7.2 times per month, translating into an average spending of $31.82 per month and $381.89 per year. By contrast, "unsatisfied customers" spent $3.88 per visit and visited an average of 3.9 times per month, translating into a monthly average of $15.13 and $181.58 on a yearly basis.

As was obvious, the "unsatisfied" customer spent less than half of what a satisfied customer did on an annual basis. This is real money when extrapolated on a system-wide basis (a couple of billion dollars or more). The company also discovered that customers wanted their drinks quickly and the concerns for not only quality but speed of service created conditions where the company closed all its U.S. stores to retrain baristas.

The awareness this created was more than the mere evolution of the company, it involved a strategic shift, informed new product development, speed of service and changed how Starbucks invested in new stores. It also caused them to re-think the value of drive-thru units that might attract the pressed-for-time American consumer. (And re-think they did, though, it took a pandemic for Starbucks to fully embrace drive-thru stores, as was discussed at length here)

At that point, as good companies do, Starbucks adapted to make smarter investments in its business to give the consumer what they wanted. Better equipment and better training enabled speed of service. As for their low paid employees challenged by the complex menu and in need of continued training, Starbucks “solved that problem” with their introduction of higher pay with benefits for any employee working 20 hours or more. A notable shift in compensation away from the pay model commonly seen in quick service restaurants.

With much fanfare, Starbucks also began opening Schultz inspired Reserves and Roasteries, with their show-time equipment and, yes, ever more novel drinks. With all now going swimmingly well at Starbucks, it was time for Howard to re-retire in 2017 and turn the reins over to his COO Kevin Johnson.

As for Schultz, he contemplated a run for U.S. President! (Yeah, we know how that went.)

Johnson’s early performance returns as CEO were mixed. In assessing Johnson’s leadership at Starbucks, this article praised his tech-savvy innovation and the company's growth plans for China, but lamented the ongoing weak sales of food, beverages and merchandise in the U.S. that was thought to be the result of weak customer traffic.

Regarding Johnson’s future as CEO of Starbucks, there were questions about future performance, best exemplified by the statement of R.J. Hottovy, a Morningstar analyst…

I think Starbucks' performance in the last year has been underwhelming. Same-store sales, in particular, have been flat to negative, and the company has admitted that they've made some mistakes on merchandising. It's a disappointing start to his tenure.

Still, there was growth in China where Starbucks expected it to be its largest market in the future, with plans to open 1,000 upscale Starbucks Reserve stores and a handful of Roastery coffee emporiums to take on high-end coffee rivals such as Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Blue Bottle. But the China growth claims by Johnson and Starbucks raised questions even before the pandemic.

In 2019, China was continuing to struggle as it sought to transform itself from a manufacturing and infrastructure-fueled economy into one built on consumers. However, consumer spending was slowing, evidenced by a 2016-2018 reduction in the purchasing of apartments, a problem for the country because they had been over-developed housing and there was, and is, excess inventory. These problems were exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and they continue to bedevil China.

And since we are in the geo-political discussion, there is the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has resulted in Starbucks suspending its franchise license for Russian market development and announcing it will be closing 240 stores, though committing to pay 2,000 employees for six months and aid their job hunt.

So the issues facing Schultz in his third stint as CEO are numerous, diverse, and more problematic, as the COVID pandemic has positioned hourly workers in a new place (a Fourth Place?), one where they are not so easily replaceable.

Things Will Always Change

The very nature of business competition makes change a constant and Starbucks, in many ways, is a victim of its own success. They had been paying employees slightly more than hourly workers at other restaurants and those who were scheduled for 20 hours or more a week received full-time benefits. The company should receive kudos for the effort, as it showed them to be a caring company invested in its people. (As an aside, it is worth noting that managers are bonused based on controlling costs, including labor. They know how many “20 hour a week” employees their operating model allows and they manage it. As a result, not everyone is “allowed to qualify” for the benefits.)

However, the pandemic and its hangover have caused operations at some stores to struggle, as baristas juggled coffee requests coming in through drive-thru windows, mobile devices and even for delivery. This was a complicated challenge for a chain that also scores workers on their ability to connect with customers (the subjectivity of which cannot be lost on employees). As the pandemic wore on, workers became more disconcerted, with staffing shortages amidst increasing customer traffic and accusations of management indifference to the plight of employees. This is what served as the basis for the current movement toward unionization.

Because unionization was a nascent effort at the point Schultz returned as “interim” CEO, he initially met with employees and explained why unionization was not good for them and how it prevented the company from making decisions in the best interest of employees. As he had done successfully on many occasions, Schultz expressed his vision and shared his values. He also knew that the message that unionization was a problem had been a winner before, as Starbucks had previously foiled unionization efforts.

It is fair to say employees have been undeterred by what Schultz and Starbucks were saying, as the high-minded ideals mattered less to employees who were trying to make ends meet while working at a just above minimum wage job. In truth, rather than Howard the skilled communicator being able to “calm the waters” of discontent, the unionization movement took hold and grew from a few locations, to 100, to more than 260, and it shows no sign of ebbing.

Unionization

The National Labor Relations Act, signed into law in the U.S. in 1935, legalized unions and allowed workers to join forces to advocate for themselves in the workplace. While some industries, like utilities, transportation, and the public sector, have largely enjoyed widespread union benefits for years, other industries, like food service of which Starbucks is part, generally aren't unionized.

Starbucks has been around since 1971, which raises the question: Why are workers trying to organize a union now?

Actually, there had been inconsistent unionization efforts at Starbucks beginning in the 1980s. Many of those unions folded, in part due to the company's long history of opposing unionization efforts. Warehouse and roasting plant workers in Seattle were Starbucks' first to unionize in 1985. During contract negotiation, the bargaining unit expanded to include store workers but the same workers moved to decertify their representation within two years. So, under Schultz, Starbucks had previously defeated unionization efforts in their stores.

However, the current push for employees to unionize in Starbucks results from factors related to the pandemic, as this CNBC story notes. While some workers were able to stay at home and avoid contact with others, therefore, minimizing their risk of falling ill with COVID-19, food service workers were faced with a difficult decision: Either keep their jobs and risk illness or lose their jobs and their source of income (and possibly their insurance) in the process.

As the CNBC story further pointed out, workers believe 'this isn’t your grandparents' organized labor push. Young workers today are driven by a desire to improve the workplace, even if they might not stick around to see the changes come to fruition like union laborers of the past. In truth, some workers have little to no experience with unions before getting involved in unionization campaigns. But they clearly recognized their power in the current environment.

With Amazon (AMZN) employees also involved in unionization efforts and Apple (AAPL) store unionization efforts beginning to be noticed, it may seem like unions are surging again. But that is not correct. In 2021, the union membership rate for government and private sector employees fell to 10.3 percent from 10.8 percent in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Private sector union membership fell slightly in 2021 to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent the prior year. However, American approval ratings of unions are near an all-time high. Gallup polling from September 2021 shows 68 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest since 71 percent in 1965, and adults ages 18 to 34 approve of unions at a rate of 77 percent.

The Starbucks union campaign, which began in Buffalo, has spread quickly to cafes across the country and is led by many workers in their early 20s. When workers decide they want a union to represent them in the workplace, either on their own or through a targeted union drive, the approach requires at least 30 percent of the applicable workforce in the store to support unionizing. This is done through a vote in the specific store. If they reach the 30 percent threshold, workers can file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to conduct a vote.

If a majority of the store staff favors unionizing, with a vote of 50 percent plus one, the NLRB certifies the election and a union is formed.

It’s illegal for companies to interfere with union organizing, although they often use tactics to discourage workers from choosing to unionize. For example, Starbucks has said it is developing a new compensation package for employees who are not in a union, as unionization requires collective bargaining untethered to non-union workers. According to some labor attorneys, this is a "union-avoidance technique" at best; at worst, it might rise to the level of “unfair labor practices.”

Starbucks management has also continued firing and disciplining union organizers, a practice that has drawn formal complaints from the NLRB. Starbucks workers across the country say they have seen their hours cut significantly since the national organizing push started, prompting allegations that the company is illegally retaliating against union leaders and supporters.

It’s too early to determine whether unionization will have a major impact on Starbucks’s bottom line, especially when the company is grappling with other big issues like inflation and supply chain problems.

What is true is that unionization creates a period of uncertainty for a company and its shareholders. Companies may face increased costs as they spend more on job benefits to help discourage unionization efforts, as Starbucks is doing.

Though Starbucks employees may be on an uncertain road to systemwide unionization, the business landscape illuminates how worker-corporate relationships and the role of government continue to evolve. Workers desire to unionize will depend in large part on how well the companies they work for listen to their employees’ concerns. It’s a big misconception that all workers really want are higher wages. The actual reason is that workers don’t feel like they’re being heard by their employer. It is one thing to juggle orders coming through drive-through windows, mobile devices and for delivery, it is another to deal with operational problems created by broken ice machines needed for the rapidly expanding menu of cold drinks that will only become more demanding with the coming summer. (In case the reader wonders why the ice machines are not fixed quickly, repair costs are usually part of the bonus calculation for managers and, in an effort to control variable costs in their stores, fixing the machines can be a matter of timely balancing monthly expenses.)

Starbucks Stance

Despite being unable to stop unionization by employing the playbook of the past, Schultz remains committed to fight unionization, as they did in 2007. If there were any doubts about the current effort, please note that in early April 2022 Schultz announced the hiring of a new senior executive as chief strategy officer, Frank Britt, who actually specializes in labor relations.

The truth is, a new strategy-focused executive could help Starbucks better navigate growing union pressure and ease shareholder fears. This is a notable concern, as recently a contingent of 73 shareholders wrote a letter to Starbucks urging it to change its adversarial approach to the union’s growth to protect Starbucks reputation. Those shareholders represent over $3.4 trillion in assets, and they are especially concerned with complaints lodged by the National Labor Relations Board against Starbucks’ anti-union response.

Upon returning as CEO, as made clear by the hiring of Britt, Schultz has been ramping up the company’s campaign against the unionization push in Starbucks U.S. stores with a pledge to increase wages and benefits for non-union stores. In helping meet this pledge, Schultz has suspended the $20 billion stock buyback that was planned to occur over three years and, instead, committed the funds to invest more in workers and stores. Schultz has told store leaders that expanded benefits will help reduce attrition and will go to the stores that are non-union; as federal law requires separately negotiated contracts for pay and benefits of union-represented workers.

In a clear message that unionization will create a barrier between workers and the company, Schultz said that people voting for a union do not understand the limitations they are creating for themselves nor the cost of union dues. Still, while unable to unilaterally change compensation for union workers without bargaining with their union, in what is considered a union-avoidance technique, Starbucks is not prevented by law from telling union workers of the additional benefits extended to non-union employees.

Still, Schultz is pushing store leaders to encourage all workers to vote in the growing number of union elections taking place in U.S. stores, arguing that it is important to prevent a “vocal minority to control a store, a district, a region or the entire company” when it is the company that can provide better pay and benefits.

Although speaking with a personal appeal to lofty values about what the company has been and offering a vision of what it will become, Schultz has not directly addressed the myriad issues presented by the pro-union movement, like fixing and/or upgrading the cafe machinery or ensuring there is sufficient store staffing levels. In fact, across the U.S., store managers are struggling to recruit, staff and retain enough people to effectively staff stores; this a reality as turnover of hospitality workers in the U.S. hit record highs, leading Starbucks to reduce store operating hours and limit services at some locations, exacerbated by rising Covid cases and continuing worker shortages.

It remains that the unionization issue is at the top of to-do list for Schultz and it was the first issue he addressed upon returning to the CEO role; arguing that labor unions are attempting to sell a different story of what Starbucks should be. Yet, baristas who are affiliated with the Starbucks Workers United union are critical of Schultz and his message, which they find deeply insulting.

At least 85 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-run U.S. stores, representing 7,444 workers, have voted to unionize since December, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union. Many more elections are coming; at least 268 stores across the U.S. have now petitioned the NLRB to hold union elections.

The labor board says it has officially certified 64 of those 85 elections, which means Starbucks must begin bargaining with the union at those stores. So far, just three stores – two in Buffalo, New York, and one in Mesa, Arizona – have begun the process; many others are talking to Starbucks about dates to begin negotiating, according to Workers United, which represents the unionized stores.

And the unionization effort continues to succeed in various U.S. cities. Within a span of just three days, two Starbucks stores in the Boston area as well as locations in Eugene, Oregon and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania voted to join Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The company has been slow to start the process of collective bargaining, but claims the delay is not intentional and that the union's insistence on store-by-store union elections – instead of regional ones, as Starbucks requested – is one reason bargaining is slow. However, labor relations experts say it is common for companies to drag the process out as a disincentive to organizers.

U.S. labor law doesn’t set a deadline for agreeing to a contract. In fact, it doesn’t even require that an agreement be reached. It only requires both parties bargain in good faith. The union does have the power to strike, which could pressure Starbucks into reaching an agreement.

Unionization And The Investment Angle

As I have said ad nauseum, I do not provide investment advice. Still, I know there are some who want a more obvious read on what the investment angle might be amidst the unionization effort at Starbucks. On that, let’s be clear.

Starbucks share price has fallen ~ 36 percent over the past twelve months, pressured by concerns over rising costs, the pandemic restrictions challenging operations in China, the discontinuation of its business in Russia and the labor unrest driven by the unionization effort underway.

Starbucks has said it is committed to increasing wages to $17 p/hour for U.S. baristas by the summer. With labor about 1/3 of a store’s costs, this would add to their cost of labor and compound the problem of the inflationary costs of ingredients and supplies and, ultimately, to profitability.

Still, in response to the inflationary concerns, we have seen Starbucks increase prices, a consistent past practice of passing costs along to the customer. In fact, marked by the menu price increases of October 2021 and January 2022, Starbucks has now raised prices eleven times in six years, including five menu price increases during the time the price of bulk coffee fell. And just to be clear, company executives have indicated more increases are coming because inflation is not acting like its transitory (no kidding).

Starbucks is also facing increased competition from artisanal (“mom & pop”) coffee shops as well as expanding businesses with deeper pockets, like Dunkin’ (DNKN) and Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), all of which seek to meet increasing on-the-go demand with mobile orders, easier carry-out stores, and more drive-thru units.

Faced with these myriad operational challenges, Starbucks cut its forecast for earnings and profit for the year.

Still, if looking no further than Howard’s return to re-energize Starbucks, get the company back on track for growth and improve the share price, one might argue that a return to the glory days is "inevitable."

However, if one believes that context matters, then it is clear Starbucks is facing some hard and possibly new lessons about a changing competitive environment. The "good news, bad news" is that, while the founder, Schultz is a not-so-new leader who might draw upon his past record of effective decision-making, expecting it to generate future success. That might work. Or it could reflect cognitive biases and, as the dynamics of strategic decision-making make clear, past success is not an indicator of future success. Simply put, the view through the rear-view mirror does not reflect the road ahead.