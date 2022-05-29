RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The investment thesis

I first published my bull thesis on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) back in July 2021. At that time, the stock was priced at $42.85. And a simple dividends discount analysis showed that it was priced below the fair value almost by 50%, providing a wide margin of safety. As you can see from the following chart, the stock price has appreciated by more than 28% and has delivered a total gain of more than 33% since then.

At this point, the business fundamentals remain solid. It has also acquired ITRenew which will provide several growth catalysts in the near future. However, the large price gain so far has also thinned the margin of safety substantially. And there are a few other uncertainties, both macroeconomic and unique to IRM. As a result, I am changing my thesis from buy to hold as detailed next.

IRM and overall market conditions

The following chart compares the price action of IRM versus the overall market since I wrote my bull thesis about a year ago. As you can see, its stock price has stayed in a consolidation window for a few months, providing a good window for investors to accumulate shares. Then it rallied strongly since early 2022. All told, its prices gained about 28% since 1 year ago. In comparison, the overall market went nowhere (actually it lost about 1% of its price).

The strong rally in IRM price is certainly backed up by solid fundamentals. The FY Q1 2022 earnings call (April 28, 2022) reported strong numbers across the board. It reported record quarterly revenue and also adjusted EBITDA earnings. Net Income came in at $42 million, and organic storage rental revenue grew by 6.8%.

Looking forward, management is confident and affirmed FY 2022 full-year guidance as CFO Barry Hytinen commented (abridged and emphases added by me):

And now turning to our outlook. We are pleased to reiterate our full year 2022 guidance. I should note that this is despite the impact of the deconsolidation and the stronger US dollar. With the closing of the ITRenew transaction, I thought it would be helpful to share our preliminary view on purchase accounting. We currently anticipate amortization of intangibles to be approximately $60 million annually. For the second quarter, we expect total revenue to be approximately $1.3 billion. We estimate organic growth to be high single digits to approaching 10% in the second quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $450 million and we expect AFFO to be approximately $260 million.

All told, after the adjustment of the ITRenew purchase accounting, it expects 2022 full year AFFO to increase up to 10% YoY (and the lower bound is still a solid 6%). And next, we will see that the ITRenew acquisition indeed offers strong growth catalysts in the near term.

ITRenew and Growth potential

ITRenew focuses on disposing and recycling technology assets like PCs and servers after IRM removes sensitive data on them. As such, the ITRenew acquisition provides superb opportunities for cross-selling. It naturally leverages IRM’s existing customer base. The acquisition already facilitated winning a key customer with a large financial institution. As CEO William Meaney commented (abridged and emphases added by me):

Turning to our ALM business, we achieved several solid wins that spanned industries, many of which were made possible through the strong combination of Iron Mountain, and the recently acquired ITRenew, which has been performing even better than we had anticipated. An example of the power of this combination can be seen in our expansion on a customer win with a large financial institution that we were originally awarded in early 2021. With the additional expertise we acquired with ITRenew, we expanded our offerings to include market leading recycling expertise, as the whole world is focused on how to better embrace the concept around a more circular economy and reduce our impact on the environment.

Valuation and projected returns

However, its recent price gains have made the valuation less attractive. In terms of FFO multiple, it is currently priced at about 13.3x FFO, about 4% above its historical average. In terms of dividend yield, it currently yields 4.5%, about 22% below its historical average. Despite the variance across different metrics (or because of the variance), I see the margin of safety for investment substantially thinner than 1 year ago even with the new growth catalysts considered.

Assuming a projected growth rate of 5% (consensus estimate projects about 4% CAGR to 2025) in the next 3~5 years, the upside is a bit limited (my bullish projection is about 4% annual return) but there is a non-negligible possibility for a negative total return now (although a small negative return of about 6%).

Summary and other risks

IRM has returned 33% since I first wrote a bullish thesis on it about a year ago. At this point, despite its solid fundamentals and growth potential enabled by the ITRenew acquisition, I see the upside limited and the possibility for a negative total return beginning to emerge. As such, I am changing my thesis from buy to hold.

Besides the valuation risks, there are also a couple of other risks to consider at the same time: