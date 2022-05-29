We Are One Week Through A Bear Market Rally

annatodica/iStock via Getty Images

The last several weeks were brutal for the stock market, and the vast majority of equities. Quite frankly, 2022 has been rather difficult for stocks and bonds, with both asset classes performing poorly. I continue to believe that we are in the midst of both bear market and a rotation of leadership, with a strong probability of market weakness until US mid-term elections. Nonetheless, I also believe that last week was the start of a bear market rally that is likely to continue up through the next few weeks.

I actually believe this is the start of the third bear market rally of this recent bear market. I believe they are all visible on the S&P 500 (SPY) chart, which shows several weeks of declines, followed by a few weeks of strong gains, only to be reversed once again into a longer period of declining.

SPY weekly candlestick (Yahoo! Finance with markings by Zvi Bar)

If this is another such rally, the coming week is likely to be a strong performer. The following week may be as well. Moreover, it is probably now the case that recent resistance points are likely to be supporting upon a downward reversal. This becomes more visible if we view a trend channel around recent movement.

SPY chart (Finviz.com)

I believe it is unlikely that SPY makes a move to the upper bound of this recent range in a straight line, but I do think this current thrust shall continue. What seem somewhat probable that the market is likely to test the SMA 50 line on the above chart, which is at around $425. Further, I believe that the SMA 20 line, currently at around $405 and curling upward, is likely to act as a first line of support upon any forthcoming reversal.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) sets up similarly, with a possible move to the SMA 50 at around $330, and SMA 20 support at around $300. This means that apparent support rests around 3% below current prices.

QQQ chart (Finviz)

QQQ may have a larger move over the course of this probable bear market rally, but it is also possible that there is a continuing rotation occurring. Much of that could depend upon how interest rates move, as well as oil prices. I believe energy, healthcare, and financials are likely to outperform over the broader course of the year, but higher beta assets are likely to outperform during bear market rallies.

If this rally continues as anticipated, it is likely that the coming week, and possibly two weeks, will be strong. Still, even if that is the case, it appears reasonably probable that the market would find more substantial resistance as it approaches the SMA 200, which sits as about $360 for QQQ and around $445 for SPY.

The primary risk to the bear market rally premise is that the markets may quickly reverse back down again. Such could occur for any reason, but it appears likely that recent resistance will act as reasonable support on the first knock. To that extent, SPY appears to have support at around $405 and again at around $400. QQQ appears to have support at around $300. If these support levels hold, and a series of higher lows are set, the rally should continue.

A breach of such support would be very bad, and indicate a more substantial leg down may be imminent. I would likely take any near term speculation off of the table upon such a decline in the coming week, but momentum appears supportive of a continued move higher.

Conclusion

The market has become considerably more volatile, and this increased volatility is likely to continue. It appears that we have been in a bear market since around the start of the year, and there is no reason to believe that we are exiting this apparent bear market anytime soon. Nonetheless, bear markets are known to have strong rallies that often last several weeks.

Since we just sustained eight consecutive declining weeks on the major indexes, followed by a reasonably strong one last week, it appears reasonably probable that we are one week into a bear market rally. If that is the case, this rally is likely to have one or two more good weeks in it. I would abandon this enthusiasm for a continued market rally upon a move below recent support, but since support is roughly 3% below current market prices, this broader market appears to present a very strong short term opportunity.