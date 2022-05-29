Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: America Movil (NYSE:AMX) has shown strong financials to date and growth across the Latin American market appears strong. However, a potential weakening of the Mexican peso as well as intensifying competition across the 5G space remain potential risk factors.

America Movil is a stock that has seen strong upside since the stock market crash of 2020.

With the company being the leading telecommunication provider in Latin America as well as one of the largest telecommunication companies worldwide - the growth that we have been seeing over the past two years has been quite impressive.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether one can expect growth to continue from here - given current macroeconomic pressures with respect to inflation and supply chain concerns.

Recent Performance

When looking at the company's most recent balance sheet, we can see that the company's cash on hand is up by just over 12%. Additionally, the ratio of cash to short-term debt is up slightly from 1.07 in December 2021 to 1.13 in March 2022, while the ratio of cash to long-term debt is up slightly from 0.37 to 0.39 over the same period.

The fact that America Movil has been able to increase its cash reserves in spite of an increase in short and long-term debt is encouraging. Additionally, the fact that the company has been able to bolster cash reserves while launching 5G facilities across 18 different cities in February along with seeing an increase of over 6% in Plant & Equipment (gross) is quite encouraging. This signals that America Movil has been able to bolster its cash reserves to meet financial obligations while still continuing to bolster capital expenditures by nearly 15% from that of the previous year.

More broadly, revenues were helped by an appreciation in the Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar - given the strong rise in interest rates across Mexico. With mobile service revenues up by 6.3% year-on-year overall - Brazil saw the biggest rise in mobile-service growth at 10.3%.

Looking Forward

The fact that America Movil has continued to perform strongly in spite of a challenging macroeconomic environment has been encouraging - and America Movil has been able to capitalize on the strong growth in demand for 5G across Latin America.

With that being said, one should consider how inflation and increased competition might affect growth potential for America Movil going forward.

Since the end of 2021, we have seen the Mexican peso appreciate significantly against the greenback as rates have risen to combat inflation.

However, with the Federal Reserve now taking steps to also combat inflation by having recently raised rates by the most in 22 years - a continuation of this trajectory gives significant possibility of a weakening of the peso relative to the dollar - as investors flock to safe-haven assets as recession fears linger. A weakening of the peso would in turn mean lower revenue for America Movil.

In addition, while America Movil has a strong position in the Latin American market - competition across the 5G space is intensifying. For instance, competitor Movistar is reportedly in talks with AT&T (T) to launch 5G Services. AT&T Mexico has already started 5G deployment in the latter half of 2021 across the 2.5 GHz spectrum - with the operator aiming to connect 25 cities across Mexico to 5G by the end of this year.

With plans by the Mexican Telecommunications Regulator to auction off 5G-enabling frequencies of varying speeds this year - there is expected to be significant competition in terms of bids and it is uncertain whether America Movil will ultimately stave off rising competition in this area. It could be the case that a partnership between Movistar and AT&T would allow for a wider reach of potential 5G customers compared to how much of the market America Movil could capture independently.

Conclusion

To conclude, America Movil has shown strong growth over the past couple of years and its financials appear strong. While the stock could see further upside as growth prospects across the Latin American telecommunications market do not show signs of slowing - a potential weakening of the Mexican peso as well as intensifying competition across the 5G space remain potential risk factors.