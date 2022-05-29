Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

The market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is bouncing, and we want to know the price targets for this bounce. The signals on the charts below will tell us when this bounce is over because they will reverse direction. We don't try to predict the Sell signal, rather we just wait for it to appear.

As you can see now, signals are moving straight up. Price has broken above the 20-day moving average and is targeting a test of the 50-day moving average downtrend, currently at $427. Will it get there? Not as easy and as fast as it reached Friday's close at $415.

The arcane Point & Figure chart has an excellent record of identifying targets. It shows clearly where buyers and sellers are. It does not give the exact target, but a very reliable range. We have circled the targets in red. The first target for sellers to come in is at ~$416, but it could reach for $420. Why do we expect sellers at ~$416? Because that is where buyers came in last time and were stung when price dropped to ~$384. If any of those buyers are still left, they are ready to sell. You can see we had buyers all the way up to ~$428 reaching for $432. They did not make it to $432. Those buyers are definitely ready to sell. The potential for selling between $416 and $428 will slow this bear market bounce and probably end it at ~$428 or lower.

Here is the Point & Figure chart:

Chart Shows Targets (StockCharts.com)

With this background, we can now look at a more familiar chart and be ready to accept what this chart is telling us about targets. The Point & Figure chart will serve to eliminate our personal prejudice when we look at this chart. We already know the target ranges.

Now we can see the positive surprise as price breaks out above the 20-day moving average downtrend. This bear market bounce is stronger than the last 3 bounces that failed to move above this downtrend. Now price is moving higher targeting a test of the 50-day moving average downtrend currently at $427. Will it reach it? Let's look at the other signals.

You can see all the signals are moving up and price is going higher. We don't try to predict when these signals will reverse, telling us the bounce is over. We let the signals tell us, and then we act. However, we do want to know what the targets are, even if those targets are never reached. We want to participate in the bounce and be prepared for the end. We expect a retest of $384 and there is no indication, yet, that $384 is the bottom of this bear market.

However, right now our task is to find the targets for this bounce, which shows no signs of weakening just yet. We have drawn the resistance lines across the price chart. You can see that we expect this bounce to be stopped at $429, and we have drawn that red line across the price chart. This is where sellers have come in strongly in the past, and you can see the recent, big drops in price when this level was last tested. Not only do we have price resistance at $429, but we also have the 50-day, downtrend resistance at $427. You can see all the signals on this chart are moving up. Chaikin Money Flow, CMF has turned from red to green. The MACD has a crossover Buy signal. The ADX signal shows demand rising. The Full Stochastic is rising from Supply to Demand. Unless the market is hit with a big, negative surprise, these bullish signals are targeting $427-$429.

Here is the daily chart:

Bounce Buy Signals and Targets (StockCharts.com)

NOTE: On the above chart, all the signals are purely technical, except for our SIDBUYS signal. This proprietary signal uses both fundamentals and technicals. It tracks the percentage of stocks in the Index that have our most important SID Buy Signal, using both fundamentals and technicals. You can see it has recently improved significantly from a reading of 7.9% to 11.0%, in line with the other, purely technical Buy Signals shown on the chart.

Conclusions:

We see this bounce continuing this week, but at a slower pace because of the overhead supply you can see on the charts. This comes into play starting at $416 and climaxes at $429. We think that the best-case scenario for this bounce's target is $430. The worst-case scenario is a target of $420. The most probable target is $426 where you can see both price resistance and the 50-day, downtrend resistance. Once this bounce is over and the chart signals reverse, we look for a retest of $384, because there is no bottom in place, yet, for this bear market.