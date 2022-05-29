UserTesting: Getting Closer To Break Even Status
Summary
- Today, we put a small cap SaaS concern called UserTesting in the spotlight for the first time.
- Despite several years of more than solid revenue growth, the stock is solidly in 'Busted IPO' territory.
- Is the worst over for shareholders? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
"Liars make the best promises." ― Pierce Brown
Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small cap company named UserTesting (NYSE:USER). Even though this small cap concern just debuted on the public markets in late fall, the stock finds itself deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. What lies ahead for the company and its shareholders? We explore that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
UserTesting in headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides a software-as-a-service or SaaS platform. This offering allows organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands. UserTesting's platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
The stock currently trades just under five bucks a share and sports an approximate $660 million market capitalization.
First Quarter Results:
On May fourth, UserTesting reported first quarter numbers. The company posted a non-GAAP loss of 6 cents a share for the quarter. Revenues rose 47% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $46 million. Both top and bottom line results slightly beat the consensus. There was an accounting adjustment relating to sales tax that resulted in a $1.3 million increase in revenues this quarter. Without that adjustment, sales would have been up 43% from 1Q2021. Subscription revenue made up over 95% of the overall sales mix in the quarter.
UserTesting now has just over 330 customers that provide over $100,000 in annual sales, up 50% from the same period a year ago. International revenue is growing significantly faster than domestic revenue and now accounts for one-fifth of the company's overall sales mix is likely a big growth engine over the next few years for the company.
In addition, management provided guidance for the rest of FY2022. For the full year, leadership expects revenue to come in between $197 million to $201 million which should produce a net loss per share of between 37 cents to 39 cents a share for the year. This would continue the string of impressive revenue growth the company has delivered against over the past few years.
Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:
The analyst community remains sanguine on UserTesting. Since first quarter results posted, six analyst firms including JP Morgan and Needham have reiterated buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered are in a tight range from $11 to $14 a share.
Only approximately two percent of the outstanding shares are currently held short. A beneficial owner accumulated more than an additional $10 million worth of share via scores of transactions in February and March of this year at significantly higher levels than where the stock is now trading as well. After posting a net loss of $15.2 million, the company had just over $160 million worth of cash and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has the company losing approximately 40 cents a share in FY2022 as revenues rise 35%, to nearly $200 million.
UserTesting is targeting a large potential market and has delivered several years of solid revenue growth. The problem is this revenue growth has not resulted in consistently improving and positive free cash flow as of yet.
To be fair, some of this is as the result of investments to expand into new markets and add capabilities. The stock trades at approximately 3.3 times forward revenues. The shares have strong analyst support and had some significant insider buying by a beneficial owner in the first quarter.
The market has not been kind to growth names that lack profitability in 2022. Therefore, USER only merits a small 'watch item' holding for now until the company gets closer to break even status.
"Promises are only as strong as the person who gives them." ― Stephen Richards
