On February 24, I published an article titled, "Retire Rich With a Monopoly of REIT Dividends." So the majority of my followers know what a fan I am of that boardgame.

It was an absolute favorite of mine when I was a kid. All of those dark purple and light blue, bright purple and orange, red and yellow, green and dark blue spaces to land on and potentially buy drew me in every time.

(There were the utilities too, sure. But it took me a bit longer to realize their worth.)

I guess you could say I've always been attracted to real estate. My mom's dad owned a beach-front hotel here in South Carolina. So I got some insights into that kind of career pretty early on.

It seemed like a very respectable way to earn a living, not to mention an interesting one: a real-life version of Monopoly, where I could build up an actual empire.

Of course, as a kid, I didn't have a clue about everything that goes into being a landlord - even having the grandfather that I did. I just saw the "awesomeness" of winning: winning money and just winning in general.

Holding all the right real estate cards with all the cash they kept bringing me was a heady experience. And one I kept enjoying over and over again.

The Real Estate Rush Was Real

You know how people keep posting on social media because of the dopamine hits they get from being "liked"? Well, I grew up in an era that defined "social" as actually interacting with someone face to face. So there was none of that.

With that said, let me tell you… the rush was very real whenever I'd buy up, say, Marvin Gardens after already owning Ventnor and Atlantic Avenues. Knowing I had all the yellow properties and could therefore start installing houses and then hotels to charge even more for every poor soul who landed on them was addictive.

Hey, I never claimed to be a saint as a kid. Nor am I now, though I have learned a thing or two about being a gracious winner.

I've also learned to be a winner where it counts - thanks in large part to a few more real estate experiences I had over the years. Some of them were far from enjoyable, but they taught me a lot nonetheless.

My newer readers might not know that I was a very successful real estate developer back in the day. It began with me building stand-alone properties for other businesses and grew to include whole entire strip malls, warehouses, and multi-unit franchises.

Before I was done, I was the build-and-hold owner of several properties myself. And when I ran out of tenants to fill those spots, I bought into some franchises to fill them myself.

It was exceptionally hectic at times, but I was living large because of it…

Right up until the housing market crashed in 2008 and I lost millions…

(I'm working on a "lessons learned" article later in the week)

REITs Are Real Estate Relationships Done Right

Before the 2008 crash, I both bought properties from real estate investment trusts (REITs) and sold to them. So I was well aware of what they were and their ability to create massive scale using low-cost capital.

I'm afraid to say that I never considered investing in them though. I was too busy with the more exciting, more hectic, and more dangerous real estate game of direct ownership.

For the record, that's not meant to dissuade everyone from direct ownership - though I do believe the majority of people aren't cut out for it any more than for engineering. Or teaching. Or writing books that engage millions.

It takes a certain kind of person with a certain set of skills to do any of those.

Being a landlord also typically takes the ability to withstand a bevy of complaints stemming from property deficiencies - real and imagined - and the tenacity to hound tenants until they actually pay their dues.

Clearly, I found it worthwhile considering how I did it for so many years. But I can't say I'm upset I was forced to "upgrade" to REITs in the end.

REITs are the everyman's way of profiting off of real estate. You don't need to buy a whole building to benefit from them. Nor do you have to put down thousands and thousands of dollars on a mortgage.

You can buy up $500 worth of shares if you'd like. It's enough to make you an instant owner in a rent-charging, dividend-paying company.

To me, that's taking my love affair with real estate to the next level. Not to mention learning how to play Monopoly the big kid's way with real money I get to keep.

Let's Play REIT Monopoly

As I look over my exciting REIT Monopoly board, I see plenty of attractive opportunities, although the sample set is getting smaller - thanks to Blackstone (BX). In a recent article I explained

BX has been opportunistic in acquiring public REITs, such as American Campus (ACC) for $13 billion and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) for $6 billion… [and] other REITs acquired by BX include QTS Realty ($10 billion), BRG ($3.6 billion), and WPT Industrial ($3.2 billion). More recently the company announced the acquisition of PS Business (PSB) for $7.6 billion.

Fortunately, I owned several of these REITs before BX did, such as (ACC), (QTS), (PSB), and (WPT), and I must continuously seek to selectively purchase shares in REITs (like these) that are flying under the radar before Blackstone pounces.

Recognizing that quality is of utmost importance, especially in this environment, I want to tell you about three of my highest conviction picks that should continue to deliver a monopoly of dividends.

We all know that one of the most important quality metrics - when it comes to REITs - is dividend safety.

And I'm not talking about just a low payout ratio, but most importantly dividend growth, that we believe is the most crucial catalyst for all stocks in our Wide Moat Research coverage spectrum.

It's Tanger Time

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is considered a mall REIT that focuses on the niche sector known as outlets. SKT owns 36 properties in 20 States and Canada comprised of 13.6 million square feet. Around 90% of the square footage is located on the Top 50 MSAs or leading tourism destinations. Around 94% of the portfolio is open-air.

Some of SKT's top tenants include Coach, BOSS, Elie Tahari, Michael Kors, adidas, Lululemon, Nike, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Columbia Factory Store. As viewed below, SKT shares have fallen by ~8% year-to-date:

A few days ago SKT broke ground on a new six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet center located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, outside of Nashville, TN.

The outlet is slated to open in fall 2023 on a 32-acre parcel that will house a roster of more than 70 brands, including digitally native companies and popular local concepts. On the Q1-22 earnings call SKT's CEO confirmed that the company had reached its 60% pre-leasing hurdle (requirement).

In terms of finding the latest ground up development, SKT's CFO, Jim Williams, added,

…we have $153 million of cash on the books. We have completely undrawn credit facility around $520 million and also our payout ratio was around 38% for the first quarter… and we anticipate a payout ratio in the low 50s and that's generating about $50 million to $70 million of excess cash flow. So, we can really fund Nashville, particularly since it's got a 16-month development time line with our internally generated cash.

SKT has always maintained financial discipline and post pandemic the company is in excellent shape with no significant debt maturities until April 2024 and net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.4x for the trailing 12 months (compared to 6.8x a year ago).

At the end of Q1-22 SKT's weighted average interest rate was 3.1% and 93% of the outstanding debt was fixed. The dividend is well-covered with a FAD payout ratio of 38% (also in Q1-22).

SKT's Board also recently approved a 9.6% increase in the dividend on an annualized basis and the company increased guidance for 2022 and expects core FFO to be in the range of $1.71 and $1.79 per share. Also SKT expects same-center NOI growth at a range of 2.5% to 4.5%, up 100 basis points.

Notably, April traffic at SKT outlets returned, even as consumers face higher gas prices during this inflationary environment. Tenant sales remained strong at $464 per square foot for the trailing 12-month period, an almost 20% increase from the pre-pandemic comparable period in 2019. SKT ended Q1-22 with 94.3% total portfolio occupancy.

As viewed below, SKT shares have recovered considerably from the pandemic low of 2.4x (P/AFFO) and shares are now trading at 12.4x - below the average multiple of 13.9x.

We still find SKT attractive these days, based largely on the safe payout ratio and highly disciplined management team. Sadly, SKT was forced to cut its dividend in 2020, after a 25-year Dividend Aristocrat record, yet the company has navigated both the pandemic and "retail apocalypse" well.

With a new CEO at the helm, we remain bullish that SKT can continue to find suitable site for new development and also create potential acquisition opportunities (i.e. buying out some of its JV partners).

The dividend yield is currently 4.5% and SKT has plenty of cushion to accelerate the distribution. Multiple expansion (100 bps), FFO growth, and dividend increases support our 12-month total return forecast of 20%. We maintain a Buy.

Much More In STORE

STORE Capital (STOR) is a net lease REIT that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and since that time the company has generated sector-best growth that includes AFFO per share (5.7% CAGR) and dividends per share (6.1% CAGR). The net lease portfolio is now over $11.2 billion of properties located in 49 states (with 573 customers). As viewed below, STOR shares have fallen by ~21% year-to-date:

STOR owns a well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,866 property locations in a wide variety of industries within the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy, with restaurants, early childhood education, metal fabrication, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, and health clubs representing the top industries in the portfolio.

STOR's new CEO, Mary Fedewa, appears to be navigating just fine as she announced on the recent earnings call that STOR, "... acquired $513 million in profit center real estate, the highest first quarter volume in STORE's history. These acquisitions were at an initial cap rate of 7.1% with weighted average annual lease escalations of 1.8%."

One of the things that attracts me to the net lease sector is the high fragmentation and Fedewa pointed out that the "total addressable market is estimated to be nearly $4 trillion and over 2 million properties".

Within that total addressable market STOR is "focused on an estimated 200,000 companies that are in vital, sustainable and growing industries."

STOR's balance sheet is in great shape to seize opportunities as the company has ample access to capital, including $39 million in cash, approximately $370 million available under the ATM program and borrowing capacity available under the revolving credit facility.

In order to help fund acquisitions, STOR issued 5.5M shares ($166.2M/$30.41 per share) on its ATM. Previously announced, STOR issued $600M of floating rate debt ($400M of 5-year and $200M of 7-year), which was swapped to a weighted average interest rate of 3.68%. At 3/31, adjusted debt/EBITDAre was 5.8x (vs. 5.8x at 12/31).

STOR also increased its 2022 acquisition volume, net of anticipated sales, to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, and maintained cap rate guidance of 7.0% to 7.2%.

STOR generated AFFO per share of $0.57 (+21.3% y/y) in Q1-22, that came in above the consensus estimate of $0.54. The beat was primarily driven by higher net investments and lower weighted avg. shares. Portfolio occupancy was flat q/q at 99.5% (13.3-year WALT) and weighted average annual lease escalation remained at 1.8%.

Historically STOR boots its dividend in the fall, and we suspect that the company will continue to reward shareholders with another juicy increase.

Last year it bumped the divvy by 6.9% and given the Q1-22 results, we suspect to see something with at least a 5% handle (increase). STOR has always maintained a lower payout ratio (sub 80%) which provides a nice margin of safety. Also, the annual dividend increase streak is now 7 years.

As seen below, STOR is cheap, based upon the P/AFFO multiple of 12.9x. Keep in mind, STOR trades at around 16.1x historically and shares are now trading at the pre-Buffet-bump level, (BRK.A) bought STOR initially when shares traded at around 13.5x.

Note: Berkshire Hathaway has reduced holdings in STOR to ~14.8M shares from 24.4M.

Analysts are forecasting 7% growth in 2022, which provides nice fuel to our total return expectations. We'll certainly miss Chris Volk, a co-founder and former CEO/Chairman, but we're excited to have him contributing now at iREIT on Alpha. Our 12-month total return target is 20%.

Who Cares To Own CareTrust?

CareTrust (CTRE) is a healthcare REIT ($1.7 billion market cap) focused primarily on skilled nursing facilities, or SNFs, which make up ~70% of total rent. The next largest asset types are multi-service campus and Senior Housing, which make up 17% and 13% of total rent respectively.

Altogether, CTRE owns 226 properties across 28 states that are leased out to 22 different operators. The company's largest tenant is The Ensign Group (ENSG), which is the company from which CareTrust REIT spun-off back in 2014. As viewed below, CTRE shares have fallen by ~19% year-to-date:

ENSG makes up 33.1% of CTRE's total rent, as such, we would like to see solid coverage from the tenant to give us added confidence as to no rent payments being missed in the future. CTRE has solid EBITDAR rent coverage for ENSG standing at 3.42x and EBITDARM of 4.23x as of the end of 2021.

CTRE recently reported its Q1 '22 earnings which saw the company generate FFO of $0.37.per share which was 2.8% growth from the prior year. The company also announced a slight dividend increase, upping the dividend to $0.275 per share, which equates to an FFO payout ratio of 74%, giving REIT investors plenty of confidence that the dividend is plenty safe.

This dividend increase marked the seventh consecutive year in which the company has increased the dividend.

Looking at the FAST Graphs chart below, you can see that shares of CTRE are trading at a sizable discount to their recent AFFO average. Shares currently trade at a P/AFFO multiple of 12.2x (forward multiple is 10.7x) compared to a five-year average P/AFFO of 14.6x.

Analysts are expecting AFFO growth of 8% and 7% each of the next two years giving investors plenty to be excited about in the coming years. Given the drop in the shares, there is plenty of upside and limited risk based on the current valuation for long-term investors.

CTRE offers a very attractive risk/reward profile in which we forecast annual returns of 25% or higher. The 6.0% current dividend yield provides a solid income foundation, and the low payout ratio supports sustainable dividend growth. We maintain a Strong Buy.

You Had Me At Hello

Some of you may recall the phrase that expresses affection, popularized by the movie Jerry Maguire (played by Tom Cruise). At the end of the movie, when Jerry expresses his love in a long-winded speech to Dorothy (played by Renee Zellweger), she replies, "You had me at hello".

As I referenced earlier in the article, I knew that when I played Monopoly at a young age that I would become wealthy by becoming a landlord.

The concept of rent collection is simply part of my DNA and now that I'm much older (and hopefully wiser) I'm most attracted to the most efficient wealth creation alternative called REITs.

I hope you enjoyed this Monopoly-themed article because I have more on the way. As always, thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments below.