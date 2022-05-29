ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The last time we visited Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) was back in June 2021. It is time to revisit the company following the 2021 results and the continuing rally of copper prices. As we have argued in the past, the global economy is moving towards electrification in an attempt to meet various environmental goals. Copper stands to benefit from this shift. However, the key disadvantage for ANFGF is that it operates in one of the most expensive countries and shareholders are exposed heavily to the copper price as ANFGF does not have any competitive advantage over its competitors. We remain neutral as we explain below.

Introduction

ANFGF is a Chile-based copper mining group. The price of copper has rallied over the last 5 years doubling in price and is expected to continue to rally. Since June 2021 the price of copper has increased by 8% and currently, the price is $4.3 per pound up from $4 since June 2021.

As always we start by looking at the fundamental metrics of the company.

As expected, over the last 6 years, the company was able to increase its top and bottom line. Revenue average growth was 16%, operating income growth was 57% and net income was 52%. This was driven by increases in production, copper prices and profitability margins of the company. For the last financial year, the company reported operating profit margin and net profit margin of 46% and 17% respectively, up from 10% and 4% in 2016.

Over the 2021 financial year, the financial leverage has decreased reaching the 2016 and 2019 levels. Debt declined by around $700m and as of the year-end stood at around $3.0bn. Taking a closer look at the company, management still remains conservative as they hold enough current assets to pay back their current liabilities with a ratio of 3.4x. In addition, all cash and liquid investments account for 60% of the company's total liabilities. Similarly, the company covers its interest payments well, as the interest coverage ratio increased to 54x, indicating that the company is able to serve its debt comfortably.

Production volume and cost

The increase in copper prices as we have mentioned above is a benefit for the company and its shareholders. However, when we research metals, we want to identify companies that have a competitive advantage in the industry due to the dependence on commodity prices. One key measure that we consider to be a determinant of long-term sustainable profitability and value creation for shareholders is production cost. At current copper prices, over $4.3 per pound as we mentioned above, many companies are profitable and investors turn their focus on cashflow generation and possible returns to shareholders. It is at that time where we turn our attention to production costs. In other words, what happens if copper prices go back down to $2 per pound levels we have seen back in 2016?

Previously, management has communicated that the production of copper would increase in 2021. As the graph above indicates, production fell by around 2% whilst at the same time production costs increased by 5.3%. The increase in production costs was down to increased fuel prices, strong local currency and lower production. Management did not deliver on the expectation they have outlined in their 2020 estimates and unfortunately the company is not in a competitive position as they operate in one of the most expensive regions which is something that management cannot control. Chile is the leading copper-producing country in the world. However, at the same time, Chile has one of the most expensive production costs in the world. This shows that ANFGF production costs are around 32% higher than in other countries. As we have argued in the past, this is not a big issue when copper prices are high but shareholders are exposed to significant downside risk as the production cost is too high. Industrial metals are expected to continue to rise given the shift to electrification however, shareholders need to be aware of this risk.

Relative valuation and dividends

To start off dividend investors looking at this company need to be aware that the company is not a stable dividend payer as indicated by the table below.

Dividend payments 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 $ 0.184 0.509 0.438 0.178 0.552 1.425

This is expected as the company is heavily dependent on the commodity price of copper and currently paying out 100% of earnings. The current dividend yield is 7.5%.

The dividend is well covered by CFO and the coverage improved over the years. CFO over dividends stood at 28x as at the end of the 2021 financial year, up from 4.4x since 2020.

We now turn our attention to relative valuation and dividend metrics.

OTC:ANFGF OTCPK:LUNMF SCCO Sector Median P/E (TTM) 14.2 6.5 14.2 13.6 P/S (FWD) 2.5 1.8 4.3 1.3 P/Cashflow (TTM) 5.0 4.1 11.2 9.1 Return on equity (ROE) (%) 16.0 22.8 43.6 13.1 Return on assets (ROA) (%) 7.5 12.4 19.1 5.2 Return on total capital (%) 15.3 18.6 25.1 7.4

Compared to the sector median, the multiples and return metrics highlight a mixed valuation. P/E and P/S show ANFGF as relatively overvalued and P/Cashflow undervalued. In addition, ROE, ROA and return on total capital are all above the sector median and have improved over the last year. ANFGF seems to be overvalued relative to Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF) and Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) as it trades at higher price multiples relative to the profitability of the company. This is where the cost of production is negatively impacting ANFGF as SCCO has a net cash cost per pound of $0.69. ANFGF has around 74% higher production than SCCO.

The company seems to be overvalued compared to its competitors, however, offers a good starting dividend yield of 7.5%+. Given the high production costs, shareholders are heavily exposed to the copper price and they should closely monitor the developments around the industry to determine if ANFGF is a good investment. The fact that the relative production cost is too high due to factors that are not in the control of management is too much risk for us, hence we remain neutral.

Copper prices

Our neutral stance with Antofagasta plc. risks of not capturing the huge potential that copper prices will continue to rally. We are not trying to predict the copper price and we are looking for competitive advantages within companies to gain exposure from copper. This has been our stance in the past and we remain consistent with this. We leave readers with key points that indicate that copper prices are well supported and might even rise further.

Copper has many and well-diversified uses. Consumption of copper is split as 27% in electrical networks, 28% in construction, 11% in industrial machinery, 21% in consumer and general, and 13% in transport.

There is a supply shortage. As demand increased without supply catching us is inevitable that copper prices will increase.

Russia is the 5th largest copper producer in the world. Following the numerous sanctions, this production is likely to be impacted at least for the western countries pushing prices higher.

Summary

We believe that copper prices are well supported by the structural shifts around the globe. ANFGF has a strong balance sheet with significant cash and liquid investments. However, the significant factors that can impact the company, copper prices and production costs, cannot be controlled materially by the company and has no competitive advantage over competitors. We remain neutral and continue to search for companies with exposure to copper that have lower production costs.