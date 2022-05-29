Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is an innovative producer of Silicon MEMS timing devices. Its products are so much better than the Quartz-based products before that the company can command premium prices, generate 65% gross margins, and experience booming demand.

Data by YCharts

Like everything tech and growth orientated, the share price has come down quite a bit:

But with management guiding another year of at least 50% growth and introducing 6 new products that take their SAM (served available market) from $1B to $4B, we think that the future is bright for the company as well as its shareholders.

Investment thesis

Class-leading products

Strong secular tailwinds from multiple markets and segments

Strong innovation, expanding use cases and keeping ahead of the competition

Stellar gross margins for a hardware company

Operational leverage

Growth

Market secular growth

New products

The company benefits from secular tailwinds from connectivity, cloud storage and computing, ADAS, AI, 5G, and the like and these are expected to keep on providing tailwinds for years to come.

New products

The company has basically created the category of precision timing by itself and it is continuing to push the envelope, for instance in 2019 the company introduced its Endura line for mission-critical electronic equipment in industries that work in a harsh environment, like aerospace, defense, and satellite communications (Q1CC):

SiTime's Endura Solutions provides up to 50 times better performance in such environments, making it the preferred choice for these applications.

Then there were their first clocking products introduced in 2020 in the form of their Cascade product line, which today already has over 100 customers, and by the end of the year that will have doubled (Q1CC):

With 10x higher reliability and resilience, our clocking chips are being used across more than 20 applications that include switches, radios, satellite communications, video, power grid, and we are getting new opportunities weekly.

The company intends to introduce more clocking products going forward and this is developing into a significant category for the company (Q1CC):

It is the relative to what we thought we do, because we thought it is a very high-end clocking product. We thought it would be very specific to certain finance -- to certain comms applications. But what we are learning is this kind of synchronized clocking is being required in automotive. It's been required in data centers. It's been required in enterprise. And we have the right product for the right time... Exiting next year, I think it will be really quite meaningful, because we'll have more than one product line shipping in that.

They had some good fortune as another supplier was acquired which seems to have hobbled their sales and some of their customers came over to SiTime.

Recently, the company introduced Elite X, which expands the SAM, and increases the average ASP. The Elite X is a Super-TCXO, fully programmable within a wide range of parameters (Q1CC):

it delivers tremendous value, 2 times better stability, 30 times better reliability, 2x smaller, 4x lower power, you can see that there are applications that need these features such as edge data centers, 5G front haul, connected cars, industrial IoT, to name a few.

And now the company is at it again, announcing the introduction of no less than six new products this year (and more next year), some of which will create their own new category, and combined they will increase the SAM from $1B to $4B per year in 2024 (out of a $10B per year available market), from the Q1CC:

First of all, these six new products are across the categories of oscillators, clocks and resonators. The second is that a typical oscillator or even a clock puts out anywhere from 15 to 20 derivatives not all at once, not all in one year, but within a year, year and a half, two years means that that's a good 100 other products

Finances

Some notable elements:

Revenue +98% to $70.3M

Mobile, IoT and Consumer +34% (-28% q/q) 43% of sales. The sequential decline is no surprise as Q4 is always the strongest for Consumer and Mobile.

Industrial, Automotive and Aerospace +280% (+20% q/q) to $27.6M or 39% of sales

Communications and Enterprise +117% (+15% q/q) to $12.6M or 18% of sales.

Gross margins 65.3%, +1100bp

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $24.6 million

R&D expenses were $14.4 million, and SG&A expenses were $10.2 million. Non-GAAP operating margins were 30.3%, nearly three times higher than they were in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP net income was $21.3 million or $0.94 per share, up from just $3.9 million or $0.22 per share last year

Stock-based compensation expense increased to $15.2M

We generated $20M in positive cash flow from operations, invested $8M in equipment and assets, and ended the quarter with $571.4M in cash and no bank debt

The graph below contains GAAP figures, while it does convey the 1100bp increase in gross margin, the improvement in non-GAAP operating margin took a little hit by the $14.5M in stock-based compensation without which the operating margin would have been 30%.

Data by YCharts

Management believes they can keep gross margin up at these levels, although H2 contains more consumer sales which slightly lowers gross margin but their premium products can compensate for that.

The company hasn't experienced much if any trouble from Chinese lockdowns or macro headwinds (it even kept its substantial office in Lviv open) and they have secured necessary supplies, although prices of these are going up (Q1CC):

I think our operations group has done a great job of securing the required wafer that we need from both TSMC for our CMOS wafers and from Bosch for our MEMS wafers.. we have been aggressively working on reducing product costs by improving test yields, increasing back-end throughput and reducing package costs. These product cost reductions, along with higher volume and a favorable mix should more than offset the higher wafer costs

Not surprising that cash is also improving with the strong revenue growth and margin expansion. They build out additional capacity to deal with future growth, which is why free cash flow has been on a less exuberant growth trajectory:

Data by YCharts

Not that the company has a lack of cash, it had $571.4M at the end of Q1, generating $20M in operating cash flow.

The company filed a shelf in order to remove a particular problem with their RSUs for employees, which they have to withhold income taxes on, obliging the company to sell stock on the same day from their customers' accounts.

In order to be able to do this more gradually, they entered an at-the-market arrangement with Stifel Nicolaus, which is what the prospectus is about.

Guidance

FY22 rev +50% at least.

Q2 rev +8%-12% ($77M at midpoint)

Higher wafer costs will be more than offset by cost reductions, scale, and a favorable product mix

OpEx growth commensurate with revenue growth, $27M at midpoint

There are 23M shares fully diluted (of which 2M SKUs)

Non-GAAP EPS will be about $1

The sectors that are most contributing to the revenue growth are communications, enterprise networking, data center as well as the automotive sector, the latter is expected to double in FY22

The consumer stuff does grow, but not as fast as other segments. The aerospace, defense, and satellite communications will also grow rapidly, but from a pretty small base.

Their customers are still booking orders on average six months out; excellent visibility

Valuation

At 23M shares fully diluted the company has a market cap of $4.83B and an EV of $4.2B or an FY22 EV/S of 13x. That's not cheap, but a lot cheaper than what it was:

Data by YCharts

And it's not out of the ordinary for what you pay for a profitable company with 50% revenue growth and 65% gross margins. On an earnings basis, the stock is also still fairly pricey with an EPS estimated at $4.36 and $5.15 for 2022 and 2023.

Conclusion

SiTime is a terrific company showing terrific performance and while still not cheap, the shares are really at more palatable prices. Given what management expects of their new product introductions, it's difficult to see how the company will not keep on growing, especially given the secular tailwinds in many of the markets it operates in.

We also think that the company will be able to maintain its current stellar gross margin, and will increasingly benefit from operational leverage and increased free cash flow generation.

The company already has a substantial cash hoard, which would give it options in terms of M&A or buybacks.