The Trade Desk: Near-Term Bottom, But Buy With Caution
Summary
- The Trade Desk's weak operating leverage through FY22 is a critical concern. As a result, the company is asking investors to put faith in its increased OpEx cadence, despite weaker macros.
- Given its embedded growth premium, we think it represents increased execution risks for investors to bear. However, we note that The Trade Desk has consistently executed well.
- TTD stock seems to be at a near-term bottom. However, the double top bull trap price action is a warning sign that cannot be ignored. More pain could ensue.
- Notwithstanding, we reiterate our Buy rating. But, we urge investors to use a reasonable stop-loss to protect the position against significant drawdown, given its growth premium.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) reported a robust Q1 card, but its Q2 guidance showed that even the Open Internet demand-side platform (DSP) leader couldn't escape the macro headwinds. Despite guiding a revenue YoY growth of 30% for Q2, its guidance for adjusted EBITDA was a little disappointing. Management expects its adjusted EBITDA to increase by just 2.6% YoY. Furthermore, we have also noticed a weaker GAAP EBITDA margins trend over the past two quarters, raising another red flag.
Our calls on TTD stock for 2022 have not been on point relative to our performance in 2021. We had thought that TTD could evade the digital advertising headwinds. Therefore, we didn't place enough emphasis on the warnings in its price action analysis, which we considered carefully in 2021. As a result, the calls in 2022 have been pretty disappointing for us.
Furthermore, despite the hammering in TTD stock in 2022, it still trades at a significant premium. Therefore, the market has astutely digested its premium, given the massive double top bull trap in 2021.
However, we think the stock is likely at a near-term bottom as it held its May lows despite the recent scare from Snap's (SNAP) revised guidance.
We will stick with our Buy rating for TTD stock as it is at the bottom of its consolidation range. However, we exhort investors to use a stop-loss risk management system to protect the position against further steep drawdowns. In addition, we don't favor the double top bull trap. Therefore, given its premium multiple, if the current level does not hold, it could portend more pain ahead.
Don't Ignore Its Slowing Growth
The consensus estimates suggest that The Trade Desk could report above management's guidance for FQ2 (no surprises here, as 13/15 analysts have a Buy call). The estimates project revenue growth of 30.6% and an adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.7%. As a result, we think it raised a red flag over the company's profitability growth cadence, despite what seems like robust topline growth. It was also picked up by an analyst on the call, as management elucidated (edited):
We do expect in 2022 to increase the pace of our investment as we focus on the long-term growth of our business. And that's got a support from a very strong business model that produces strong free cash flow and has a really, really solid balance sheet. Our Q2 forecast includes accelerating hiring across the business. We also expect our in-office expenses to start ramping this year to pre-pandemic levels. (The Trade Desk's FQ1'22 earnings call)
However, investors should note that the company's OpEx cadence could impact its bottom-line growth through FY22-23, as seen above. While we think the company is gearing for long-term growth, there could be higher execution risks in a more demanding macro backdrop. Coupled with TTD stock's growth premium, the stock could be punished further if the execution was subpar.
Notwithstanding, we noticed that its GAAP EBITDA profitability has improved from FQ4's -4.5% to FQ1's -1.5%. The fall in its stock-based compensation (SBC) margins has helped enhance its bottom-line performance. Nevertheless, we are slightly concerned with the margins profile moving forward due to the lack of underlying operating leverage improvement through FY22. Therefore, the company's aggressive use of SBC could continue to impact its GAAP EBITDA profile in FY22. Hence, we urge investors to pay attention to its EBITDA margins moving forward.
Price Action Suggests A Near-Term Bottom - But With Caution
A closer look at TTD stock's monthly chart unveils a chilling caution that we should have been more circumspect. It had a very bearish double top bull trap in November/December 2021. It drew in the last of the buyers before the market flushed out its massive gains from 2020.
Currently, we think the stock is testing a near-term support level, as seen in the weekly chart. It seems to be holding. But, if it holds and doesn't break down further, we will be more confident that the digestion from its double top bull trap has been completed.
Is TTD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
TTD stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 52.91x and an NTM FCF yield of 2.07%. Undoubtedly, these are relatively aggressive valuation metrics in a harsher macro environment. Therefore, the company must execute impeccably to lift investors' sentiments in supporting its growth premium. We are not doubting CEO Jeff Green & team's ability to continue executing well. We are merely highlighting the execution risks that investors need to account for.
Notwithstanding, we reiterate our Buy rating on TTD stock. However, we urge investors to implement a stop-loss risk management system to protect against significant drawdown if the support level fails to hold.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.