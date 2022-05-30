Did You Buy Friday's Huge Rally? You're Doing It Wrong - I Explain, Also My Trades

South_agency/iStock via Getty Images

Watching the market's every move and knowing how to interpret the market’s message yields results.

This is not about patting myself on my back but if you were reading the comments section on my last article on Seeking Alpha my call that the market was about to rally was roundly criticized. Yet in the aftermath of this week’s huge rally, my call was correct. I was personally attacked more than several times. I did acknowledge that I was early, but perhaps going forward I will caution that I tend to pick up clues on a change in market direction early. Even so, once that article had been published the indicators and price action piled up in favor of a rally and I continued to say so. I not only called my readers to prepare but also to let them know that I concentrate most of my funds on building positions in the biggest and best names. I bought Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (FB). Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA). To a lesser extent, the reopening names Airbnb (ABNB), Expedia (EXPE), and Live Nation (LYV). My loyal readers who have been consuming my content for a long while will likely acknowledge that I hardly ever recommend names like the MAGAF names. Times have changed…

In a bull market, the best names are well priced or over-priced

The likes of AMZN or GOOGL haven’t been this price in years, FB and GOOGL have PEs like value stocks, and consumer staples are valued like the techs of old. As an aside, AMZN as of Friday closed almost 300 points above its low, and GOOGL is about 200 from its low.

As far as what happens Tuesday, frankly, I started to be cautious with that surging close on Friday. We haven't seen this kind of performance in several months, even though I saw it coming (early, but still) a 10% move in one week does qualify to be called a "Face Ripper" rally. If the market does continue to shoot up, I will sit with the cash I generated and even trim more. The closer the VIX gets to 20 the more likely the market will be overbought. If this rally does carry through the whole week, I would be shocked and then concerned that this might be a bear market rally after all. Once all the FOMO traders are sucked it will be ready to crash down and break the 3800 support. That is of course not my base case. My observation of the market is data-driven and recognizing trading patterns for what they are. I don’t stick a wet finger in the air or use divining rods to find the market direction. The average bear market rally goes over 20% in a very compressed manner. If I see that I will change my view, that is if does break the previous low (I believe 3810).

My base case is that we are not in an extended bear market.

My base case is that we get a bit of a check back that holds the mid 3900, and off we go again. Any hint of inflation taking a back seat will push this rally higher with "check backs" along the way. Hopefully, we can take advantage of these reversals to boost our alpha. All I ask is that you keep a reservoir of cash building all along. In other words, take note of how much you have on risk now and keep any alpha created on the side. That said as with the change in seasons and as the leaves start to fall, we may very well fall hard that tests 3800 again. The simple explanation is Late September through October are the worst season for the stock market. The backdrop of the mid-term election and passion on both sides should make the market even heavier than usual. That is far enough in the future to not worry about it right now.

In the future when the market is way down, and everyone is a bear, I probably will try to call the bottom again.

I do tend to call a turn early, still, if my loyal readers heeded my call, they would have done very well in light of the market's sharp turn this past week. It was the first time in a number of months to have such a powerful rally several days in a row. The haters below look very foolish now, which is why I have been very silent this past week. They probably all piled in on Friday, because they were too busy scorning what I wrote. Had they heeded what I was saying and started accumulating the big cap tech instead, they could have bought AMZN 300 points lower, same with GOOGL or Microsoft in the low 250s.

Mainly I think it's a shame that other readers may have been persuaded by their trolling and missed the opportunity. People let me have it for the temerity to call for a change in market direction. The more I read of the finger-wagging the surer I was that we were headed for a "Face Ripper" rally. 10% in one week is more than enough to qualify for one heck of a rally. As imperfectly as I was, I did demonstrate that it is possible to make the call if you follow the market very closely.

Thankfully, I can now share these insights with my premium subscribers who get play-by-play updates on indicators, and charting so they can act accordingly. I no longer have to wait a whole week to share it and that is very rewarding.

Let’s take a look at some charts that I created. The first was last week’s (this link will take you to the last article)

tradeviews

You recall I commented that this chart was thin gruel, but it did foreshadow the rally was forming. Obviously, one break in a downtrend is not something you can hang your hat on but there are plenty of clues. How about Warren Buffett announcing two huge investments in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and HP Enterprise (HPE). Or that Thoma Bravo made two software acquisitions very close together, SailPoint (SAIL) and Anaplan (PLAN). How about all the merger announcements in the last two weeks culminating in the largest technology acquisition in history Broadcom (AVGO) announcing the purchase of VMware (VMW). Yes, that was this week but there were plenty of small ones coming in at a staccato pace. Want more? How about the huge rise in insider buying, and lessening of insider selling? How about the change in PE ratios? Once you had one analyst topping another about how low the PE ratio should go, you had to know the PE compression was about to end. Even if the Fed Funds Rate goes up another 100 basis points after the 2 coming half percent raises, interest rates will still be low enough to support the economy. Especially if profligate spending on free stuff ends. Thank goodness for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Ok, I digress let’s look at the next chart created mid-week and shared with my subscribers.

tradeview

The above chart is the ETF (SPY) and we see Friday’s low and come back to break the downtrend and then the strengthening rally. The simple formation that I am illustrating is the classic inverted “Head and Shoulder” which is quite a bullish signal. What I didn’t market out was the congestion as we approach 4200. Below is the 3-Month chart of the SPY. Here I am just pointing out the area congestion which will pose overhead resistance. Also, this chat includes Friday’s action and if you compare the above with the below you can see the hyperbolic action.

Tradeview

It would only be natural that the rally do a check back that will once again provide a higher low. Though I point out the overhead supply this rally has such momentum that we should be able to break into the 4400 level if this summer rally really has legs.

The Bears retreated quite rapidly

Did you notice the disappearance of the bears in the media? It happened the moment the rally put 2 continuous days in a row? Not to throw shade at Barron’s the difference is night and day. This weekend it had all kinds of bullish buy recommendations including suggestions to buy the big-cap tech names! Wouldn’t you agree that it would have done a lot more good if Barron’s had made these suggestions two weeks ago? This is why I said that by the time you are reading about where the market is going and what to buy the news it is already stale. Don’t get me wrong, I am a paid subscriber of Barron’s. Most of the time I used it for confirmation. Also, truth be told I have found some new names to follow and invest in or trade when the time is right. It’s easier when it's a full-bore bull market to get on the bus, and at that time Barron’s is more useful. Now, it’s less about undiscovered names and coming full circle using this steep sell-off to buy the best names and are best known. Likely the first on the list of almost any market participant. Hopefully, my loyal readers disregarded the trolls in the comment section, you’d have a two-week head start on those relying on just Barron’s this weekend and buying this Tuesday. Perfectly timed to be hit by a sell-off either starting on Tuesday or Wednesday. So, while the early buyers have already gotten in, they could decide to sell stocks to the late-comers or hedge for Tuesday sell-off.

Now let me directly address those that use personal attacks, and just exhibit a lack of courtesy. It’s one thing to attack me, it is quite another to be bullying other commentators. Feel free to disagree, and hopefully have something of value to say, and not insults. Be courteous and have an open mind.

My Trades

It should surprise no one that I added shares to the names I mentioned above. I am getting more active on the short side. I started my short position in DWAC the SPAC for Truth Social. I am fairly sure I have dwelled on the reasons before. I shorted RIVN but then closed it before the weekend. I wish I hadn’t chickened out The head of manufacturing, engineering resigned on Saturday. The truth is, I am very skeptical of the whole second tier of EVs like Fisker (FSR), Workhorse (WKHS), and Canoo (GOEV), there must be a dozen. Why, do you ask? It’s the battery, ask yourselves why are all these huge car companies spending billions to set up factories in the US? Because if they don’t the price of those batteries is going to keep going up. The lithium currently being mined is just not keeping up to the demand if EVs are going to be bought at the expected rate. You betcha the F-150 Lightning will have the batteries they need to sell. Same with the GMC Hummer, and Chevy Electric Silverado. Will Rivian get the batteries they need to scale up? Maybe not. They will certainly have to pay up. Lordstown Motors (RIDE)? Maybe with Foxconn buying their factory, it’s possible they could assist, or perhaps they will prioritize components for their undisclosed customer (Apple (AAPL)). I think Lucid (LCID) might get by because they have a luxury product. Why pick on RIVN? Well, AMZN is making deals with other sources for their vans. After all, Ford (F) has an electric panel van, Meanwhile F is a major RIVN investor yet they are dumping the RIVN shares by the millions. Additionally, there is an unnamed seller that has been using Goldman (GS) to sell blocks of RIVN that adds up to millions of shares. I would bet dollars to donuts that it’s AMZN. I am going to look for another entry point if the market doesn’t sell off on Tuesday.

I also executed a Put spread on Dollar Tree (DLTR) it shot up 22 points in one go like it was a tech stock, and at 25 times earnings I think got overbought. This was purely a trade based largely on technical reasoning. Let me show you the chart I shared with my subscribers. It’s very simple:

tradeview

This is a 3 Month chart. Look at the precipitous drop and then an equally hyperbolic jump. I am taking into account that there is a good chance that we have a sell-off Tuesday. The blue line merely delineates that there is some recent overhead congestion. Perhaps traders held on going into the weekend with the thought that the rally will continue. Now imagine if you were a trader that jumped on DLTR near the bottom and rode it up, thinking that this rally is going to continue, or that DLTR would power through. The moment they see a sell-off. I am counting on these two groups to sell as fast as possible. I will then close my Put spread. If the rally continues it still could sell off for the same reason.

I started small positions in Okta (OKTA), and CyberArk (CYBR) to accompany my long hold of SentinelOne (S). I believe it’s way past time for another hacking scandal. I have no reason to think it’s happening this month or next, so I am content building share by share over time.

In Summary: If everyone has the same opinion that usually means that the situation is about to turn. This is not the same as everyone believes that the earth is round so that means it’s flat. The stock market is mutable, narratives change, facts change, and when the consensus is the only opinion that is acceptable like I said the chances are the consensus is wrong. I believe that 10% in a week is liable to invite some profit taking. I expect a stumble on Tuesday, but the momentum is so white hot, that at some point (3950?) the S&P will find its footing and the rally continues. We want the 10-year to remain under 3%, and the VIX to continue to stay in the mid-20s, if not go lower, in order to sustain the rally.