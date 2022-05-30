gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will likely continue to surge this year mostly on the back of high-single-digit loan growth. Further, the rising interest-rate environment will play a pivotal role in boosting revenues. On the other hand, an increase in core operating expenses will limit the bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting Peoples Bancorp to report earnings of $3.05 per share in 2022, up 41% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Peoples Bancorp, I have reduced my earnings estimate because I have revised upwards the non-interest expense estimate. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Peoples Bancorp.

Loan Growth Through Acquisition and Organic Means to Lift the Topline

Peoples Bancorp’s net interest income will most probably continue to grow in the year ahead due to several internal and external factors. Firstly, the acquisition of Vantage Financial, a national equipment finance company, in March 2022 will lift earnings this year. The full-quarter impact of the acquisition will be visible in the second quarter of the year. As mentioned in the latest earnings presentation, the transaction resulted in the addition of leases worth $140 million. To put this number in perspective, $140 million was 3% of total loans and leases at the end of March 2022.

Apart from the acquisition, the management is expecting 5% to 7% organic loan growth this year, as mentioned in the presentation. Including the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) forgiveness and the Vantage acquisition, the management is targeting loan growth of 8% to 9% for 2022, as mentioned in the latest conference call.

In my opinion, the management's organic loan growth target is easily achievable due to the ongoing economic recovery. The majority of the company's footprint is concentrated in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The region’s economy appears to have mostly normalized, as depicted by the unemployment rate.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 8% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 2,338 2,709 2,852 3,353 4,411 4,767 Growth of Net Loans 6.0% 15.8% 5.3% 17.6% 31.6% 8.1% Other Earning Assets 891 893 1,079 953 2,027 2,083 Deposits 2,730 2,955 3,291 3,910 5,863 6,370 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 354 466 400 184 266 346 Common equity 459 520 594 576 845 838 Book Value per Share ($) 25.19 27.20 29.32 29.01 38.49 29.81 Tangible BVPS ($) 17.25 18.72 20.55 19.71 24.98 17.65 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Securities Portfolio, Deposit Mix to Limit the Topline’s Rate-Sensitivity

Apart from loan growth, the net interest income will also benefit from the rising interest-rate environment and its impact on yields. Although Peoples Bancorp’s loan yields are highly responsive to rate changes, the overall impact of interest rate hikes on net interest income will be muted because of the following two factors.

Almost half of the total deposit book will re-price immediately after every rate hike. Interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits made up 48% of total deposits at the end of March 2022, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. Investment securities made up a sizeable 26.5% of total earning assets at the end of the last quarter. Apart from maturing securities, most investment securities will not re-price immediately. Therefore, the large proportion of securities in total earning assets will make the average earning-asset yield somewhat upward sticky.

The results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis, given in the 10-Q filing, show that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 6.7% over twelve months. This analysis incorporates a parallel shock in interest rates. As, in reality, the interest rate hike is a ramp and not a shock, the impact of higher interest rates this year will be much less than 6.7%.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to increase by fourteen basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 3.41% in the first quarter of the year.

Further Big Provision Reversals Unlikely

Peoples Bancorp reported a large provisioning reversal in the first quarter of 2022 that exceeded my expectations. I'm not expecting further big reserve releases because the allowances have now fallen to the lowest level in the past one year relative to the non-performing loans. The allowances-to-nonperforming-loans ratio stood at 144.27% at the end of March 2022, down from 174.10% at the end of March 2021.

Considering the loan growth outlook and economic recovery, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to be at an almost normal level in the last nine months of 2022. Combined with the first quarter’s big provision reversal, I'm estimating a net provision expense of 0.05% of total loans in 2022. This is below the average provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio of 0.15% from 2017 to 2019. In my last report on Peoples Bancorp, I anticipated a higher provision expense. I have now revised downwards this estimate following the surprise in the first quarter of the year.

High Operating Expenses to Restrict Bottom-Line Growth

The non-interest expenses negatively surprised me in the first quarter of 2022 by surging by 7.6% on a linked quarter basis. This surge was attributed to core operations, especially salaries, which signals that the operating expenses will most probably remain elevated in the year ahead. Therefore, I have decided to revise upwards my non-interest expense estimate from my previous estimate of $187 million. I'm now expecting the company to report non-interest expenses of $203 million, which is in line with the management's new guidance of quarterly operating expenses of $50 million to $52 million.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 41% Year-Over-Year

The substantial loan growth and margin expansion discussed above will most probably drive earnings this year. On the other hand, a significant increase in operating expenses will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Peoples Bancorp to report earnings of $3.05 per share in 2022, up 41% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 113 130 141 139 172 227 Provision for loan losses 4 5 3 26 (0) 2 Non-interest income 56 57 64 64 70 84 Non-interest expense 108 126 137 134 184 203 Net income - Common Sh. 38 46 54 35 48 86 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.11 2.42 2.65 1.73 2.16 3.05 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Peoples Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $3.22 per share for 2022. I have now revised downwards my earnings estimate mostly because I have revised upwards the non-interest expense estimate following the surprising surge in the first quarter of the year.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

Peoples Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 5.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.38 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49% for 2022, which is barely within the management's target range of 40% to 50%, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. Nevertheless, I do not think there is any threat of a dividend cut as the payout is still easily sustainable.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Peoples Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.56x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 17.2 18.7 20.5 20.1 25.0 Average Market Price ($) 32.3 35.5 32.1 24.1 31.7 Historical P/TB 1.87x 1.90x 1.56x 1.20x 1.27x 1.56x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $17.7 gives a target price of $27.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 2.0% downside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.36x 1.46x 1.56x 1.66x 1.76x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 17.7 17.7 17.7 17.7 17.7 Target Price 24.0 25.8 27.5 29.3 31.1 Market Price 28.1 28.1 28.1 28.1 28.1 Upside/(Downside) (14.5)% (8.3)% (2.0)% 4.3% 10.6% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.1x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.11 2.42 2.65 1.73 2.16 Average Market Price ($) 32.3 35.5 32.1 24.1 31.7 Historical P/E 15.3x 14.7x 12.1x 13.9x 14.7x 14.1x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.05 gives a target price of $43.1 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 53.5% upside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 12.1x 13.1x 14.1x 15.1x 16.1x EPS 2022 ($) 3.05 3.05 3.05 3.05 3.05 Target Price ($) 37.0 40.1 43.1 46.2 49.2 Market Price ($) 28.1 28.1 28.1 28.1 28.1 Upside/(Downside) 31.8% 42.6% 53.5% 64.3% 75.2% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $35.3, which implies a 25.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 31.1%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Peoples Bancorp.