The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We had previously owned shares in the China-based provider of outsourced research and manufacturing services for biotech firms but sold it in the second quarter of 2019 on concerns that potential US trade restrictions might hamper its ability to compete for contracts from US firms. We bought back shares after a sharp price correction in the first quarter of 2021.

Because the company has enjoyed burgeoning demand for its services, it has achieved extraordinary revenue and earnings growth in the past few years. As a result, its shares have been perennially expensive, sporting a forward price-to-earnings multiple that until recently topped 100x. The rapid development of several antibody drugs for COVID-19 gave a further, unexpected boost to WuXi’s business recently.

Our forecasts have assumed, and still do, that the company, after very rapid near-term growth, could sustain earnings growth of more than 20% per annum for a decade, implying a nine-fold increase in earnings and justifying the apparent high valuation. Still, such a highly priced stock is vulnerable to even the faintest threat to the company’s prospects.

In December, WuXi’s share price dropped almost 20% in a single day on rumors that it and other Chinese biotech firms might be added to the US blacklist of firms barred from importing certain American-made products because of a perceived threat to US national security.

The rumors turned out to be false and the stock recovered some of its ground, but in February the company did land on the US so-called “unverified list” (UVL) because COVID-19 restrictions had prevented US Commerce Department inspectors from traveling to undertake routine exams of the company’s manufacturing facilities to confirm civilian use of US-made equipment subject to export control.

As investors had been primed by the earlier rumor, they got spooked and the stock dropped 25% in a week, leaving it nearly 60% below its peak. The irony was that WuXi’s share price tanked despite the positive surprise of an 83% year- over-year increase in revenue growth and a doubling of the company’s adjusted net profits.

Investors seem to have latched on to the UVL flag as proof that the company is hostage to US-China tensions, and that its ability to win new US or European contracts could be tripped up by unexpected regulatory changes or sanctions, or merely a growing reluctance by Western customers to become more exposed to Chinese service providers. The irony was that the share price tanked despite the positive surprise of an 83% year-over-year increase in revenue growth and a doubling of the company’s adjusted net profits.

Its projected pipeline is chockablock as the company faces a backlog of orders stemming from persistent global need for biotech research and manufacturing services. To meet this growing demand, the company is investing in new capacity abroad, as well as in China, to further diversify its manufacturing footprint and mitigate potential threats to its supply chain. In the meantime, the UVL designation does not affect its daily operations as the blocked equipment can be sourced from non-US vendors, and we place credence in management’s assertions that the required inspections will occur soon.

We were clearly too optimistic about holding onto WuXi at prices that presumed unflagging demand by its customers, unfettered supply chains, and unblemished execution by management. But our read of WuXi’s sales growth has, if anything, proven too conservative in the near term, while its execution has been solid. Even the supply chain entanglement in cross-border regulations appear minor to us, from what is currently evident; so, at today’s much lower share price, we remain confident investors.

