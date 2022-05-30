hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) recently reported a strong start to the year with revenue growing 54% yoy and TPV growing 53% yoy, both beating expectations. The company continues to benefit from the tailwinds surrounding digital payments with their largest customer, Block (SQ), representing 66% of their total revenue.

The company has done a great job signing new customers in recent years to help diversify their revenue, with customers signed since 2019 now representing 20% of total TPV, though there remains room for further customer concentration improvement.

One of the biggest areas of concern is around the company's profitability and cash burn. Adjusted EBITDA declined $12 million yoy despite revenue growing around $60 million yoy. In addition, FCF during the quarter was negative $47 million and despite having nearly $1.5 billion of cash/investments, there remains a lot of room for profitability to improve.

Data by YCharts

With the stock down around 65% from all time-highs, Marqeta is one of many high-valuation technology names that have been hurt through this big rotation. Investors have moved away from high-valuation, non-profitable companies as fears around a possible recession rise.

Revenue growth could remain above 30% for the next few years and has the company continues to scale, they will be able to better leverage their expense base and improve profitability. When looking at the Rule of 40, Marqeta scored a 48, which remains solid.

Valuation is currently under 5x 2023 revenue, which seems to be a pretty reasonable given the current market environment. However, longer-term there is a lot of value for investors.

Marqeta is one of the leading credit issuers, making it easier for digital companies, such as Klarna, N26, and Block, is issue payment credentials that are accepted by the networks (Mastercard, Visa, American Express). Marqeta works in the back-end to make sure transactions are seamless across the payment ecosystem, with customers easily able to integrate this solution and no longer needing to use a physical issuing bank. Given the rise in digital payments and digital companies, it's no surprise Marqeta continues to scale rapidly.

Q1 Earnings Review

During the quarter, revenue grew 54% yoy to $166 million and nicely beat expectations by $5 million. Growth was driven by continued customer signings and TPV growing 53% yoy to $37 billion, which beat expectations by over $1.5 billion.

As consumers continued to utilize their cards for spending, Marqeta was a clear beneficiary of this. Given the company's concentration with Block (fka Square), they benefited from consumers still having tax refunds available via Cash App. Regarding Block, management noted the following:

Block accounted for 66% of our net revenue, which includes 2 months of Afterpay volume based on the timing of the deal closing, a decline from 73% in the first quarter of 2021. This is slightly up from 63% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased tax refund deposits driving growth in Cash App spending and strong buy now, pay later volume in the fourth quarter.

During the earnings call, the company called out the number of customers with >$500 million in TPV doubled from the year ago period. In addition, they noted continued strength in buy now pay later helped drive growth, even though some of the larger buy now pay later companies (such as Affirm (AFRM)) have seen some weakness in recent trends.

Marqeta's new customers since 2019 contributed more than 20% of their growth during the quarter with these customers growing 5x faster than customers signed pre-2019. This has caused TPV from these newer customers to reach 20% of total TPV, which double relative to the year-ago period.

Marqeta

During the quarter, gross margins came in at 45%, which were pretty consistent with trends over the past several quarters. I believe there continues to be room for gross margin expansion and given the current environment where investors are favoring profitable companies, I wouldn't be surprised to see continued improvement over the coming quarters.

Despite revenue growing nearly $60 million yoy, adjusted EBITDA declined by $12 million to a loss of $10 million. Typically, payment-related companies have high incremental margins once they gain scale, however, Marqeta's profitability actually deteriorated as they grew revenue.

Management did attribute the lower adjusted EBITDA to continued investments in their sales and technology. I do believe these continued investments are important, though investors will want to see profitability improve, especially as fears around a potential recession are rising.

Marqeta

For Q2, the company is expecting net revenue growth of 46-48%, which management noted is consistent with April trends. The deceleration from the Q1 revenue growth of 54% is likely due to the law of large numbers.

From a profitability standpoint, Q2 gross margin is expected to be 40-41% and adjusted EBITDA loss margin is expected to be -10-11%. On the earnings call, the company called out Q2 being their lowest gross profit margin quarter due to lower network incentives (i.e., higher transaction costs).

For the full year 2022, the company is expecting net revenue growth to be in the high-30s% with adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the negative high single digits. On the earnings call, management provided some more commentary regarding the 2022 guidance.

Net revenue growth is expected to be in the high 30s based on the trajectory of the business year-to-date and our expectations for new business contributing later in the year. As I shared last quarter, growth should step down in Q3 as we grow over the rapid scaling of the business that occurred last year. Q4 growth will then step down more meaningfully as we lap the incredible performance in Q4 2021. Our expectations for gross profit margin remain unchanged and should be in the low to mid-40s, consistent with our long-term guidance of 40% to 45% on an annual basis. We hope to share a tighter range with you next quarter once we pass the midpoint of the year. But right now, we expect Q3 and Q4 gross profit margins to be a little lower than Q1. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be negative high single digits as we continue to invest in fueling our customer’s success, running the ways we support our customers and increasing the resiliency, reliability and scalability of our global platform. Adjusted expense growth should step down 10 to 15 points each quarter as we progress through the year, and the EBITDA margin in Q3 and Q4 should be roughly in line with the full year expectations.

While quantitative numbers were not explicitly provided, the company is expecting revenue growth to decelerate throughout the year as they continue to scale. This is not overly surprising, however, the continued adjusted EBITDA losses have raised a little flag of concern.

Yes, it's important for the company to heavily invest in their operations and scale their business, but with high customer concentration and lack of profitability, investors may have negative sentiment until these concerns become cleared up.

Valuation

While the stock is down nearly 65% from all-time highs, the stock has essentially been flat since late-January 2022. Despite the big rotation out of high-valuation technology names in the recent months, Marqeta's stock has held in reasonably well.

Despite the significant drawdown from all-time highs, the company's revenue growth has remained impressive, and I would not be surprised to see 30%+ revenue growth over the next year or two. The company is still around breakeven levels in terms of profitability, though they are investing heavily in their scale and platform. As they continue to gain scale, they should be able to improve profitability.

From a Rule of 40 standpoint, Marqeta's 54% yoy revenue growth and -6% adjusted EBITDA loss results in a score of 48, which remains strong.

Data by YCharts

The company currently has a market cap of ~$6 billion and with net cash ~$1.5 billion, they have an enterprise value ~$4.5 billion.

Per Yahoo Finance, consensus is expecting 2023 revenue of $945 million, which would represent revenue growth of 32%. Using consensus estimates, this also implies a 2023 revenue multiple of ~4.8x.

Given the current environment filled with uncertainties and heightened focus on recession proof companies, I believe investors might not be willing to be a high premium for this stock right now. Marqeta is exposed to consumer payment trends and if there is a slowdown in spending trends (and even buy now pay later), Marqeta could be negatively impacted. In addition, their customer concentration with Block does add another risk factor.

However, longer-term I am a believer in the company. Revenue growth could remain above 30% for the next few years and if profitability improves over the coming quarters, I would not be surprised to see investors continue to pay a premium multiple. With the stock hovering just above $10, I do believe there is value long-term.