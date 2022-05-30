Cristian Martin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Energy sector has been booming during the year because of rising underlying commodity prices driven by inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The industry behemoths have leveraged the bullish market, and their stocks are on the rise. Still, some of the lesser-known companies have even outpaced the industry giants in generating returns because of distinctive factors and improving fundamentals amid a growing industry.

Among the lesser known stocks, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has outperformed the market and the CRSP US Oil and Gas index during the previous year and YTD with an almost 81% price return in 2022.

Vista's revenue growth outpaced the price growth by increased production, especially in its Bajada del Palo Oeste site, accounting for most of Vista's oil production. Along with its top line, its profitability has also improved, further outpacing the competition's returns and margins. It has a healthy cash flow and sequentially improving book value, and the production is expected to rise 20% in 2022. Further, the company plans to invest $2.3 billion to double its production and increase its exports from Vaca Muerta between 2022 and 2026.

I am bullish on the stock because the company is not entirely dependent on the bullish oil and gas market outlook but is rather leveraging it for sustainable long-term growth.

The Company

Vista is a Mexico City-based upstream oil and gas exploration and production company with core assets in Vaca Muerta, the fourth-largest shale oil reserve and second-biggest shale gas deposit globally. The company is the third-largest oil producer and second-largest shale oil operator in Argentina, with 181.6 MMboe of proved reserves (81% oil) as of December 2021.

Its total acreage in Vaca Muerta is 183,084 acres, including the recent acquisition of 50% working interest in the Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte concessions to become the operator and sole concession owner.

Vista's oil production for the MRQ was 35,600 b/d, while its gas production was 1.24 million cu m/d, up 35% and 9% YoY, respectively, leading to a 29% YoY boe per day growth from 34,100 to 43,900.

Sustainable Growth

Oil producers have leveraged the rising prices since the pandemic. Still, Vista's revenue growth has far outpaced the price growth attributable to its organic growth fueled by increased production from 34100 boe/d to 43900 boe/d. Its realized prices for Oil, Gas, and NGL grew by 41%, 48%, and 50%, but its revenues grew by 81%, 65%, and 56%, respectively.

In effect, its 79% YoY revenue growth was attributable to a 35% increase in oil production and a 41% increase in realized oil prices.

The government controls the domestic crude prices in Argentina, leading to a 41% YoY growth to $64 per barrel compared to YoY price growth of 64% of international Brent price to $105. Accordingly, Vista took advantage of the higher global crude oil prices and exported 1 million barrels in the MRQ, planning to increase this number to 1.5 million barrels in Q2 and sustain this export level every quarter throughout 2022.

According to the CEO:

OldelVal, main trunk pipeline that transports the crude oil between Neuquina basin and Bahía Blanca is running around 265,000 BOE per day... And actually have a spare capacity... between 10% and 15%. By the end of the year, they are planning to add additional capacity of around 15,000 to 20,000 barrels per day. And also, we understand that the teams have field plans to add one more pipeline to double the capacity in a step towards 2024. And the first step is going to be probably Q3 or Q4 of 2023. So, if that plan goes ahead as planned, we should be okay to export, I mean to continue exporting what we plan to support and taking into consideration the growth that we are having in Vaca Muerta, we should be in good shape.

This is evident by Oldelval's plan to exceed its transport capacity to over 300,000 b/d by the end of the year and 420,000 b/d by 2023. A 100,000 b/d pipeline from Vaca Muerta to Chile is being revamped to start operations within the year, boosting export expectations.

Vista aims for a 46,500 boe per day production in 2022, aided by a $400 million capital investment, including 24 new wells during the year. The company plans to grow this to over 80,000 boe per day by 2026 through heavy CAPEX spending, evident from the $400 planned CAPEX spend in 2022, and export 60% of this production internationally, double its current exports.

With April and May's production already fully committed, higher export targets, high international prices, and growing production, the company's sustainable growth prospects appear in check.

Valuation

First off, the company's valuation metrics are painting a positive picture, with the stock trading at lower than industry medians in almost every relative valuation metric. In fact, if the stock were trading at industry medians, it would be carrying a price tag of $16.70 per share, an upside of over 70%.

Despite the 80% YTD share price growth, its financials have also shown impressive growth, higher than its peers. Similarly, the expected financial performance for 2022 has also given the company a strong edge in attractive valuation measures and is one of the reasons why the stock is expected to perform well.

Its operating cash flows grew over 335% YoY and are expected to grow over 70% this year, which the company uses to deleverage itself. The company has already reached its debt reduction for the whole year within the first quarter, bringing down the net leverage ratio by 73% YoY to 0.8x.

Following the phenomenal growth rate, the stock appears undervalued to me, and my price target falls between the analyst consensus average and high target prices.

Macroeconomic Risk: Argentina

Despite being a great company, investors need to be informed about the company's risky macroeconomic conditions. Vista operates in Argentina, a country with almost four times greater country risk premium than Brazil, which produces five times more oil and has higher offshore potential for growth.

The country is gripped by over 50% inflation and almost 40% poverty, leading to price and trade controls, which have restricted profit potential and prompted some companies to pull out. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) sold its stake in Vaca Muerta to Shell (SHEL) in 2020 and pulled out of Argentina. The government-imposed price control caps the potential profits in the domestic market, accounting for about two-thirds of Vista's revenue.

Another issue is the capital control imposed by the government, restricting funds inside the economy and limiting its export, even in the form of capital imports, debt service arrangements, and dividends. According to Fitch Ratings, about 70% of rated Argentinian corporates' cash deposits were in U.S. dollars and/or abroad in 2018, which decreased to 40% of cash deposits in U.S. dollars in 2020 due to the capital controls.

This restricts the growth potential of companies in Argentina because financing becomes limited to domestic investors and institutions as international financiers are reluctant to invest in an economy with a high risk of capital outflow.

Conclusion

The company's capital allocation strategy of "investing in high-return and short-cycle projects to generate profitable growth driven by the export market" appears to be working well as it has shown noticeable results. Since 2018, Vista's increase in the topline has been facilitated by a 79% increase in its production, nearly halved lifting costs of 7.8 $/boe in the MRQ, and a 95% increase in adjusted EBITDA with a 61% adjusted EBITDA margin.

In prospect, looking at its financial statements, Vista's 2026 targets of generating $1 billion in cumulative cash, reducing gross debt by about 33% to 400 $MM with a gross leverage ratio of 0.4x, reducing lifting cost to $6/boe, reducing development costs to $6.5/boe, and generating over $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA with an over 65% margin seems realistically close.

This strong and sustainable growth prospect makes me bullish on the stock despite the risks imposed by Argentina's economic conditions. In fact, in Vaca Muerta's strong growth scenario, Vista's chances of long-term growth are even more prominent.