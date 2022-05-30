Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Recent market volatility reminds investors that investing in high-quality business development companies that promise stability and consistent dividend payments is never a bad idea.

With recent valuation cuts in tech stocks, business development companies such as Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) provide dividend investors with consistent dividend income that is well-covered by net investment income and book value stability.

Buy BDCs That Have A Demonstrable Record Of Growth

Companies that have excelled in the past are investors' best allies in this market during times of increasing economic uncertainty and inflation. Main Street certainly checks all of the boxes in this category, as the company has established itself as the gold standard in the business development company industry. Main Street's coveted status as a top-tier BDC is largely the result of prudent capital investments over the company's lifespan, as well as consistent book value growth.

Investors frequently lose appreciation for companies that steadily increase book value as the big money is made elsewhere, especially during good times. Investors are rediscovering the importance of investing in companies with strong balance sheets and consistent earnings results over long periods of time as economic prospects deteriorate.

Over a long period of time, Main Street has consistently increased its book value per share. The graph below depicts the growth of Main Street's book value since the BDC's IPO in the fourth quarter of 2007. Main Street's book value increased by 101% from $12.85 per share on December 31, 2007 to $25.89 per share on March 31, 2022.

Even though the BDC has consistently paid and raised its monthly dividend, Main Street's book value has grown by 5% per year on average. Dividends of any kind, regular or special, reduce a BDC's book value, which means Main Street has been able to increase its substance value by 5% per year on average, despite producing covered and growing dividend income for shareholders.

In Main Street’s most recent quarter, 1Q-22, the company’s net asset value increased 2.4% over the December 31, 2021 book value of $25.29.

Data by YCharts

Equity investments in the Lower Middle Market portfolio pave the way for Main Street to increase its book value. Historically, Main Street has made significant gains in this area. Main Street has earned $157.7 million in cumulative net realized gains from its Lower Middle Market portfolio investments since the BDC's IPO nearly 15 years ago.

Lower Middle Market Equity Investments (Main Street Capital)

Main Street’s Lower Middle Market portfolio also saw strong gains in 1Q-22 since it contributed $21.0 million in net unrealized appreciation. The total net unrealized appreciation across all investments, including the Lower Middle Market Portfolio, Private Loans, Middle Market, and other, was $14.8 million.

Net Unrealized Appreciation (Main Street Capital)

Consistent Dividend Growth Has Value During Times Of Heightened Uncertainty

The dividend record, in addition to consistent book value growth as an indicator of a high-quality business development company, makes a strong statement. Companies that grow their investment portfolio over time and have a shareholder orientation tend to return more cash to them.

In the case of Main Street, the company did exactly that. Main Street's dividend has increased by 95% since the BDC's IPO, and the BDC has never reduced its recurring monthly dividend. Based on the current monthly dividend of $0.215 per share, the total dividend pay-out before special dividends is $2.58 per share, implying a 6.9% stock yield.

Monthly Dividends Per Share (Main Street Capital)

Low Pay-Out Ratio, Special Dividend Potential

Main Street's net investment income in 1Q-22 was $52.2 million, or $0.73 per share, up 31% YoY and 26% YoY. The recovery of portfolio values and income following the pandemic explains why Main Street's performance improved significantly compared to the same period last year. Distributable net investment income, excluding share-based compensation expenses, was $55.0 million, or $0.77 per share, up 31% and 24% YoY.

Main Street's pay-out ratio in 1Q-22 was 84% based on distributable net investment income. In March 2022, Main Street also paid a special dividend of $0.075 per share. The pay-out ratio was 94% when the special dividend was included. Because the BDC easily covers its dividend with distributable net investment income, additional special dividends can be expected in 2H-22.

P/B-Multiple

Main Street has always sold at a large premium to book value because the company has performed well over its history: loan losses have been low, dividends and book value have increased, and the dividend has been consistently covered by distributable net investment income. Despite the fact that MAIN has the highest P/B-multiple I am aware of in the BDC industry, it is a premium valuation that I am more than willing to pay.

Data by YCharts

Why Main Street’s Stock Could See A Lower Stock Price

The impact of a recession or a stagflation scenario (high inflation and stagnant economic growth) on Main Street's portfolio and earnings is impossible to predict. At least some companies are likely to face financial difficulties, which could lead to loan losses and, in turn, a general decline in investment values. It is precisely in such a setting that I would like to own the highest quality business development companies.

My Conclusion

Main Street is a stock that deserves to trade at a premium to book value. Because of rising recession fears, Main Street's 6.9% stock yield is on sale, and I'm buying.

Long-term book value growth on Main Street suggests that we are dealing with a strong BDC here, and 1Q-22 investment appreciation in the LMM portfolio boosted book value growth once more. The 1Q-22 dividend from Main Street remained very safe, with a pay-out ratio of 84% based on distributable net investment income. In 2H-22, the BDC may pay special dividends.