Dougal Waters/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As we get close to celebrating our first full year as a publicly traded company, UpHealth's business is on a great trajectory.

These comments from UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) CEO Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan were included in the company's Q122 earnings press release. Unfortunately, the trajectory of UpHealth's share price since the company listed on the NYSE in June 2021 - via a 3-way merger deal involving UpHealth Holdings, Cloudbreak Health and special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") GigCapital2 - has been anything but "great".

Trading at a high of $10.5 in late June 2021, UpHealth stock now trades at $0.8, having declined by 92% from its peak. According to its Q122 earnings press release, the company:

is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed.

The company's integrated technology platform:

creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language.

And UpHealth's clients are typically:

global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

"Digital First" in this instance means "Virtual Care", i.e., patients being seen by doctors virtually, via a Zoom call, or whatever proprietary technology is being offered by the virtual care provider. It is a model that found favour with the market during the early stages of the pandemic, when lockdown measures seemed to pave the way for a widespread migration of standard physician - patient relations to a virtual setting.

Share prices of companies such as the 800 pound gorilla of "Telehealth", Teladoc (TDOC), Ontrak (OTRK) and to a lesser extent American Well (AMWL) soared during the pandemic but ultimately, membership growth and revenues disappointed whilst losses mounted, and respectively, across the past 12 months, these companies share prices have declined by 76%, 94%, and 69%.

As such, UpHealth came to the public markets at precisely the wrong time and its own share price performance has been disastrous. In fairness to the company, via its 3 divisions - Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services, it offers a wide range of digital services outside of pure telemedicine.

Many of these - analytics in the case of Integrated Care, language interpretation and remote monitoring in the case of Virtual Care, and pharmacy services in the case of Services - ought to offer a more streamlined approach to administering medical care, but the issue here is that these markets, although theoretically large, are highly fragmented and as such margins are tight, whilst the healthcare industry incumbents often prefer to develop such services in house rather than outsource to third parties.

UpHealth management certainly hasn't given up hope of becoming a globally significant company, however, pointing to revenue growth, achievement of strategic objectives, and the (theoretically) massive market opportunity - $342bn globally in 2021, according to UpHealth's own estimates quoted in its Q122 earnings presentation, with 37% annual growth in the tele-health software market, whilst Integrated Care Platforms alone is cited as a $49.5bn global market, growing 21% per annum in the disease management space - as reasons for optimism.

The issue is that Digital Health / Virtual Care / Telemedicine companies appear to be spending vast sums of money to attract their clients and although this makes the top line look occasionally impressive, the bottom line tends to tell a different story.

In Q122, UpHealth reported GAAP revenues of $12.8m, but pro forma revenue of $30.6m (it isn't usually good news to see such a discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP) and a net loss of only $3m, but net loss in FY21 was -$341m, on $124m of revenues. FY22 guidance is discussed by management as follows:

The Company continues to expect total revenue between $205 and $233 million, a 38-56% growth rate, gross margins of 42% to 43% and adjusted EBITDA of $14 to $19 million. The Company expects to become operating cash flow positive during the third quarter, providing sufficient liquidity to execute on current growth plans.

Analysts and the market do not seem to rate UpHealth's chances of success highly, given that the company's share price is trading at $0.8 - below the minimum required price of $1.

From an investors' perspective, the question to answer is whether the bear run on telehealth stocks is over, and whether, having hit rock bottom, these companies can begin to recover some of their lost valuations by showing improved performance, and, crucially, buy-in from physicians and patients, who have been unexpectedly unwilling to swap physical consultations for virtual.

In the rest of this note I will dive a little deeper into UpHealth's service pillars, management team, financial reports, and projections to try to decipher if the company fits the "buy low, sell high!" model, or whether UpHealth is becoming a busted flush less than a year after becoming a public company. Let's start by considering the job that awaits newly appointed CEO, Samuel J Meckey.

Pulling Together A Fragmented Company - Can A New CEO Inject New Hope?

UpHealth came about via a series of complex business transactions and M&A deals detailed in the most recent 10K submission. UpHealth Holdings acquired several healthcare companies, including Thrasys, Glocal, and Innovations Group, before UpHealth - aka the SPAC GigCapital2 - acquired UpHealth Holdings. The combined company was originally valued at ~$1.35bn. Today, its market cap valuation is a smidgen over $105m.

The mishmash of acquisitions has organised itself into 3 divisions, as mentioned above, to create a company with an apparently unique reach and access into the sweet spots of digital healthcare management, as shown below.

UpHealth's position in a congested digital / virtual healthcare management landscape. (earnings presentation)

Source: Q122 earnings presentation.

In the case of its Integrated Care and Virtual Care divisions, the primary focus appears to be on individual technology platforms - Syntranet in the case of the former - a "cloud based platform with innovative workflows and analytics", and martti and helloLyf in the case of the latter, which offer "language interpretation, advanced virtual care, remote monitoring, diagnostics, labs, and medications.

According to UpHealth's Q122 earnings press release, Integrated Care delivered no revenues on a GAAP basis, and $2.6m on an adjusted basis, whilst Virtual Care delivered GAAP revenue of $15.6m and Services $17.7m. Gross margins were respectively 63%, 47%, and 35%, so it is understandable why management view Integrated Care and Virtual Care as is its key growth drivers.

Overview of UpHealth's 3 divisions. (earnings presentation)

Source: Q122 earnings presentation.

The objective is clear - to try to use data gathered by its technology to optimise the type of care provided, whilst keeping a close eye on patients by helping them to "holistically manage" their health conditions. In theory, payer, patient, and physician all win.

UpHealth has a large list of clients, and correctly says it has access to massive markets, but the value of the contributions of its technology may be questionable - do patients actually want to be managed in this way, do physicians want to use these platforms, and do payers want to rely on them?

The most important task faced by newly appointed CEO Meckey may therefore be to identify which services are genuinely valuable to clients, and which are not delivering value.

Although the gross margins look impressive, growth is promised, and it will take some time to smooth out the financial picture - perhaps the heavy losses in FY21 were a one-off - the metrics used by UpHealth, and its rivals, are nebulous in nature.

For example, according to the earnings release:

Martti™ currently supports 575,423 encounters per month and over 27,200 video endpoints at over 2,300 healthcare locations in the U.S.

And:

The Company recorded its largest volume of telehealth use ever in the U.S. with over 9.4 million minutes of consultations in Q1, compared to 7.4 million minutes in Q4 2021.

The question however is whether these "encounters" and "minutes of consultation" are driving meaningful revenues? In the case of Integrated Health, for example, clearly not. Gross margins are all well and good, but if they are not supporting profitability, is the company telling the full story via its income statements?

It will be Meckey's job to produce numbers and figures that are meaningful to analysts and investors, and in fairness, that could happen if the experienced CEO, who was formerly Vice President and Head of Healthcare at EXLService - $1.2bn in annual revenue - and who spent 14 years within UnitedHealth's Optum division - can put together business models, and therefore metrics, that make sense, the way they seem to for Optum, for example, which delivered >$3bn in earnings before income tax in Q122.

Management May Be Looking In The Wrong Places For Growth & Profitability

I would speculate that the incoming CEO may feel that the businesses that were successful during his time at UnitedHealth are the same businesses that UpHealth is neglecting, in favour of its untried and untested telemedicine plays.

UpHealth says it is undergoing a transformation program whose priorities include growing sales of Syntranet, Martti, and HelloLyf, but I wonder if a more basic Pharmacy Services business may be where the real value lies - workflows, analytics and monitoring may be innovative, but they haven't been proven to be popular with clients or capable of driving meaningful revenue.

It is certainly easier to grab an impressive market share in a market that is not worth much, than to contest against incumbents in lucrative fields such as Pharmacy Benefit Management or prescription filling, for example.

Thanks to all of its recent acquisitions, UpHealth may also be suffering from "too many cooks spoil the broth" syndrome. With so many businesses and innovations competing for management's attention, and so many potentially unnecessary staff from different companies carrying out similar functions, the CEO may feel that he would rather downsize than upsize at the present time, focusing on what really works within the business.

Another area of concern may be the contrasting territories that UpHealth is operating in. Asia, specifically India, Africa, and the US, for example, are very different propositions providing an additional headache when rolling out new software services that are intended to automate and streamline - unfortunately, healthcare is rarely a "one size fits all" business.

Conclusion - The Market Does Not Believe UpHealth Can Be Successful - But Management Will Have More Opportunities To Get Things Right

For further evidence that healthcare and digital are uneasy bedfellows, the health insurance sector is instructive. 3 new services with a heavy focus on digital - Oscar Health (OSCR), Bright Health Group (BHG) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) all completed triple-digit million IPOs in 2020/21 - presently, their share price performances in the past year are -79%, -89%, and -56%.

The market is not buying into digital healthcare, plain and simple - whether that is because of a lack of a meaningful revenue driving business model, pushback from industry incumbents, or suspicion amongst end users - or all 3 - has not yet been fully established, all we can say is that digital and virtual care services are unloved at the present time.

But has the industry reached its nadir? After all, the dotcom crash at the end of the last century did not spell the end for technology companies - far from it, in fact, it simply culled the speculative plays that did not have strong enough business models.

In terms of UpHealth as an investment opportunity, it's fair to say that the share price could be flirting with rock bottom, although that doesn't mean that investing in the stock at the present time means investors can't lose. Management may be forced to complete a reverse stock split to maintain compliance with listing laws for example, or complete dilutive fundraisings if net losses do not improve - the company has ~$75m of cash left.

Nevertheless, it is tempting to wonder if, under a CEO who has spent a decade and a half at a healthcare giant that is making digital healthcare work - albeit from a position of incredible strength - UpHealth can surprise analysts and the market in 2022 and beyond. According to company Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Martin Beck, the company's ambition...

Over the next 5 years or so, is also to maintain annual revenue growth of approximately 35%, increased gross margins to 45% to 50% and to increase our adjusted EBITDA margins of 15% to 20%.

Companies can generate top line growth by throwing massive financial resources at finding new customers, and attractive gross margins by moving items into other lines, but ultimately, this will result in too much cash being spent and is not sustainable.

As mentioned, it seems to me that management need to quickly establish what works and what doesn't, but it seems as though it has already been decided to prioritise Integrated Care and Virtual Care and its new technology platforms. That hasn't worked for the majority of companies that have tried it in healthcare, and it hasn't so far worked for UpHealth either, but I will stop short of a sell recommendation for UpHealth.

It can only be described as an extremely risky buy opportunity, so I would not go that far either, but if I were holding stock in the company, I would feel reasonably good about continuing to hold. The arrival of an outsider at the company capable of making tough decisions to separate what works from what doesn't could be just what UpHealth needs, unless the new CEO finds there is nothing satisfactory to work with.

UpHealth shareholders may just have to hope that the company survives the next couple of years, learns some lessons, finds success with Syntranet, Martti and helloLyf through better defined business models, and makes a more persuasive case for the integration of telehealth services, remote monitoring, population health, etc. in the current treatment / care landscape.

Given how technology has disrupted almost every other industry, it is not illogical to make that assumption, although UpHealth's challenge is to prove it is going to be a major player in that process as opposed to a footnote.