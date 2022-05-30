Magone/iStock via Getty Images

A pesto is traditionally made of pine nuts, garlic, and basil. Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) lays claim to being the “original pesto” and introducing the sauce to the United States more than 50 years ago. At least six varieties of pesto can be found on the company’s foodservice site. The company also offers a variety of other sauces including alfredo, bolognese, chimichurri, garlic, and harissa.

Some of Armanino's sauces. (Armanino Foodservice website)

In addition to sauces, the company produces canneloni, ravioli, manicotti, and other pastas. Packaged meatballs are found on the company’s home site, as are grated cheeses.

The company is a microcap that trades over the counter, the result of voluntarily delisting itself in 2005. It nevertheless continues to give reports on OTCMarkets.com.

Three Years in Review

Armanino finishing installing new equipment at the end of 2018. The equipment was reportedly used for new products. I speculated at the time that it was meant to produce harissa, a new product announced on the company’s website. Today harissa appears on the company’s foodservice site.

Then the pandemic hit, and it hit the company’s profits hard. The stock dropped in 2020.

Up until that time, the company had 14 consecutive years of dividend increases, and it was a favorite of dividend growth investors. The dividend was slashed from $0.028 to $0.018 in 2020. But in 2021 the company resumed raising the dividend, and in 2021 it matched the pre-pandemic dividend. Then in April 2022 the company paid out $0.03, higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The company now boasts 87 consecutive quarterly dividends and ten special dividends. Its current yield is 3.5%.

The rising dividend is a reflection of sales in 2021. In the announcement of the dividend, Chairman Douglas Nichols said:

Due to our record-breaking annual sales in 2021 as well as our optimism regarding anticipated future results we remain confident in our Company’s ability to maintain its healthy financial condition.

In April, the company reported even higher sales. Tim Anderson, President and CEO said:

These results represent three consecutive quarters of record net sales and the highest income for the first quarter in our Company’s history. We continue to make significant progress implementing our strategies to expand into diversified channels, and despite broader economic challenges, controlling our overall costs and expenses as well. Our strategies have allowed us to successfully navigate through a myriad of challenges, including labor shortages, inflation, and logistical and supply chain challenges which may have otherwise had a significant impact on our business. As a result, we continue to outperform many industry benchmarks.

Results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022:

2022 2021 Net Sales $12.430,753 $9,299,670 Income Before Taxes $1,921,457 $1,477,074 Net Income $1,452,463 $1,114,247 Basic/Diluted Income/Share $0.0453 $0.0347 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 32,065,645 32,065,645

Insiders hold 2,271,491 shares, representing 7.0% of the 32,065,645 shares outstanding.

Armanino Foods Insider Holdings (Armanino Foods 2021 Annual Report)

Two institutional investors continue to hold a nominal number of shares.

Current Directions

Over the years, different people have suggested that Armanino looks like an excellent takeover target. Be that as it may, Anderson sounded a different note in the company’s most recent press release (emphasis mine):

We remain committed to making strategic and operational investments to drive sustained growth with an eye towards new products, new markets, and potential acquisitions.

Why should Armanino not look into acquisitions? The company has cash in their pocket and no debt. They are in a good position to put that money to work and make their own acquisitions.

Another note of where the company is headed can be found on their foodservice site. A “Food Manufacturing" page there is a virtual classified ad:

If you’re looking to source pestos, sauces, spreads, and frozen pasta products in production-ready formats and quantities, we’re the go-to source you can count on.

Why should they not offer this? The company put in the new equipment at the end of 2018. This has apparently given them the capacity to produce more than they currently are, and they are looking for ways to do that.

Financial Stability

Armanino continues to maintain a balance sheet that is as sparkling as their kitchen. At the end of 2021 continued to remain debt-free. Their cash of $11.1 million nearly matched their Total Liabilities of $12.2 million. With the other Current Assets added into the mix, their Total Current Assets are $26.2 million, more than double their Total Liabilities.

By my calculations, the Quick Ratio at the end of 2021 was 2.3.

The dividend is quite safe.

Valuation

Ironically, the price of $3.42 is the same now as it was on July 10th, 2019, when I published my last article on the company, before the pandemic. Considering that the company is setting records in sales, the company is more valuable now than it was then.

Shares are currently trading at 18.8 times earnings. This is in line with pre-pandemic levels. Given its conservative balance sheet and its dividend history, the company has always commanded a premium. It remains a favorite of individual investors, many of whom have held the stock for many years.

As of this writing, the Net Current Asset Value per share, or NCAV/share, is a robust 7.8. The company continues to meet nearly all of my strictest screening.

Technically, the stock appears to be in the middle of a sideways channel for about a year now. Some technicals suggest that the stock may well continue to climb from $3.42 but may struggle to break through $3.60.

Risks

Armanino is not exactly the only manufacturer of pesto and pasta. The company has many competitors, some of them much larger.

The company makes up for its lack of size by good, sound management. But size is still an issue. The company remains overlooked because it is so small.

The company takes the initiative to provide investors with information, but the location of that information is not easy to find, and it is very easy to overlook. The company does not hold calls, nor do they give guidance. No analysts are known to cover the company.

Conclusions

The pandemic seems to have been worse than their worst-case scenario. No one saw that coming, and yet the company met the challenge and overcame it.

The company is looking to make acquisitions, and they are looking to better utilize the assets they have in food manufacturing. Either of those catalysts are enough to make the stock price climb. The stock price appears to be reasonable for today, but either of these initiatives has the potential to increase the value of the company and its stock.

For the immediate future, I suggest holding at the current stock price and buying any dip. If your goals are more long-term, the stock is a buy.