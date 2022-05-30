Target is among several companies expected to announce its annual dividend increase in June. jimkruger/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. In the middle of May, I provided predictions for 11 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the second half of the month. In this article I'll look at another 10 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in June.

Here are the results from my last article (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in June:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 27th.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from the Second Half of May

Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) - 13 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 10.0-16.7% increase to $1.32-$1.40

Actual: 11.7% increase to $1.34

Forward yield: 1.23%

Specialty chemical company Ashland announced its 13th year of dividend growth, which was in line with expectations.

The Clorox Company (CLX) - 44 years

Prediction: 0-0.9% increase to $4.64-$4.68

Actual: Deferred to early June

Clorox is holding off on its annual dividend boost until early June.

Donaldson Company (DCI) - 36 years

Prediction: 6.8-9.1% increase to $0.94-$0.96

Actual: 4.5% increase to $0.92

Forward yield: 1.75%

This is the 2nd year of roughly 5% dividend growth after the filter manufacturer skipped its increase in 2020.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) - 51 years

Prediction: 4.8-7.1% increase to $1.76-$1.80

Actual: 4.8% increase to $1.76

Forward yield: 4.42%

The bedding manufacturer's 5% boost is consistent with its long-term growth rate.

Lennox International (LII) - 13 years

Prediction: 14.1-17.4% increase to $4.20-$4.32

Actual: 15.2% increase to $4.24

Forward yield: 2.00%

Lennox continued its outstanding dividend growth record with its 15% boost in late May.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - 60 years

Prediction: 13.8-17.5% increase to $3.64-$3.76

Actual: 31.3% increase to $4.20

Forward yield: 2.10%

While I expected a good boost from the home improvement retailer, I didn't predict a 30%+ increase.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - 11 years

Prediction: 8.8-10.6% increase to $4.92-$5.00

Actual: 5.3% increase to $4.76

Forward yield: 4.07%

Although chemical company LyondellBasell's dividend increase was smaller than expected, the special dividend of $5.20 - announced on the same day - more than compensates. Including the special dividend, the company's forward yield is 8.51%.

Medtronic plc (MDT) - 45 years

Prediction: 4.8-7.1% increase to $2.64-$2.70

Actual: 7.9% increase to $2.72

Forward yield: 2.75%

Despite lower EPS last year and flat EPS this year, Medtronic continued its pattern of mid-single digit dividend growth.

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) - 16 years

Prediction: 7.7-9.6% increase to $1.12-$1.14

Actual: 7.7% increase to $1.14

Forward yield: 2.35%

The operator of auto repair stores extends its dividend growth record with an 8% increase.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) - 19 years

Prediction: 4.5-8.3% increase to $6.56-$6.80

Actual: 10.2% increase to $6.92

Forward yield: 1.47%

Although EPS growth isn't keeping up, the defense contractor rewarded investors with a double-digit boost.

TowneBank (TOWN) - 11 years

Prediction: 7.5-10.0% increase to $0.86-$0.88

Actual: 15.0% increase to $0.92

Forward yield: 3.11%

TowneBank's latest dividend increase is well above the company's long-term growth rate of 9%.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in June

Here are my predictions for the 10 dividend increases I expect in June:

Caterpillar (CAT) - 28 years of dividend growth

Heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar benefitted from deferred demand for its products due to the pandemic. Dealer inventories of the company's products fell about $3 billion in 2020, and Caterpillar's sales swelled by 22% in 2021 as demand picked up and adjusted EPS surged 65% to $10.81. Sales continue to grow in the first quarter of 2022, with the company posting 14% growth. Adjusted EPS, however, are not following suit, with the $2.88 earnings per share flat year-over-year. The company has focused using its free cash flow on buying back stock, purchasing $800 million in 2021 and reducing the number of shares outstanding by more than 8% over the last 5 years. Assuming EPS stays flat, and the share buybacks continue, there's still enough room for a dividend increase along the lines of the 9% growth rate over the last decade.

Prediction: 7.7-9.9% increase to $4.78-$4.88

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.20-2.25%

H&R Block (HRB) - 6 years

Although the company has paid dividends since going public in 1962, the tax preparation firm's most recent streak of dividend growth extends back to only 2015. During that time, the annual boosts have only been 4 or 8 cents - and that includes skipping the annual increase in 2020. The company focuses on buying back shares, rather than on dividend payments. In their last quarterly earnings report, H&R Block stated that they bought back 13% of all outstanding shares in 2020 alone; some of this was apparently offset by equity options. Given that the company consistently looks to buy back shares, rather than quickly growing its dividend, investors can expect the pattern of 4 or 8-cent increases to continue.

Prediction: 3.7-7.4% increase to $1.12-$1.16

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.15-3.27%

The Kroger Co. (KR) - 15 years

The operator of multiple grocery store chains, including Kroger, Ralph's, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, and several others has built an enviable dividend growth record. Investors have benefitted from 13% compounded growth over the last decade. Kroger has also aggressively bought back stock, reducing the number of shares by more than 16% since 2018. Investors should temper their expectations this year; EPS growth fell in 2021 to 6% and is expected to slow further to about 3% in 2022. Although Kroger's payout ratio is below 25%, with the slowing growth investors can expect a pause in the double-digit dividend boosts.

Prediction: 4.8-7.1% increase to $0.88-$0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.66-1.70%

Matson (MATX) - 8 years

Sales and earnings shot up for this marine shipping and logistics company in 2021. Matson focuses on the Pacific region and Micronesia; with the pandemic receding and China starting to resume its exportation of manufactured products, EPS grew by more than 400% year over year in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The company just started growing its dividend in 2014 and has historically boosted the annual payout by 4 cents. Last year, Matson surprised investors with a 30% dividend increase. Will investors see the same thing this year? I think it's doubtful, but Matson may still reward investors with a mid-teens boost.

Prediction: 13.3-18.3% increase to $1.36-$1.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.52-1.58%

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - 51 years

Despite the focus from politicians on climate change, natural gas utility National Fuel had a great 2021 and is expecting another good year in 2022. Adjusted EPS grew 47% last year, on acquisitions in the Appalachian Basin and higher commodity prices on the non-regulated business side. The company is also guiding 2022 adjusted EPS growth to 36% (at the midpoint); if earnings come in as expected, National Fuel's payout ratio will drop to close to 30%, leaving lots of room for a dividend increase. The question is, will the company break its historical record of 4-cent annual dividend growth? I do think there's a chance this year, but investors won't see anything dramatic.

Prediction: 2.2-6.6% increase to $1.86-$1.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.50-2.61%

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) - 18 years

Solidly in the micro-cap realm with a market capitalization of less than $200 million, Oil-Dri probably isn't known to many investors. The company mines for and markets sorbent materials, used in markets as varied as pet care (cat litter), sports (drying agents for sports fields), and industries (spill kits). Oil-Dri has been hit hard by inflation, and is behind the curve in boosting prices and restoring margins. After falling 40% in fiscal 2021, EPS fell another 70% in the first half of fiscal 2022, pushing the payout ratio above 130%. Given this, I expect Oil-Dri to hold its dividend flat and rely on full year dividends to show year-over-year dividend growth. I will predict a small chance of a penny per share dividend increase.

Prediction: 0-0.9% increase to $1.08-$1.09

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.48-4.52%

Target Corporation (TGT) - 54 years

Like Oil-Dri above, Target is getting hit hard by inflation. Although sales were up in the first quarter, sales growth slowed to 3%, down from 23% in 2021, as higher costs hit the retailer's margins. Adjusted EPS, in turn, were down more than 40% year-over-year in the first quarter. The company's stock price took a hit when the company reported these earnings in mid-May, falling 25% in a single day. Target's dividend growth record is one of contrasts - prior to last year's 32% boost, the company had announced 4 straight years of 8-cent annual increases. While investors benefitted from Target's online retailing during the pandemic, the company's business is returning to normal growth levels. I expect a small increase as Target adjusts to the inflationary environment.

Prediction: 1.6-3.3% increase to $3.66-$3.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.19-2.23%

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) - 12 years

The health care management company has established a track record of double-digit dividend growth, compounding its payout by nearly 20% over the last 5 years. In fact, the 16% dividend increases over each of the last two years are some of the smallest that UnitedHealth has paid out. Earnings growth is continuing, albeit at slightly slower rates, which may impact UnitedHealth's ability to maintain 20% dividend growth. Last year, the company posted 13% EPS growth and recently raised its guidance for this year's EPS growth also to 13%. UnitedHealth's financial situation is stable, with modest debt and a payout ratio around 30%. It looks like the company can keep up the outstanding dividend growth; investors can look forward to a boost like last year's.

Prediction: 14.5-17.2% increase to $6.64-$6.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.31-1.34%

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) - 46 years

Dividend growth at Walgreens Boots Alliance has slowed in recent years. After building a good dividend growth record, with a compounded growth rate of 10% over the last decade, last year's 2% boost was the smallest in at least two decades. This is not for lack of available cash flow - much of the company's cash flow has been used to buy back shares. Since 2017, Walgreens Boots Alliance has bought back almost 20% of available shares, cutting the number of outstanding shares from 1.07 billion to less than 850 million. As for earnings, EPS grew by nearly 14% in fiscal 2021, powered by 9% growth in sales. For fiscal 2022, the company is projecting "low single digit [EPS] growth". With the focus on stock buybacks and slowing earnings growth, I expect another year of slow dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.1-3.7% increase to $1.95-$1.98

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.46-4.53%

John Wiley & Sons (WLY) - 28 years

After spending 60 years trading under the JW.A ticker symbol, John Wiley and Sons recently changed its symbol to WLY. The company publishes technical documents and books for researchers and the education market. The company suffered from hits to revenues and profits as the pandemic brought many of Wiley's markets to a standstill. In response, the company increased its annual dividend by a single penny last year. However, like many companies, Wiley's prospects have rebounded with the economic recovery - adjusted EPS were up 27% in 2021. Over the last decade, Wiley has compounded the dividend by 5% annually. With EPS up, investors can look forward to a return to the normal dividend growth rate.

Prediction: 4.3-7.2% increase to $1.44-$1.48

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.67-2.75%

Summary

The second half of May brought dividend increases from some very popular companies. Lowe's, Medtronic, and Northrop Grumman all announced their increases with Lowe's following up last year's 33% boost with a 31% increase this year. Another dividend increase of note was chemical company LyondellBasell which increased its regular payout by 5% but also announced a special dividend of $5.20.

Dividend increases tend to slow down in the summer season. Another 10 companies will announce their annual increases in June. Some of the more notable ones include Target, UnitedHealth, and Caterpillar. While most of the increases will be in the low-to-middle single digits, investors in UnitedHealth and shipping company Matson can look forward to double digit boosts.