Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

If you are investing for retirement or are in retirement and wish to generate income to cover your living expenses without reducing your base capital, you may have considered one or more CLO funds. The funds are gaining in popularity with retail investors because they offer a chance to earn a high yield on your investment without the need to reduce your capital basis when income is needed for living expenses.

As long-term income generating investment vehicles, CLO and senior loan funds have lower volatility during market downturns and can withstand the economic turbulence that accompanies market corrections like the one we just experienced in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the higher rates that are expected due to the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise the base lending rate, benefit those senior loan and CLO funds that can take advantage of the widening spread for floating rate loans that they provide.

If you are still growing your portfolio and do not need the income for current expenses, then those monthly distributions can be reinvested at NAV (in most trading platforms including TD Ameritrade, which I use). For funds that trade at a premium, that enables additional shares to be purchased at below market value, thereby increasing your share count even faster and ramping up the total return generated.

Income-oriented investors who are interested in a relatively low risk investment vehicle, may wish to consider XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT). Since September 2017 XFLT has offered a consistent level of monthly distributions and an overall CAGR of just over 6%, despite several market drops or corrections in the past several years, including late 2018, March 2020, and Q1 2022.

Reasons to Invest in XFLT

Since October 1, 2020, XFLT has declared regular monthly distributions at a steady rate of $0.073 per share (20 level distributions)

Grew net portfolio value from $200M to $400M from 3/21 to 3/22

Lower leverage costs than other CLO CEFs

Portfolio is 50% Loans/50% CLOs

Experienced CLO and credit strategy advisers managing the fund

XFLT currently trades at a 9% premium and pays a monthly distribution of $.073, which at the closing market price of $7.58 as of 5/26/22 results in a forward yield of 11.5%.

Unlike other CLO only funds such as Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), and Eagle Point Income Company (EIC), XFLT uses a mix of senior loans, high yield bonds, CLO equity, and CLO debt to round out its holdings.

Portfolio Composition (XFLT Q122 investor presentation)

Octagon Credit Overview

XAI Investments, LLC is the Trust adviser and is affiliated with XMS Capital Partners, LLC. The sub-Adviser to the Trust is Octagon Credit Investors, LLC. Octagon brings considerable expertise in CLO securities to the table.

Exclusive focus in below investment grade credit since 1994. $31.0bn in AUM as of 4/30/22.

More than 25+ year track record managing and investing in CLO securities.

XFLT, launched in Sept. 2017, was Octagon’s first strategy to be publicly available in a registered fund.

Gretchen Lam is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Octagon, and she oversees the CLO equity and debt investment strategies for XFLT. Much of the commentary on the Q122 returns discussed below were presented by her on the earnings call, and by Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director with XA Investments.

How has XFLT performed relative to its fund peer group?

Because XFLT is not a pure CLO fund, but instead invests in about 50% senior loans and 50% CLOs, it is a little difficult to compare to a benchmark or to other similar funds. The CLO funds that are peers in that category include OXLC, ECC, EIC as mentioned above. And for a senior loan fund I chose Aberdeen Income Credit Income Strategies (ACP), to compare the performance against XFLT.

The chart below shows TR (Total Returns) for the past 3 years using the Charting tool in SA, and in that timeframe XFLT comes out on top.

3-year total returns compared (SA Charting tool)

Using Portfolio Visualizer for a different comparison, I selected 2 CLO funds, OXLC and ECC, to compare TR and Income generated with dividends reinvested over the past 4.5 years (going back to October 2017, the first month after XFLT went public). In this case, OXLC was slightly better in terms of both TR and Income generated.

Backtest showing 4.5 year total return comparison (Portfolio Visualizer)

Backtest showing Income generated (Portfolio Visualizer)

In 2020 XFLT generated more income than ECC, and it was close to the level generated by ECC in nearly every other year since 2017. In each year of this backtest analysis, OXLC has generated the highest distributions of income.

Macroeconomic Factors - Loans

From the Q122 investor presentation the following information was provided regarding the current state of the senior loan market. Loans have outpaced other major asset classes on a YTD basis, consistent with the lower volatility nature of the asset class.

• As of 4/30, the 0.11% YTD return for the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index (“LLI”) compared favorably to HY bonds (-7.99%), IG bonds (- 12.33%), 10Y UST bonds (-11.06%), and the S&P 500 (-12.92%) • The LLI’s April return of 0.22% materially outperformed HY bonds (-3.64%), IG bonds (-4.98%), 10Y UST bonds (-4.63%), and the S&P 500 (-8.72%) • April represented the LLI’s largest monthly outperformance vs. the ICE BofA US High Yield Index since September 2011 • Secondary market softness has intensified thus far in May, with the weighted average bid price of the LLI sliding 249 bps MTD to 94.99 (as of 5/13) representing the LLI’s lowest reading since November 2020 • Amid a broader risk-off sentiment, lower-rated assets are now lagging higher-rated cohorts on a YTD basis

No loan defaults in 14 of last 18 months, and LTM LLI Default Rate is 0.18% as of 4/30/22, the Index’s lowest reading since December 2011. As a result, the loan market supply and demand technical factors appear to be relatively well balanced so far in 2022.

Loan Defaults (Q122 Investor Presentation)

Challenges are expected to increase due to rising rates, higher inflation, and general economic headwinds going into the 2nd half of 2022. Nevertheless, XFLT had this to say about the challenging environment we are facing:

We believe the complex environment should provide a supportive backdrop for fundamental credit pickers

CLO equity valuations impact on NAV and performance

Total CLO loan volume and new CLO issuance dropped substantially from Q421 to the end of Q122.

$30.7B of new CLO issuance in 1Q 2022 was considerably lower than 2021 issuance levels, but still a historically high volume in a challenging quarter. Fewer CLO refinancings and resets YTD given market volatility and wider liability spreads ‒ $4.5B of deal refinancings and $16.5B of resets in 1Q, respectively. Secondary market activity was robust in 1Q at approximately $66B ‒ Monthly secondary CLO trading volumes sequentially increased as 1Q progressed, culminating in the 2nd busiest month on record in March 2022 (after March 2020).

Those lower volumes of new CLO issuance, refinancings, and resets led to lower mark to market valuations of CLOs in the portfolio, which in turn caused the NAV to drop during the quarter. The following explanation of the CLO resets and refinancing helps to understand how those actions may have impacted the modeled NAV of CLO loan packages.

When refinancing a CLO, the CLO capital stack is replaced at lower spreads, which reduces equity-tranche holders’ cost of leverage and thus increases their return. The portfolio can be refinanced either partially or in full. In a CLO reset, the original deal, including the loans it owns, remains in place and its reinvestment period or maturity is extended to allow the deal to remain outstanding longer. CLOs typically have a four-year reinvestment and once that timeframe is up, there may be restrictions on buying new loans. A CLO can only be reset or refinanced after its non-call period.

This summary of CLO Market Conditions during Q122 explains the market dynamics that were in play:

Primary CLO spreads widened in 1Q despite relative outperformance vs. other credit assets, which we believe reflects idiosyncratic CLO market dynamics as well as elevated macroeconomic uncertainty ‒ As investors sought to raise cash in late February, several holders of large CLO AAA positions rotated into other comparably rated, higher duration assets trading at steeper discounts, resulting in higher secondary trading volumes that pressured CLO AAA spread levels Given interest rate moves, the availability of LIBOR-linked coupons in the secondary market also shifted investors’ focus away from primary deals that must price liabilities with SOFR-backed coupons ‒ After pricing as tight as SOFR+129bps in January, by mid-March AAA CLO spreads for top tier manager deals had widened to SOFR+138-140bps Some deals that priced in March were issued with less common structural features, such as shorter reinvestment periods and/or make-whole call provisions ‒ Spreads on other corporate credit assets have tightened since mid-March, but CLO spread tightening has lagged

As a result of those market dynamics, the NAV of the CLO portion of the portfolio was marked down based on modeled loan values.

Over the past 10 years, CLO debt has had one of the best risk/reward ratios outside of equities.

Asset Class comparison (Q122 Investor Presentation)

During the first quarter of 2022 the CLO equity allocation was reduced slightly to 37.7% and the CLO debt allocation was increased from about 9.5% to 11%.

XFLT Overview and Top 10 Holdings (Q122 Investor Presentation)

According to XFLT in the Q122 presentation, the recent rally in the loan market is likely to lead to an increase in CLO offerings going forward. They anticipate healthy demand for higher yielding floating-rate CLO liabilities from both foreign and domestic investors. They believe the CLOs will be supported by strong corporate growth among underlying borrowers which should mitigate the impact of rising rates.

Lower Leverage than other CLO funds

Because of the sources of bank borrowings and issuance of preferred shares, XFLT benefits from a lower cost of leverage than other CLO only funds, even though the actual percentage of leverage used may be higher. The average cost of leverage (mainly from bank financing) during Q122 was 2.67% versus 5-7% typical leverage costs for other CLO funds, which use mostly preferred shares for leverage.

Risks to XFLT

There are always risks to any investment and all fund managers are required to disclose the risks that they are aware of. In the case of XFLT the risks are clearly outlined and are explicitly presented in the presentation. Most of these risks are what I would consider the nature of the loan business and CLO market as opposed to specific risks to the XFLT investment approach, except for the fact that the fund has limited prior history having been established in 2017. On the other hand, Octagon has more than 25 years of experience in the loan and credit business, so they do bring that history and experience to the table. Also, XFLT is a limited term fund and typically trades at a premium to NAV, so there is potential for downside risk as the fund gets closer to its planned termination date of December 31, 2029.

Summary of Risks (Q122 Investor Presentation)

Conclusion and Recommendations

As an investor looking to grow my income and portfolio total value, I believe that CLO funds are a relatively safe, long-term investment option to generate high levels of income. The somewhat limited duration (less than 5 years) of XFLT as a fund offering limits the ability to determine how well it is likely to perform over the next 5 to 10 years, however, all indications are that the fund managers have been able to successfully navigate through 3 difficult periods of market turbulence and have come out relatively unscathed.

I am long OXLC, ECC, and XFLT in my No Guts No Glory portfolio and I look forward to reinvesting the monthly distributions of each of those funds at NAV, which provides a discounted price as all 3 funds typically trade at a premium to NAV, mainly because of the way that CLOs are valued. These funds are not for the squeamish/sleep well at night, conservative investors who are happy with a 2 to 3% yield. There is some elevated risk, so I do limit the size of each position in my portfolio to less than 5% each.