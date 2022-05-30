edichenphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) fell last month amid growing inflation fears and a generally bellicose mood around the world. In April, AVB hit its all-time high and was trading at nearly $ 260 per share, which can be considered quite expensive even for a high-quality company like this REIT undoubtedly is. Less than a month later, however, the price dropped to $200, a 23% decline.

As of this writing, AVB is trading at about $203 per share, and I believe the stock deserves a buy at that level.

A long-term value play

I have already discussed that AVB must be considered a long-term value stock that should find its place in any portfolio, even as a compelling substitute for U.S. equity ETFs. That's because of the size of this REIT, which allows it to fund its operations very cheaply and grow its asset base substantially: with residential REITs, typically the bigger the better. If the U.S. economy continues to grow over the next few years and decades, so will the housing market, so it is not heresy to invest in a residential REIT instead of stocks. Therefore, a 20% setback per se can always be considered as a reason to increase one's stake in this quality fund, especially since the setback does not seem justified. It is true that we are probably heading towards prolonged high inflation times and that house prices will be negatively affected by a possible series of interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, AVB is not in the business of selling homes, it is a landlord: and rents are assumed to rise with inflation!

In addition, the company's debt interest rates are mostly fixed at about 3.1% and have an average term of about 9 years: that actually makes a longer inflation period a desirable outcome for AVB's shareholders.

The reality is that there is probably little better than a real estate portfolio to weather periods of high inflation, and apartments are among the best real estate investments. AVB is a large apartment fund, the second or perhaps third largest in the entire world in terms of asset value; with REITs, the bigger the better. Indeed, large funds have better access to capital and minimize the frictional costs of management. It is understandable that the market considered AVB's dividend yield to be too low compared to the sudden rise in medium-term government bonds, but in the long run, this comparison will prove to be inaccurate, as AVB's yield, unlike bonds, is expected to rise over time.

As the chart below shows, AVB's dividend has always risen until 2020, when it stopped rising for obvious reasons: but it does not take a crystal ball to see that it will rise again rapidly in the coming years, given the inflation scenario that is already emerging.

The company's NOI is expected to increase by around 10% this year:

If we now apply a 5% capitalization rate, we can estimate NAV to be worth about $33 billion, which admittedly is not significantly higher than AVB's current market capitalization (the undervaluation is only about 18%), but certainly gives us a reassuring margin of safety to buy this high-quality company with confidence. AVB is indeed a large operator of about 300 communities on the West and East coasts of the US. Recently, the company has been trying to expand into even more profitable areas, such as Florida and Texas, where it has had little presence. This should further boost AVB's returns in the coming years. There are a few competitors in the U.S. apartment market worth mentioning, such as Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) or Equity Residential (EQR), but I prefer AVB, which I think has the best mix of urban and suburban proportions (45/55 for AVB, VS 58/42 and 35/65 for EQR and MAA, respectively).

In addition, this mix is expected to shift further toward the suburbs and more profitable areas like Texas.

Here is an excerpt from the latest conference call:

At the end of the first quarter, our development rights pipeline had grown to $4 billion up from $3.3 billion at the start of the year with new sites added in our expansion regions of Denver and Austin, as well as established regions in New England and Northern California. All of these new development rights are in suburban locations and with the total pipeline weighted 75% suburban and 25% urban, our stabilized portfolio will likely trend towards that mix over time as well.

Also, the high average rent price makes me prefer AVB over its competitors (EQR and AVB have a range of about $2,500/3,000 per month per unit, while MAA has a lower value of about $1,500 per unit). Individuals with higher net worth are less likely to default on their rent payments as renters. All in all, the current downtrend appears to be a good opportunity to accumulate AVB stock over the long term.

Bottom Line

AVB has been hit hard by the risk-off sentiment that's gripped the entire stock and bond market in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the company performed very well in the first quarter of this year, with core FFO per share up 16% year over year and residential revenue up 10% (see chart below).

Mr. Market doesn't seem to have realized that this is actually an inflation-proof company, as its rental income will track inflation while interest rates on its debt will remain low for many years. Based on projected NOI, AVB may already be undervalued by 15-20% based on NAV: that makes this high-quality REIT a buy at current prices. It's also worth noting that AVB placed a public offering of common stock only about a month and a half ago, just before the price crashed. The proceeds were about $500 million, which translates to a gross price of about $250 per share: truly perfect timing!