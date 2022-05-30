VisualArtStudio/iStock via Getty Images

Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) is a company I've been following for some time. The company has been a primary net beneficiary of the current environment. Even if some, including myself, point out that there are cost risks and inflation problems, the simple fact is that there has never been as much demand for Yara products and services as there are today. There's a very simple, and very strong positive sale price delta that is enabling the company to consistently outperform here.

In this article, I will quickly give you an update on Yara and my own massive position in the company that's up more than 70% including dividends in a relatively short time.

Revisiting Yara International

As I mentioned, Yara is seeing some incredible advantages from the simple fact that people are desperately in need of their products, and there, due to macro, is a shortage of fertilizer globally.

This creates what's known as a positive pricing delta. The company is pushing significant price increases, but sales volumes are still somewhat curtailed by the simple fact that farmers are reluctant to buy expensive fertilizer in a market where they're uncertain if they can get as much for their product. This situation might have grown somewhat less serious, had Gazprom not announced a gas transfer stop to some European nations.

The net effect of this is additionally curtailing/limiting the European nitrogen market, which in turn helps Yara handling higher gas costs.

This had the effect of seeing a massive sales increase for 1Q22, with a near-90% sales growth YoY. The effect is a real danger to the global food security, which obviously puts Yara in a premium position. ROIC is up to record levels, well above the mid-cycle target of 10%.

Yara 1Q22 Presentation (Yara IR)

The company's focus is to maintaining its supply ability and securing the food chain as best it can. Despite this, the company's delivered are actually down - some areas in Europe as much as 24% (due to Ukraine), but even on a total basis, delivered are down double-digits 11% YoY.

However, the impact on profit couldn't be different. EPS is up to $3.2 on a quarterly basis, which is a near 200% EPS growth YoY. EBITDA is up almost triple, even if operational cash flow is down.

Company margins are obviously skyrocketing as higher prices are pushed, and these higher pricing levels more than outperform energy costs and lower overall deliveries.

Yara presentation (Yara ir)

Nay-sayers may say that Yara is in a dangerous position. I say no. The company can handle either overproduction or underproduction, and it can certainly handle a situation like this. The company's production isn't found only in Europe - it's global, with production in LATAM, NA, Asia and Australia.

1Q22 saw the company decrease its net debt due to higher market prices, cash earnings and sales proceeds, which puts debt down to less than $3.5B, down from nearly $4B.

The company is also driving interest for its product by offering incentives to its customers, the farmers, with increased crop prices suggesting a supportive environment for farmers that necessitate a lower application rate for fertilizers.

In short, even in today's environment, the company's fundamentals remain absolutely solid. It's a well managed fertilizer leader with strict capital discipline, a shareholder-focused policy that more or less guarantees the possibility for much of these superb earnings to be distributed as extraordinary dividends, pushing the 2022E YoC up to 10%+ (as it has in the past). While the environment is challenging, it doesn't really matter what environment you're in, if your products are a basic necessity.

Without Yara, and similar fertilizers, our global food supply is unable to be held up to current volumes. Spot price for urea, gas, and other inputs are up between 100% and 300%, yes, but Yara is handling it. The way increased sales prices flow down to the bottom line makes it clear that this is working well.

Yara International Presentation (Yara IR)

It's a balance of massively increased net working capital, due to higher inventories and receivables, and overall prepayments on company's expenses, next to superb overall results, with cash not yet flowing to the company's accounts.

Yara has stopped sourcing from Russia and is highly utilizing its global sourcing. The company remains well ahead of the cost curve due to its very strong pricing power, more than offsetting the downside of energy prices.

Despite the lower deliveries in crop nutrition, Yara is committed to supplying customers and securing continuity in the food supply chain. Some initial countries (such as Lebanon, Egypt, other African countries) are facing explosive prices for staple food, making it a challenge to feed not only people that typically are left going hungry, but also a growing middle class. Remember that the Arab Spring was triggered by higher food prices and nowadays hunger is feared in many North African countries, potentially leading to instability that goes well beyond the food market and moves into the political sphere as well.

In short, we're in for more instability - but Yara keeps chugging along and making money.

Let's look at valuation and expectations.

Yara Valuation

There are very few downsides to Yara from a fundamental perspective. Instead, the one downside to Yara that in my view, makes the company a "HOLD" here is the price/valuation.

Yara currently trades at a price well above 450 NOK/share for the native, at around 485 NOK/share. I remind you that my cost basis for the share was below 300 NOK - well below it, in fact. Unlike many of the companies I review where I say that it doesn't matter how you view a company - it's undervalued - the opposite is true for Yara.

It doesn't matter how you view Yara - DCF, NAV, yield, or book value - this great, Norwegian business is currently at a significant premium. Even allowing for somewhat of a premium to the business, Yara trades at a significant P/E premium, when considering that peers like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) and others go for as little as 5-10X P/E. A valuation of above 16X P/E is somewhat ludicrous, even given the company's attractive upsides.

Modeling for this crisis in a DCF model is near impossible. I could try and forecast a 10-15% EPS growth and try to guesswork energy pricing trends, but given how much volatility is in the market today, that's not something I'll do either.

The best that can be said for the company, if we assign premiums for the various geographical sectors, is that the company isn't massively overvalued, but at a fair sort of value given everything that's happening - but even that is stretching things, given that a conservative NAV estimate for the company is closer to 420 NOK/share.

S&P Global analysts give the company a loftier target, assigning those premiums that I'm reluctant to do. 17 analysts call for a range of 400-600 NOK, with an average of 495 NOK/share, giving us a few pp of upside to be had here.

Me, I view that as way too positive. Anything above 450 NOK is really stretching things here, outside of the current situation. I also don't like investing because I believe we "might" be getting extraordinary dividends. It's not my style.

For these reasons, I call this company a "HOLD" here. I'm holding my large position in Yara, and I'm not divesting it at this time, but I also am not adding to it, as some people are no doubt want to do in this situation.

Remember that outside the current situation, this is a massive premia for a company. All that's required is a normalization of energy prices, and this becomes merely a standard commodity company, albeit a great one.

Still, it's well managed, has excellent fundamentals, and has a good yield. I see no reason to trim below 510/share here - but once we start seeing a 5XX price for the company's native share, my finger is hovering over that "SELL" button.

The investors who tell you that this situation calls for yet another 100% upside, and there are those that stand for such an argument, disregard the historical, and the forecast accuracy for Yara, which at less than 50% is fairly abysmal. It also completely disregards that for almost 10 years, this company was "dead money" which had the dubious honor of recording 6 straight years of EPS declines.

Starting in 2011, investors in Yara have made 1.8% annually. That's it.

These are the sort of things you want to consider when looking at Yara. Valuation matters. And today's valuation is not cheap.

I'm at a "HOLD" with a 450 NOK PT - no higher.

Thesis

My thesis for Yara is now:

I have been neutral and "HOLD" on the fundamentally appealing Yara for a long time. At this point, I'm starting to see even more risk in this investment, despite a mostly sound business.

At these prices, I'm calculating my rotation targets - and my PT is 450 NOK for the company. My rotation/reduce target is not all far from this. Given recent trends, I find it likely we'll see another price surge/valuation surge, and current facts call into question what to do at this point.

This is a very interesting investment given the current macro backdrop and potentials - but we're at very expensive levels, and on the current forecasted dividend, the yield will go down to less than half its 2021 yield.

Yara is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around 450 NOK/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Yara is currently a "HOLD"

