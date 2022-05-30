peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) isn't a household name yet but I expect things to change in the next few years as the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) industry grows exponentially in the future.

eVTOLs allow people to travel around cities at a much faster rate and could lead to a new era of human productivity if we solve the global vehicle traffic crisis.

Joby was founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt who had dreams of flying electric cars as a child.

The company raised capital through a SPAC deal, but JOBY shares are currently down 39% from its initial $10 SPAC level.

I truly believe the eVTOL industry will be a complete game changer but there are many risks involved that could deter investors from betting on this entirely new industry.

In this article, I will provide a complete breakdown of why I'm so bullish on JOBY stock and share how I plan to profit from the eVTOL boom.

Joby Aviation Will Disrupt the eVTOL Market

Elon Musk changed the world with the rise of EVs to replace ICE vehicles that cause harmful carbon emissions and accelerate climate change.

Since 2012, Tesla stock has greatly outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin. You could have made a fortune by investing Tesla during the early days and holding onto your shares.

With so many OEM companies and EV startups entering the picture, you won't get those early investor hypergrowth returns from many EV stocks anymore.

However, I believe those same hypergrowth gains are possible in the eVTOL industry.

Joby plans to enter the all-electric air taxi market in 2024 with its 4 passenger emissions-free S4 aircraft that can travel up to 150 miles with 1 charge at up to 200 mph.

Joby S4 eVTOL aircraft (jobyaviation.com)

The company is projected to reach $2 billion in revenue by 2026 by operating an eVTOL air taxi business and generating revenue through selling tax credits to other companies to help offset carbon emissions.

Joby Aviation Projected Revenue (jobyaviation.com)

Joby has entered partnerships with Toyota to build its eVTOL aircrafts, acquired Uber Elevate to integrate its flights on the Uber platform upon launch in 2024, and partnered with SK Telecom to launch its air taxi service in South Korea.

Joby Aviation Founder JoeBen Bevirt appeared on 60 minutes with Anderson Cooper to talk about how eVTOLs will change how we travel around cities forever.

NIO founder William Li made a similar 60 Minutes appearance back in 2009 when NIO (NIO) shares were trading at just $6.

NIO stock soared to as high as $60 during the January 2021 growth stock bubble and provided 10x gains for investors who bought shares after watching the 60 Minutes segment.

Could Joby shares have a similar rise leading up to 2024? It's something to consider especially since Joby shares are trading right around $6 as of writing this article!

The FAA Part 135 Certificate is a Huge Milestone

While all of this sounds great, Joby cannot operate its electric aircrafts without the proper certification. The company needs to obtain 3 important FAA approvals before operating as a commercial business:

Part 135 Certificate Type Certificate Production Certificate

The good news is that Joby received the Part 135 certificate well ahead of schedule so the company can focus on testing its aircrafts and preparing for the 2024 commercial launch.

The next step is to obtain the type certificate, which will put Joby one step closer to generating revenue.

Once Joby receives a type certificate for its eVTOL aircraft, the Company will complete the FAA review process to add the new aircraft type to its existing air carrier certificate. Pilots for the Company’s future aerial ridesharing service, expected to launch in 2024, will have the benefit of flying an environmentally-friendly aircraft on a reliable work schedule, ending each shift in their home city.

Risk Factors

The eVTOL market is a brand new industry and there are several risk factors that investors should consider before investing in any of these stocks.

First off, Morgan Stanley revised its TAM projection from $1.5 trillion to $1 trillion by 2040 due to a slower adoption growth curve and longer timeframe for mass eVTOL use.

I've personally spoken with many people about the growth of eVTOLs, yet no one feels comfortable riding in an electric aircraft. It may take longer for consumers to adopt eVTOLs, but I do believe everyone will become obsessed with electric aircrafts over the next few decades.

Secondly, Joby Aviation must complete with several other publicly traded eVTOL companies such as Archer Aviation (ACHR), Blade (BLDE), EHang (EH), and Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) along with hundreds of other smaller private companies.

The eVTOL market will become as competitive as the EV industry and several eVTOL companies will most likely fail within the next 5 years due to running out of cash or simply failing to receive the proper FAA certifications.

Joby holds $1.2 billion in cash but could risk going bankrupt if the company depletes its cash reserves before launching its commercial service in 2024.

According to Wall Street, dozens of SPAC companies may go bankrupt within the next 12 months so it's important to realize that SPACs do carry higher levels of risk.

If Joby cannot obtain the crucial type certificate and production certificate, then the company won't be able to generate any revenue and would lose all of its potential long-term value.

Conclusion

Joby Aviation reminds me of Tesla in 2010 when it was an obscure company being backed by a bright-eyed eccentric leader named Elon Musk.

I see many similarities in Joby Aviation and a similar level of passion & drive in JoeBen Bevirt. JoeBen Bevirt is so passionate about electric aircrafts that he allowed Joby employees to sleep on his property and save money on rent while working around the clock.

This is the kind of dedication it takes to when in a competitive market and I think JoeBen Bevirt could take Joby to the next level in terms of revenue and market share growth.

JOBY stock makes up 14% of my growth stock portfolio and I plan to buy more shares leading up to the 2024 commercial launch. Until then, I will be watching the company closely and hoping everything goes as planned.