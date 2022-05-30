cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In the beginning of April we wrote an article where we outlined why we were short the 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ). In our piece we wrote the following:

We feel the push higher in 30-year rates is not done and we are going to at least revisit 2018 yield levels. That translates into another at least 50bps of tightening, which for such a high duration fund results in an additional -6% pure price downswing. If you are a retail holder of this high duration name you are much better off Selling here given that you are only contemplating downside this year in terms of price. We would revisit once most of the aggressive Fed hikes are done by the fall.

ZROZ is down more than 8% since our piece on the back of higher rates. With a very assertive Fed that has jawboned the market in aggressively re-pricing the yield curve upwards we feel the bulk of the rates move is now behind us. The ETF's performance is driven by 30-year rates, and we feel most of the move for that point in the yield curve has already been realized. While there can still be scope for slippage up to 3.5%, the aggressive 200 bps move up witnessed earlier in the year is not to be repeated. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on ZROZ and waiting for rates stabilization later in the summer in order to assign the fund a buy signal.

Performance & Interest Rates

The ETF is down more than 8% since our Sell rating:

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is down more than 25% on a price basis in 2022, representing one of the steepest yearly drawdowns ever for the ETF:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The move in ZROZ has been entirely driven by higher rates this year. 30-year yields are closing in on their 2018 highs of 3.43%:

30-Year Rates (The Fed)

Earlier in the decade, long-dated rates topped out at 3.93%. We think we are going to revisit the 2018 levels but not the 2013 ones. Ultimately, the move in rates is driven by the Fed and their tightening of financial conditions in order to contain inflation. We feel the market has already done this, and as Goldman Sachs illustrates, financial conditions are well underway to reach constrained levels:

Financial Conditions (Goldman Sachs)

With leading indicators stagnating and an escalation of recessionary discussions for 2023, the Fed does not have a lot of maneuvering space. The move higher in rates in our opinion is closer to being over than the market anticipates. The Fed wanted mortgage rates to go higher to cool the housing market, and they have. Once they start unwinding the MBS balance sheet holdings, mortgage rates are going to continue to be constrained.

While corporate balance sheets are healthy, and the need to place long-term debt at these higher levels is going to be moderate for the next few years, higher long-term rates are going to take a toll on new capital projects and investments. It will take a few months for higher rates to percolate down to the real economy, but in our view anything above 4% is going to take a significant toll on the economy.

A higher number of market analysts now believe the bulk of the rates move higher is now behind us:

Rates (BlackRock)

With BlackRock and Morgan Stanley in the camp of a rates normalization implied by current market levels, investors should start thinking about trimming treasury shorts.

Holdings

The fund is composed of only stripped US Treasuries:

Holdings (Annual Report)

STRIPS is an acronym for Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, and it basically references the fact that the underlying financial instruments have only one bullet payment. We can see that ZROZ holds long-dated principal strips. Historically, investors looking at Treasury securities decided that only certain aspects were appealing to some of their needs (i.e., only the interest component or only the principal component) and decided to strip the original Treasury security into underlying cash flows with their own identifiers. Basically, STRIPS lets investors hold and trade the individual interest and principal components of eligible Treasury notes and bonds as separate securities. As an example, a Treasury bond with 10 years remaining to maturity consists of a single principal payment, due at maturity, and 20 interest payments, one every six months over 10 years. When this note is converted to STRIPS form, each of the 20 interest payments and the principal payment becomes a separate security.

Irrespective of the coupon/principal feature, STRIPS are still Treasuries hence they benefit from the full guarantee of the U.S. government. There is no credit risk in this fund. An investor buying into this name only has to worry about the market risk stemming from the fund's high duration.

Conclusion

There has been no place to hide in long duration fixed income products in 2022. Down more than 25% this year ZROZ is in the process of bottoming. Its performance has been entirely driven by higher 30-year rates, which have risen by more than 200 bps this year. Long dated yields are closing in on their 2018 highs, and while there might be more slippage given the Fed balance sheet unwind that is set to commence on June 1st, we feel most of the upswing in rates is behind us. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on the ETF.