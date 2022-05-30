Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

For a more in-depth analysis on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), I'd like to direct readers to my Marqeta deep dive article. This is a review of Marqeta's recent Q1 results. Enjoy!

Investment Thesis

Marqeta is a modern issuer processor, offering customers a single-stack, cloud-based, open API platform to launch highly customizable, flexible, and scalable card programs. Marqeta focuses on serving the most disruptive customers including Block (SQ), Affirm (AFRM), and DoorDash (DASH).

The company reported Q1 results that, once again, beat analyst estimates and internal guidance. Furthermore, the company continues to launch new products, land new partnerships, and add new verticals, paving the way for long-term growth with endless possibilities.

In addition, valuations remain depressed, providing a large margin of safety and attractive risk/reward for investors. Marqeta is a Strong Buy.

Growth

Q1 Revenue grew 54% YoY, to $166 million, which beat analyst estimates by 3%. It also beat its own guidance, which was initially expected to be a 48%-50% YoY growth. This was an impressive quarter given that Revenue managed to grow 7% QoQ following the strong holiday season in Q4. Furthermore, Marqeta posted strong YoY growth despite tough YoY comps where Revenue growth peaked in Q1 last year, with a 123% YoY growth. This tells us that new and existing customers are increasingly using Marqeta's industry-leading card issuing and payment processing solutions.

The increase in Revenue was primarily due to a 53% increase in Total Processing Volume (TPV), which totaled $37 billion in Q1. The growth in TPV was driven by increases in TPV from two main verticals: financial services and buy now pay later (BNPL). In addition, the outperformance of non-top 5 customers contributed to higher-than-expected Revenue and TPV. Breaking TPV down by customer size, we get the following results:

Top 5 Customers - Up 39% YoY.

- Up 39% YoY. Non-Top 5 Customers - Up 168% YoY.

The faster growth in non-top 5 customers is a good sign as it means that Revenue concentration risks will become less of a problem over time. For example, Block's revenue concentration dropped from 73% last year to 66% in Q1, even accounting for two months of Afterpay volume. As such, increasing customer diversification is very much welcomed and it should continue to improve moving forward.

Speaking of customer diversification, here's how the different customer verticals performed in Q1, in terms of TPV:

Financial Services - Up about 43% YoY. This is slower than overall company growth due to a larger base as well as tough YoY comps as a result of government stimulus in Q1 last year.

- Up about 43% YoY. This is slower than overall company growth due to a larger base as well as tough YoY comps as a result of government stimulus in Q1 last year. BNPL - Up 100%+ YoY. This is despite Q1 being a seasonally weaker quarter for retail. In addition, 5 BNPL customers now had over 1 million transactions in the quarter.

- Up 100%+ YoY. This is despite Q1 being a seasonally weaker quarter for retail. In addition, 5 BNPL customers now had over 1 million transactions in the quarter. On-Demand Delivery - Up double digits YoY. Management dubbed it the slowest growing vertical. However, growth for on-demand delivery accelerated 2 percentage points QoQ due to the rise of the Omicron variant as well as one of its larger customers, likely DoorDash, expanding into drug stores, retail, and grocery.

- Up double digits YoY. Management dubbed it the slowest growing vertical. However, growth for on-demand delivery accelerated 2 percentage points QoQ due to the rise of the Omicron variant as well as one of its larger customers, likely DoorDash, expanding into drug stores, retail, and grocery. Expense Management - Up 200%+ YoY. This is due to an increase in corporate travel as the economy reopens. Additionally, 7 customers grew 100%+ YoY, and there are now 4 customers with $100+ million in TPV in Q1.

As shown above, it is encouraging to see continued momentum demonstrated by Marqeta's lineup of disruptive customers. Moreover, newer customers on the platform are showing explosive growth as highlighted by CEO Jason Gardner during the Q1 earnings call:

Newer customers signed in 2019 contributed to more than 20% of our growth in the quarter. These customers are growing over 5x as fast as customers signed prior to 2019. As a result, these newer customers now account for about 20% of our total TPV, which is double the comparable quarter of 2021.

There's no doubt that Marqeta offers an unparalleled, single-stack card issuing platform, as shown by its growing customer base. This is supported by its continued track record of innovation. In fact, Marqeta has recently launched a few initiatives that solidify its already-strong value proposition:

RiskControl - This is a new product that provides customers end-to-end risk, compliance, and fraud management solutions powered by its Know Your Customer, Real-Time Decisioning, 3D Secure, and Disputes features.

- This is a new product that provides customers end-to-end risk, compliance, and fraud management solutions powered by its Know Your Customer, Real-Time Decisioning, 3D Secure, and Disputes features. Evolve Bank & Trust - Marqeta signed a new bank partnership with Evolve, which makes it the fourth US bank partner on the Marqeta platform. Evolve is a technology-focused bank that works with a number of fintech companies, and the company will support the full range of Marqeta's program management capabilities.

- Marqeta signed a new bank partnership with Evolve, which makes it the fourth US bank partner on the Marqeta platform. Evolve is a technology-focused bank that works with a number of fintech companies, and the company will support the full range of Marqeta's program management capabilities. Alviere - Marqeta recently announced its partnership with Alviere, an embedded finance platform that empowers non-financial brands to easily provide financial products to end consumers. As a result of this partnership, Alviere customers in Europe and the UK can leverage Marqeta's platform, thus increasing Marqeta's global exposure.

To summarize, Marqeta is showing exceptional growth numbers as it continues to support fintech companies in their quests to disrupt traditional banking. The shift to a cashless society with modern money management solutions and alternative payment methods is well underway. As such, despite Marqeta's recent growth spurt, there is still a long growth runway ahead for Marqeta as consumers flock to fintech companies. The fintech world is still in its early innings and judging by Marqeta's innovative capabilities, the possibilities seem to be endless for Marqeta.

Profitability

Q1 Gross Profit came in at $75 million, up 50% YoY. Gross Margin was 45%, which is slightly lower than last year's 46% Margin, as well as Q4's 49% Margin. For those that are unaware, Marqeta pays interchange fees to the card networks, such as Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), in exchange for using their payment rails. At the same time, Marqeta has separate incentive agreements with the card networks as well, whereby Marqeta earns card network incentives for reaching certain volume tiers. These incentives are embedded in Cost of Revenue, which is Gross Margin accretive.

With that said, here's CFO Mike Milotich explaining why Gross Margin declined in Q1:

Gross profit grew 50%, 4 points slower than revenue due to a network incentive catch-up benefit we received in Q1 last year after we hit a new volume tier in our contract. As a reminder, our incentives operate on a contract year that runs from April through March. And in this contract year, we hit the higher volume Tier one quarter earlier, given the incredible growth of our business, as you likely remember from last quarter's results.

In other words, the lower Gross Margin is due to the company achieving the card network incentives in FY2021 Q1 and Q4, which did NOT recur in Q1 this year.

CFO Mike Milotich further explained that, if not for the catch-up network incentive, Gross Profit would have grown faster than Revenue. This shows that Marqeta's business model is designed to achieve economies of scale as the company grows.

If you normalize for the catch-up incentive of $3 million in Q1 2021, our gross profit grew 60% this quarter. Our network fees are growing in line with volumes, but there are two factors driving the normalized gross profit growth to be above revenue growth. One, fees to our bank partners are growing materially slower than TPV. And two, our network incentives are growing a little faster than TPV on a normalized basis. Both of these factors demonstrate the strategic relationships we have with our bank and network partners as well as the powerful operating leverage that can be achieved in our business as we scale. As a result, the Q1 gross profit margin was 45%.

Q1 Revenue Take Rate (Revenue as a % of TPV) was 0.45%, in line with last year. However, it is lower than Q4's 0.47%. This is due to a lower contribution from higher-yielding verticals, which was stronger in Q4 (holiday season) than in Q1.

Q1 Gross Profit Take Rate (Gross Profit as a % of TPV) was 0.20%, which was lower than last year's 0.21%. Again, this is due to the card network incentives not being earned in Q1 this year, as explained earlier.

Operating Loss was $(49) million in Q1 as Operating Expenses grew 105% YoY. Operating Margin was (30)%, which was a 6 percentage point decline from Q4. This is due to the company reinvesting into growth. In particular, Compensation and Benefits Expenses increased 114% YoY as the company ramped up hiring, compensation rates, and share-based compensation.

Here, we can see that Adjusted EBITDA has fallen back to negative territories as the company reinvests into the business.

All in all, Marqeta's Gross Margin profile is showing strength as the company achieves economies of scale. However, the company has not achieved meaningful operating leverage just yet. This is more than expected as the company is still in its hypergrowth stage. However, I have no doubt that whatever management is investing in today, will eventually pay off in the long run, thus leading to improved profitability.

Financial Health

Turning to the balance sheet, Marqeta holds $1.6 billion of Cash and Short-term Investments. The company has virtually zero debt so that makes its Net Cash position at $1.6 billion as well. It has a Current Ratio of about 8x, which is very healthy.

In terms of Free Cash Flow, you can see that FCF turned negative in the quarter. FCF Margin dropped from 35% in Q4 to (29)% in Q1. FCF burn for the quarter was $(47) million, which is not substantial given its current Cash holdings. Furthermore, FCF turned negative due to two non-recurring items, as highlighted by management:

And as you mentioned, even - not even on an adjusted EBITDA basis, even if you just look at our overall operating cash flow. If you exclude two items this quarter that were very timing specific in terms of one is the paying out of bonuses that were accrued last year in the P&L. And one is the paying an upfront amount to - or paying upfront cash to a large partner of ours or a large vendor of ours to get a reduction in the cost, if you remove those two, our operating cash flow for the quarter was actually positive.

Put simply, the cash burn in Q1 is not a concern at all.

Overall, Marqeta has a very strong balance sheet with minimal cash burn. However, we may see FCF margins fluctuating around breakeven levels as the company ramp up spending for future growth. Nonetheless, its high cash position provides a good cushion for the business. In addition, when asked about what management would do with its cash on hand, they cited the potential for share buybacks or M&A opportunities given that valuations have come down over the last few quarters.

Outlook

Management provided us with the following Q2 guidance:

Revenue - 46% to 48% YoY growth . Growth is expected to slow down as the company grows over a larger base.

- . Growth is expected to slow down as the company grows over a larger base. Gross Margin - 40% to 41% Margin . As you may have noticed, this is a steep drop from Q1's 45% Margin. This is due to the network incentive contract that resets in March, thus leading to lower network incentives. However, Q2 Gross Margin is expected to be higher than last year's Q2 Gross Margin of 38% as the company gains economies of scale.

- . As you may have noticed, this is a steep drop from Q1's 45% Margin. This is due to the network incentive contract that resets in March, thus leading to lower network incentives. However, Q2 Gross Margin is expected to be higher than last year's Q2 Gross Margin of 38% as the company gains economies of scale. AEBITDA Margin - (10)% to (11)%. The lower AEBITDA margin is due to the expected lower Gross Margin as well as the company ramping up spending.

Additionally, management provided the following full-year guidance:

Revenue - High-30s YoY growth . Growth should step down each quarter due to tough YoY comps, with Q4 experiencing the slowest growth.

- . Growth should step down each quarter due to tough YoY comps, with Q4 experiencing the slowest growth. Gross Margin - L ow-to-mid 40s Margin . Q3 and Q4 Gross Margins are expected to be lower than Q1.

- . Q3 and Q4 Gross Margins are expected to be lower than Q1. AEBITDA Margin - Negative high single-digit. This is due to continued investment for growth.

It is worth noting that management has a track record of being conservative in its guidance, so I won't be surprised if the company beat its own guidance. As a public company, Marqeta has also beaten analyst estimates in every quarter.

Another thing to look out for is the launch of new verticals, which expand the platform's use case and market opportunity, which is currently severely underpenetrated.

And then obviously, more to come, we will be talking about in the future here, four verticals that we're adding into and more customers across those four spectrums. But within payments, you know this. It's like we're just scratching the surface. We're less than 1% of the carded volume needed in the U.S. alone. So, the opportunity for us to grow is just - is tremendous.

Valuation

Marqeta still trades at very reasonable valuations given its growth prospects. The company trades at an EV/Sales and EV/Gross Profit multiples of 5.6x and 17.0x, respectively. Its $1.6 billion Net Cash position also resembles roughly 25% of its market cap ($6 billion as of this writing) which is high for a high-growth, high-quality company.

While growth is expected to slow down, Marqeta still has a long growth runway ahead and the recent selloff provides an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Risks

Competition - Competition is fierce in the fintech world. Marqeta competes with legacy processors like Fiserv (FISV), which processes much larger payment volumes. Moreover, current partners like JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C), Visa, and Mastercard, may also build their own in-house solutions. Finally, other fintech companies like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Stripe, and Galileo (SOFI) have their own card issuing solutions. Despite competitive pressures, I do believe that Marqeta has strong competitive advantages as shown by the number of major disrupters and financial institutions working with Marqeta.

- Competition is fierce in the fintech world. Marqeta competes with legacy processors like Fiserv (FISV), which processes much larger payment volumes. Moreover, current partners like JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C), Visa, and Mastercard, may also build their own in-house solutions. Finally, other fintech companies like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Stripe, and Galileo (SOFI) have their own card issuing solutions. Despite competitive pressures, I do believe that Marqeta has strong competitive advantages as shown by the number of major disrupters and financial institutions working with Marqeta. Significant Concentration - A major portion of Marqeta's Revenue is derived from a handful of customers. Most notably, Block contributed 66% of Revenue in Q1. Also, per its recent 10-Q, two customers, of which the names were not disclosed, accounted for 10% and 11% of the company's Accounts Receivable balance, respectively. It is also important to note that Sutton Bank, one of its issuing bank partners, settled 86% of Marqeta's TPV as of Q1. Despite the significant concentration risks, concentration from these customers/partners is improving each quarter. For instance, in Q1 last year, Block contributed 73% of Revenue while Sutton Bank settled 94% of TPV.

Conclusion

In my Marqeta deep dive, I wrote the following investment thesis on the company:

Marqeta is disrupting the issuing-facing side of the payments ecosystem through its modern, cloud-based, open API card issuing platform. As a result of its being the first-mover and a true innovator, many of the largest disruptors in the world today are working with Marqeta to enhance their end users' payment experience. These disruptors are top dogs in their respective industries - aces in a deck of cards. As such, buying shares of Marqeta is like being a proponent of all these disruptors - holding a deck of aces, so to speak. Despite all the competition, Marqeta remains the global standard for modern card issuing. Furthermore, its technology, network effects, and switching cost moats should sustain its position as the leader in modern issuer processing. Shares are trading cheaply. Marqeta, in my opinion, is a Strong Buy.

Based on Marqeta's Q1 results, my investment thesis on the company has not changed. Management continues to execute, launching new products and verticals along the way. As such, the growth story towards "endless possibilities" remains intact. Marqeta is a Strong Buy.