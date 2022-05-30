Controlled Destruction

Mykola Lishchyshyn/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published May 19, 2022, under Tri-Macro Research.

If the Fed were to not tighten, UST yields would surge higher than if they do tighten. This is a key point. Even if the Fed wanted to keep yields down, they couldn't. The reason I know that is because the CPI is so much higher than bond market implied inflation expectations meaning, the bond market is on team inflation transitory, as am I.

Powell and the Fed have every tool to bring inflation down. The question is collateral damage, namely, risk asset valuations, emerging market FX and stocks, metals, euro, yen, US Treasury bond prices and US multinational corporate export competitiveness (due to a strong USD).

If they choose to let inflation run hot, then the bond market is even worse off as yields would vault to 6-7% or more, most likely - as yields have vastly disengaged from the CPI. A catching up in yields due to too loose of a Fed policy and resultant persistently high inflation is what would bring stagflation - (a weak dollar and higher import and commodity costs increasing the CPI while real growth and consumption is eroded by inflation and high rates). So, the Fed is actually avoiding this scenario by tightening and moving yields higher and inflation down through monetary policy at their pace. Servicing the US government debt is actually easier with a Fed tightening because it lessens the bond sell-off compared to an inflationary catch up in yields to the CPI.

Inflation expectations are a component into nominal yields as when lending money there is a built-in inflation expectation rate that must be factored in as inflation chips away at the principal and coupon payments of a bond. Therefore, if the Fed were to let inflation go to the upside by keeping policy loose, it likely also would also push up long-run inflation expectations (which have also not kept pace with the CPI) and nominal yields greatly and to a larger extent than moving rates to neutral (the theoretical rate that neither stimulates or slows the economy) or slightly beyond into restrictive territory.

Not that government debt service was ever in question because the US debt is denominated in USD's which the US government as a currency issuer of the USD have an infinite number of. The constraints on government spending are different than a household as govt. spending is inflation constrained, not revenue.

Regarding an international sell-off in USTs - Many foreign financial institutions hold USD and UST securities. I call them counter assets because in a USD shortage scenario it forces holders of USTs to sell in order to acquire dollars. This pushes up the yield differential of UST yields versus other global yields as treasuries are sold to acquire dollars. And this rise in US yields (because of UST selling) increases the relative appeal of holding dollars further worsening the USD shortage.

If you haven't researched carry trades, I would recommend understanding the concept as it moves a significant figure of institutional and hedge fund money internationally. We just had the China 10Y yield premium over UST yields invert and the yuan fell shortly after as it became a lesser yielding currency against the US dollar and preferable to fund carry trades with than the appreciating USD.

I think though Fed pushes yields up, US economy performs well, and a soft-landing for the real US economy is achieved. This can only be done through "controlled destruction" of asset prices using quantitative tightening and a higher Fed Funds Rate to push up yields and long-term interest rates in a managed way while moving asset prices down. This reversal of the wealth effect has the result of slowing demand and consumption in the economy while increasing the labor force participation rate (thereby decreasing the likelihood of a wage-price spiral) and also allowing the supply chain to heal and reconfigure from disruptions from Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian/Ukraine war.

The idea is to bring inflation lower without derailing nominal growth allowing real (inflation-adjusted) US GDP growth to remain positive and avoid recession. Remember, real growth is just nominal GDP growth minus the inflation so even if both decelerate as long as inflation decelerates faster real GDP growth can be positive. I think this is possible in the US, though I question whether China, Hong Kong, Brazil, India among other emerging market economies can withstand the higher rates being utilized to lower inflation in their respective economies and avoid currency depreciation and associated higher import costs.