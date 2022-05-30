Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The seasonal “sell in May, and go away” has spooked the markets. This fear was reinforced by the continued rises to be expected of US interest rates, worries inflation will spiral out of control, while markets remain concerned by the lingering Russia-Ukraine war. While we might be close to the bottom of the market (perhaps confirmed after last week’s rallies), there is a scarcity of positive catalysts on the horizon. While waiting out the market volatility, it is worth exploring diversified portfolio strategies such as dividend fund investing. In particular, it is also important to seek investments with sustainable dividends that provide a good degree of safety in income provision.

A well diversified fund with quality holdings

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) is one such investment possibility that provides the safety of both diversification and steady dividends. The fund’s latest 1Q2022 fact sheet updates the fund value at $566 milion, holding 127 stocks. ETO is particularly interesting since it diversifies into dividend stocks at a global level, with 44% in US equity and 56% in foreign equity. Majority of its country risk is limited, given most of its foreign equity investments are in Europe and other developed geographies.

The fund fact sheet of ETO indicates a focus on investing in developed countries in large cap, quality, well-known companies such as GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, ASML, KO, LLY, and EOG. The large European companies in ETO’s portfolio include the likes of global brands such as Nestle ((OTCPK:NSRGF)(OTCPK:NSRGY)) and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton ((OTCPK:LVMHF)(OTCPK:LVMUY)). The concentration of its investments in these countries and large cap stocks help decrease the risk profile of the fund, raising the overall quality of its investments. This is particularly important given the theme of flight-to-safety and recent aversion to volatile investments.

Sector allocation suggest an evident overweight position in financials, which is an appropriate strategy given rising interest rates; in contrast, the underweight on information technology is quite evident which makes sense given the present aversion to the sector. Nonetheless, the positioning on technology is not small which gives the fund an opportunity to benefit from upswings in the index and a recovery of performance in a beaten down sector.

Sector allocation of ETO (Eaton Vance)

Geographic allocation of ETO (Eaton Vance)

Top 10 holdings of ETO (Eaton Vance)

ETO has demonstrated long-term outperformance

ETO’s strategy has reaped rewards for the fund, and has a 5-star rating on Morningstar, coupled with a Sharpe ratio of 0.53 that is higher than the category’s 0.34 and the index’s 0.45. Over the long term, the fund has outperformed its peers, shown in the chart below. ETO’s long term (3 years to 15 years) return is in the top quartile of its category.

Growth of $10,000 invested in ETO over time (Morningstar)

NAV is at a discount; underlying holdings are rated “buys” with strong profitability

From August 2021 to April 2022, ETO has spent most of its time trading at a premium (see below chart). With the recent decline in its price, ETO is currently trading at a slight discount to its NAV. Seeking Alpha data shows all its top ten holdings are rated “buys” on Wall Street. Seeking Alpha authors rate majority of the fund’s holdings with a “buy”, although AAPL, ASML, KO, LLY have “hold” ratings. Seeking Alpha ratings of the fund’s top sector in financials indicates that profitability is generally strong, with most of the large cap banks having ratings of “A+” and above. Momentum in financials is also above average. The same can be said of profitability in ETO’s next largest sector, in information technology. Profitability for the large cap tech sector mostly has “A+” Seeking Alpha’s ratings. While momentum is not strong for the tech sector, most of them have already declined from annual highs. Nonetheless, valuation for large caps in these sectors are not attractive based on Seeking Alpha’s ratings, although this is likely a function of the flight-to-quality that has been ongoing in the markets for a while. Quality seekers inclined to profitable companies are likely to remain persistent as macro headwinds continue to raise fears of balance sheet stresses as interest rates rise, while the rising risk of recession will also lead to firm believers of established and profitable companies.

ETO discount/premium to NAV (YCharts)

High dividends the key attraction

ETO is currently providing a forward dividend yield of 8.6% (Seeking Alpha). This is very high, relative to corporate bond yields and the general stock market indices such as the S&P 500. Even if US interest rates were to normalize above 2%, the dividend yield of ETO will continue to far exceed the level of interest rates. As discussed above, the strong profitability (mostly graded “A+” on Seeking Alpha’s ratings) of ETO’s underlying investments will provide a high degree of dividend safety. In the recent past, ETO’s dividend yield was lower and it appears that the worst is over (see chart below). Historically, dividends have been very consistent at $0.18, and the drop to $0.14 during the pandemic is understandable and is just a 22% drop for just 15 months. Since August 2021, dividends have been reinstated to $0.18 a month. Its consistent monthly dividend is attractive for those seeking monthly income.

Monthly dividends of ETO (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend yield trend of ETO (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The underlying fundamentals of ETO are attractive, given the diversified nature of the fund in mainly developed country equities, mostly in the US and Europe. The strong economic fundamentals of these countries will help sustain the profitability of its underlying investments which are mostly graded “A+” under Seeking Alpha’s ratings. ETO’s sector exposure, mainly in financials, is well-placed to ride the upswing in interest rates. ETO is also exposed to tech sector stocks which have been beaten down over the last year, and a potential rise following the recent underperformance of tech stocks gives ETO an added edge for capital gains, apart from sound dividends. Furthermore, underlying companies in ETO are established large cap stocks that can be defined as quality investments. Strong profitability of its underlying investments is necessary to ensure consistency of dividends, and ETO’s dividends have been persistent at $0.18 monthly, save for the period during the pandemic. The present discount to NAV suggests this is a good time to invest in ETO, as the fund frequently trades at a premium. ETO is rated 5-star by Morningstar and has outperformed its category and peers over the long term, with returns staying consistently at the first quartile.