In the summer of 2019 I believed that shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded at quite cheap levels, yet the company was quite aggressive at the time. In fact, management had just announced its second multi-billion deal in a short period of time, pushing up leverage quite a bit at a time when organic growth was hard to find.

Former Take

Parker-Hannifin is a well respected business, having been conducting business activities for more than a century, to become a dominant player in a range of differentiated segment. The company does so by employing quite a decentralized organizational structure, focusing on engineered and IP products with long product life cycles and low capital requirements to support this market positioning.

Activities of the company in the day (and still largely today) include pneumatics, electromechanical, filtration, fluids & gas handling, process control, climate control and sealing. Just a $3 stock in the 1980s, the company has rallied to $170 per share by summer of 2019, translating into decent low double-digit percentage returns on average per annum, and this is even before accounting for dividends which have been paid out to investors along the way.

After witnessing some hiccups in 2016, amidst the shale oil & gas implosion, shares rallied to the $200 mark in 2018 on the back of the Trump election outcome and improved prospects for (domestic) production. Ever since, shares have been consolidating and trading in a $150-$200 range ever since.

In the summer of 2019 the company posted its fiscal results for the year 2019 with sales coming in flattish at $14.3 billion, with operating profits coming in at $2.1 billion and net earnings of $1.5 billion working down to an $11.50 per share number. That translated into a just 15 times earnings multiple.

With net debt trending at $3.7 billion, or $5.0 billion if pension liabilities were included, the leverage situation was very manageable with adjusted EBITDA being reported at $2.6 billion. For the fiscal year 2020, the company guided for flattish sales with earnings seen at a midpoint of $11.90 per share, as this was hardly very inspiring, but this was ahead of two recent and large deals announced at the time (and of course still ahead of the pandemic).

These deals included a $3.7 billion deal for LORD, announced in April 2019, adding adhesives, coating and specialty materials. In July, another $1.7 billion deal for Exotic Metals Forming was announced. Those deals resulted in net debt increasing to $9 billion, ahead of the pension liabilities, as stand-alone EBITDA of $2.6 billion would rise towards $3 billion, still resulting in high leverage ratios and the pension underfunding persisted.

Pegging earnings power to increase to nearly $13 per share following deal making, earnings multiples contracted to 14 times, but by now the leverage situation was jacked up, making me a bit cautious on this true dividend aristocrat. Given all of that, I did not alter a modest long position which I have held for many years now.

Doing Well

With the benefit of hindsight, it was the low valuation which allowed Parker's shares to do fine in the years which followed. Shares rallied to the $200 mark ahead of the pandemic, actually ended the dismal 2020 at $270 per share, as shares hit a high of $340 in 2021, before now settling at $270 again. This means that investors have seen $100 per share capital appreciation in about three years time, quite a decent result.

By August 2020, Parker posted its results for the fiscal year 2020 which ended in June, which of course made that the pandemic hurt the result in the final quarter. Revenues fell from $14.3 billion to $13.7 billion following a soft fourth quarter as adjusted earnings fell from $11.85 to $10.79 per share. Despite the uncertain environment, the company issued an adjusted earnings guidance calling for earning between $9.80 and $10.80 per share for 2021, which was quite comfortable given the environment, as some deleveraging has been delivered upon already.

This past summer, the company got involved and made an $8.8 multibillion offer for Meggitt PLC, supported by a solid performance of the business with sales inching up to $14.3 billion, as GAAP earnings of $13.35 per share came in far ahead of the original guidance, with momentum being far stronger in recent items. These stronger operating results were welcomed, but in line with many industrial peers.

The company guided for 2022 adjusted earnings to come in between $16.20 and $17.00 per share, only to hike the midpoint of this guidance from $16.60 per share to a midpoint of $17.30 per share alongside the first quarter earnings report.

By February, the company hiked the guidance again following the release of the second quarter results, with the midpoint of the adjusted earnings now seen at $18.05 per share, to hike the guidance a bit further to $18.15 alongside the third quarter results. Net debt stood at $7.6 billion at that time, excluding nearly a billion in pension liabilities, yet with EBITDA trending at around $3.5 billion here, leverage remains under control.

In the meantime, the company has obtained regulatory approvals to buy Meggitt, as that $8.8 billion deal was set to essentially double this debt load (assuming all cash financing). The pro forma $16.4 billion net debt load would fall a bit after the company reached a deal with Kaman (KAMN) to sell its aircraft wheel and brake business, shedding just $70 million in sales. This small divestment is driven by antitrust discussions.

What Now?

The 130 million shares of Parker now trade at $270, granting the company a $35 billion equity valuation, or just over a $42 billion enterprise value if we factor in net debt ahead of the Meggitt deal. This values the own business at roughly 2.6 times sales which now trend at around $16 billion, while the Meggitt activities are essentially acquired around a 4 times sales multiple.

Right now the company trades around 15 times earnings, but this $18 per share in earnings power is based on EBITDA margins in the low twenties, up a full 7 points from just 5-6 years ago. Part of this comes from Parker's transition into less cyclical elements, but some part of this appears cyclical as well. With the business still being an 85% industrial diversified business, complemented by a smaller aerospace business, it is the Meggitt deal which will significantly increase this aerospace business, essentially double it. This is all driven by the quest for higher and more stable margins.

With the deal set to close soon, leverage will increase a bit, but some near term accretion could be expected as well. While I am worrisome that margins are not really sustainable here, valuations look reasonable at 15 times earnings as earnings power would have to retreat from $18 to $15 to increase the valuation to a market multiple of 18 times, which I do not rule out in the medium term given the many headwinds to the economy seen today.

Given all of this, I am cautiously optimistic here on Parker, looking to initiate a position slowly on dips from current levels, as the long term strategic rationale and track record remains very sound.