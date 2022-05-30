4kodiak/E+ via Getty Images

MamaMancini's (NASDAQ:MMMB) is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of premium packaged Italian food, its specialty being meatballs. The company concentrates on the segment of premium packaged and fresh bulk for supermarket deli.

In January, we issued a hold rating for MMMB, on the belief that although the company had shown growth and become profitable, too much change was expected ahead with the acquisition announced. Trading at a PE of 20 at the time, the stock seemed expensive but worth following. At the time, we mentioned a reconsideration price of $1.2 per share.

A few days ago, that price was reached, and we reanalyzed the stock using today's released 10-K. Unfortunately, fundamentals have changed for the worse and now the stock has become much more risky than before.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from MMMB's filings with the SEC.

Company Presentation And Previous Thesis

MMMB sells Italian food like pasta and meatballs in two segments: premium packaged and supermarket deli. Its products appeal to a customer that is value conscious, but that is also increasingly becoming health and quality conscious as well.

MMMB products have all-natural certification from the FDA and the FSIS, meaning they have no artificial, colorant or preservative ingredients. With these certifications, they can use the "natural" label on their products.

At the same time, the products are not particularly expensive, selling in 2021 at an average price per 16 oz. package of between $6 and $9.

The equation of natural fresh quality at a reasonable price has worked well for MMMB, judging by its revenue figures, but also by the penetration it's able to boast on its investor presentation. The fact that many national chains carry the company's products across all of their stores attest to the theory that the products sell well.

MMMB's investor presentation

When we wrote about MMMB in January this year, the company showed a story of increasing revenue, more than doubling since 2017, along with higher gross and operational profits.

In 2020 and 2021, MMMB had reached profitability of between $2 and $4 million, accompanied by similar cash flows from operations. The company had used those cash flows to repay debts and was clean of any financial debt whatsoever. The conversion of warrants that year for $3.5 million had left the company with an interesting cash cushion of about $4 million.

With this story in mind, the company seemed not only promising but also safe enough, from a financial leverage perspective at least. If things went south, the company would not fail, because it had sufficient cash reserves and literally no debts to pay.

However, two developments were clouding the future panorama. First, inflation was eating MMMB's margins in the latest reported quarter back then (3Q21), and sales were not growing in three out of five regions. Second, and much more important, the company had recently announced plans to acquire two related businesses, T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch, for the whopping amount of $14 million, spending all of its cash and planning to issue $11 million more in debts.

It was mainly for the uncertainty over future developments that we considered MMMB expensive at the then prevailing market cap of $60 million, representing a PE of approximately 20.

Today's Situation, A Different Company

Since the article was published in January, the stock fell 30%. A few days ago, it reached the price of $1.2 per share. We mentioned that price as interesting in the January article, mainly because it represented a PE of 10.

In the article, we used the phrasing 'MMMB is definitely a buy at $40 million market cap, or a share price of $1.2'. A reader noticed that the stock had reached that price and asked for opinions. We apologize because MMMB is definitely not a buy at $1.2, and we shouldn't have used that kind of phrasing in the first place.

The reason MMMB is no longer a buy at $1.2 is that the company's fundamentals have deteriorated. That can be seen clearly by reading the information on the latest 10-K.

Very Risky Acquisitions

MMMB released financial statements for the companies acquired, T&L and OB. The statements cover 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 and are relatively skim. The statements show that the price paid for the companies was relatively high.

T&L's balance sheet included $1.6 million in net debts. The company made a loss of almost $500,000 until 3Q21, and lost a similar amount of cash (masked as earnings of $250,000 based on the forgiveness of a $750,000 PPP loan). The situation was better in 2020, when the company made $500,000.

Interpolated sales for the year were about $22 million, probably a little underestimated considering the last quarter is holidays' season. That shows a YoY growth in sales of at least 15% compared to 2020. T&L's margins are razor-thin, with only 3% operative margin in 2020, negative for 2021.

Olive Branch was acquired with almost no debts, and profits of $250,000 in both years, representing an operative margin of about 8%. Interpolated sales for 2021 are almost $5 million, almost 40% up from $3.3 million in 2020.

Both companies show a decrease in margins between both years, with sales increasing but with earnings either decreasing or not moving at all. In combination, considering interpolated 2021 data, they represent about $27 million in sales, and maybe some $750,000 in profits if they can recover margins.

For these two companies, MMMB paid $16 million (considering assumed debts), or a best scenario PE of 22. It's true, though, that with improvements in processes and costs the companies may reach MMMB operating margins, of about 8%, representing $2.3 million in operating profits.

However, in our understanding, the problem is not particularly the price paid for the companies (which nonetheless is high), but the dangerous position in which MMMB is now because of the financing of that purchase.

Not only MMMB paid $3 million in cash, reducing its cash balances, it also elevated financial debts from zero to $11 million. The debt will pay a variable rate of between 3.5% and 4.5% + SOFR, representing about $500,000 in interest charges. Although the company did not provide a maturity schedule, we calculated principal repayments will add cash requirements of $2.25 million a year.

In one move, MMMB went from a company with clouds ahead regarding margins because of inflation, but financially strong, to a debt-loaded company, to which that same margin or sales contraction can be devastating.

Falling Margins

The fall in margins that was noticeable between 3Q20 and 3Q21 continued and can be seen more clearly in the 2021 10-K.

Unfortunately, the 10-K already consolidates the acquired companies, representing about $3 million in sales, from a total of $47 million. That means margins are affected downwards by the acquired companies.

Nonetheless, the fall is just too big to be attributed to the acquired companies alone. While MMMB made $3.3 million pretax in 2020, that same figure came down to $40,000 last year. This with sales increasing almost 10%, after extracting the acquisition related increase. Adding up some miscellaneous one-time items like acquisition fees, net earnings may reach $500,000, maybe.

The company's cash flows didn't do better. They were positive for the year only because payables increased by $3.6 million, otherwise operating cash flows would have been negative almost $3 million. Again, this increases MMMB leverage, with total liabilities standing at $20 million against $5 million one year earlier.

In the latest 10-K, MMMB's management explains that it believes margins will recover for the second quarter of this year (representing June to August) as prices accommodate to increases in costs. This is the key item to consider in the coming quarters, as it was previously.

Conclusions

The acquisitions may end up successful, increasing sales and profits in the long term. However, it was not necessary at all to go that far in acquisitions, loading the company with risky debt, especially with management knowing that margins were deteriorating. We believe this was a terrible decision, even if things go well in the end.

The problem of margins is now much more pressing because the company will have new expenses and a repayment schedule. Interest charges will add some $500,000 to expenses, and another $450,000 will be added from amortization of intangibles (non-cash expense). Principal repayments amount to $2.25 million a year.

Again, things may turn out well, with sales and margins recovering, the acquisitions paying off, happy ending. However, the question is never what would happen if everything goes well, but rather what would happen if everything goes wrong.

MMMB is now extremely exposed to the business cycle. If it is unable to increase sales and margins, then it will be in big trouble. This situation could have been avoided, by avoiding the acquisitions. With the $4 million in cash the company had just 6 months ago and no debts, it could have survived even a big recession.

Alea iacta est. We do not recommend MMMB at any price until margins recover. This is not a short recommendation, but rather a wait and see recommendation.