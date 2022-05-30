spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This was produced with Darren McCammon and released on Cash Flow Kingdom in the past.

Article Thesis

With inflation raging and a recession becoming more likely, natural gas midstream/natural gas infrastructure once again looks like an attractive industry to invest in for recession-resistant income generation. We'll look at the macro picture and a couple of specific names in this report.

Midstream Natural Gas: Macro

Back in April 2020 during the height of the Covid Crash, Cash Flow Kingdom went heavily overweight natural gas midstream firms. This is not because we intend to be a natural gas midstream service, rather it was just where the clear opportunity has been. In April 2020, sector stock prices had plummeted, yet we reasoned North American natural gas demand and cash flows were unlikely to decline significantly. And in fact, we have since seen that our assessment was true. Demand didn’t decline appreciably due to Covid, just like it didn't decline during the Oil Price Crash or during the Great Recession before that:

EIA

Indeed, as Warren Buffett would likely agree, natural gas demand remained remarkably resilient. In fact, if you look at the chart above, you will see that demand remains on a gradual upward slant. The ups and downs are explained by seasonality, e.g. more natural gas being needed in winter for heating.

The US Energy Information Administration expects this demand to keep growing for decades. Long-term steady growth is being powered by stable domestic demand, coupled with significant ongoing export increases, as more and more countries around the world seek to buy US-produced LNG -- such as Europe, which seeks to become less reliant on Russian natural gas due to the current Russia-Ukraine war. In the following slide, we see the expected growth in annual LNG production in North America:

Williams Corporation

More LNG production in North America naturally means that more natural gas has to be produced and moved on the continent, which is good news for natural gas infrastructure companies.

Worldwide natural gas demand is forecasted to grow by 53 Quadrillion Btu between 2015 and 2040. Surprisingly to some, this growth is roughly equivalent to how much wind and solar, combined, are expected to grow:

Woods-Mackenzie

The world continues to demand North American natural gas because it also wants to keep the lights on reliably (e.g. the EU), and also because it helps to improve one's standard of living (e.g. China and other fast-growing Asian countries where energy demand continues to grow).

The US EIA also states that “Over the last 15 years…. lower [US] CO2 emissions have largely been a result of a shift from coal to natural gas in the electricity generation mix." The International Energy Administration similarly indicates that US LNG replacing international coal has done more for emission reductions than any other green project in the world, as can be seen in the following chart:

IEA

Natural gas can thus also be seen from an ESG angle. It's not a perfect fuel, but way better than many alternatives, which makes coal to gas switching and other measures highly attractive from an environmental perspective.

We believe that the large current demand base, combined with ongoing growth from growing exports, should make the midstream natural gas sector very attractive for long-term buy-and-hold investors. The fact that most of these firms also pay generous and growing dividends that are well covered by cash flows also makes them attractive to retirees and other dividend seekers.

This underlying cash flow stability occurs because people put a very high priority on heating their homes, cooking their food, and turning on the lights. They seek to do so despite life’s other challenges and indeed will allow all sorts of other desires to go unfulfilled-- forgoing new clothing, cars, and other material goods, switching from steak to hamburger, reducing the TV and phone service, etc. --before they do without heat and power.

Looking forward, we believe that high inflation will prove to be no more challenging to the sector than Covid, oil price wars, and the Great Recession before it. Most midstream firms have CPI, PPI, or other price escalators built into their contracts. Additionally, midstream sector customers, predominately energy exploration and production firms, do better when inflation causes energy prices to increase. Midstream natural gas customers thus seek to benefit from higher prices by maximizing what output they can get to market at such wonderful spreads -- which makes this a great environment for midstream firms with spare capacity.

Meanwhile, concurrent to all this demand, various challenges are suppressing the buildout of new pipelines, such as lawsuits, regulation, shareholders emphasizing cash flows go towards dividends and buybacks, etc.

Those pipelines that cross state lines and thus are subject to additional legal and regulatory challenges are particularly anathema to most board members that do not want to see the company take on unnecessary risk. When one looks at the problems prominent pipelines such as MVP, Keystone XL, DAPL, Line 3, etc. are having to suffer, it is no wonder that many midstream companies have cut back their growth spending, as there are better ways to create shareholder value than chasing growth with high legal/regulatory risks.

We believe that this is a really attractive situation for the informed investor, as this macro overlay provides exactly the capex discipline the sector needs. In short, available processing and logistics assets are getting filled up and generate a lot of extra free cash flow. This cash flow can now go to shareholders since it's not being spent on new pipeline projects. To us, it is thus pretty clear that the future looks quite bright for most existing natural gas midstream assets -- and the companies that own them and benefit from strong cash generation.

Attractive Natural Gas Infrastructure Players

We can thus sum up that reliable, cheap North American natural gas is a good place to be. Yet even as we see all these positives continue, and even as many of our investments and other companies in the sector are up double and triple digits from the COVID lows, one can still buy well funded, high-single-digit, inflation-protected yields today.

Data by YCharts

Archrock (AROC), Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products (EPD), MPLX (MPLX), and Kinetik (KNTK) are trading with dividend yields of 6%-9% today. In an inflationary world where most fixed-income alternatives offer deeply negative real yields with no income growth potential at all, that's pretty attractive, we believe.

From a valuation perspective, these companies also do look pretty reasonable:

Data by YCharts

On an enterprise value to EBITDA basis, which accounts for debt usage and which backs out the high depreciation charges that do not really reflect the reinvestment need for pipelines and similar assets, none of these companies looks expensive. EV/EBITDA ratios of 10 are pretty reasonable, we believe, while a company such as Energy Transfer could be described as an outright cheap stock today -- despite the healthy performance ET has delivered so far this year.

Despite significant returns across the industry in the last two years, we believe that there are clear and definitive reasons why this sector deserves to remain significantly over-weighted, especially for those that seek recession-resistant income with a yield that can't be found in treasuries or similar investments.

The companies shown above, and many of their peers, will be able to deleverage, increase dividends, do buybacks, and so on thanks to their strong and growing free cash flows. The market might come around to appreciating these facts more in the coming months, which could result in further upside for these stocks, on top of the ongoing income stream they provide. A 12x EBITDA multiple for a high-quality company with a strong balance sheet such as EPD, for example, does not seem outrageously high at all, and it would result in double-digit upside potential even without any further growth in underlying EBITDA/cash generation.

Takeaway

Natural gas producers are cyclical, but natural gas infrastructure is very resilient. Natural gas needs to be transported in good times and in bad times, no matter whether the economy is strong or not. Thanks to the "real asset" nature of these investments, they are well-protected against inflation. We do believe that the industry holds a range of candidates that are suitable for buy-and-hold investments. For income investors, the natural gas infrastructure space is worth looking into.