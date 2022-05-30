Giselleflissak/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, I came across Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), an owner of luxurious hotel real estate. The company was hurt by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but is now showing signs of recovery. In this article, I will go over the company, explain why I think that the company might be an interesting pick, and its current valuation.

The Company

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates hotels in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 as Ashford Hospitality Prime and is externally managed by Ashford Inc (AINC). The company’s strategy is to invest in full-service hotels and resorts that it expects to generate a RevPAR (revenue per available room) of twice the US average, based on data provided by Smith Travel Research.

At the end of Q1, the company owned 5 upper-upscale properties and 10 luxury properties. The hotels of the company are located in 6 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The majority of the hotels are classified as a resort, which tend to be more focused on vacationers and are usually located near attractions. This gives it a slightly higher barrier to entry as there is only so much space available around an attraction and too many hotels/resorts might ruin the experience for vacationers.

Overview BHR's Hotels (Braemar Hotels & Resorts investor presentation)

The properties of BHR are operated by, or are being operated under, most major brands which include, but are not limited to Marriott (MAR) and Hilton (HLT). Working together with these brands is beneficial as they have a high brand awareness with customers and customers that go to the brand website will also be able to find the company's hotels.

BHR's hotel portfolio (BHR Investor Presentation)

Performance

The past couple of years have been rough for the company and were severely impacted by the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, the company’s occupancy fell to below 5%, which had a massive impact on the company’s 2020 results. Even though it went slightly better after that, the company has not fully recovered from the pandemic. In 2019 the company’s occupancy rate was above 70% while during Q1 2022 the company had an occupancy rate of 55% (which was an increase of 48% compared to Q1 2020).

An overview of the 30-day occupancy since the start of the pandemic. (blue is resort, black is average and yellow is urban) (BHR investor presentation)

The low occupancy rate also had a significant impact on the company’s revenue. This effect was mainly visible during 2020 when revenues almost halved compared to 2019. In 2021 the company’s revenue almost recovered to 2019 levels (mainly due to repositioning of, and adding properties to, the portfolio).

BHR revenue (Tikr.com)

From an FFO per share perspective, the company still has a long way to go as the company significantly increased its dilutive shares outstanding during 2021 from 33,988 million to 52,684 million. This increase was mainly related to the convertible notes that the company sold to refinance debt and use for general corporate purposes (which might include acquisitions).

BHR's FFO per share (Tikr.com)

Even though the company has increased its dilutive shares outstanding, I expect the business to do well in the near future. This is mainly driven by the significant increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) which, for the resorts, has already surpassed 2019 levels and is expected to trend upwards.

Overview of BHR's REVPAR as a % of 2019 levels (Braemar Hotels & Resorts investor presentation)

If we take a look at the company’s debt levels, we see a net debt to EBITDA ratio of almost 13. This is on the higher side compared to the REITs subgroup but is mostly in line with its peer group. This makes sense given the tough environment for hotel REITs over the past few years.

BHR's debt levels compared to peers (TIKR.com)

Risks

A recession

The company is currently still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and a (new) recession would have a significant effect on the company’s ability to recover. A recession will most likely have a significant impact on the demand of business travelers. This is especially bad news for the Urban properties of BHR, but will also influence the resorts. Nevertheless, I expect this to be partially offset by leisure demand. BHR caters to high-end customers, and most of them will be less impacted by a recession than people that belong to the middle class. Thus, even though this will impact the time that the company requires to recover, it will be able to get through it. Additionally, the company main debt maturities are not until 2024/2025.

Debt maturities (Braemar hotels & resort investor presentation)

External management

As mentioned before, the company is managed by Ashford Inc. In the management agreement with Ashford, the company has to pay a base advisory fee as well as a hotel management fee to a subsidiary of Ashford (Remington Hotels). The hotel management fee isn't uncommon in the hospitality industry, as most REITs work with hotel managers that collect a certain % of revenue. The base fee that the company pays to Ashford is the greater than 90% of the base fee paid during the same month last year or 1/12th of the G&A ratio multiplied by the total market capitalization on the last balance sheet date included in the most recent SEC filing, while the management fee is the greater than $15,000 per hotel (increased annually based on consumer price index adjustments) or 3% of gross revenues. In case something happens that hurts performance, this agreement can have a significant impact on the company.

Valuation

To value the company, we will use two valuation methods. The first one is a calculation of the NAV and the second one is a CCA analysis based on the P/AFFO of the company and its peers.

NAV calculation

NOI 105,808 million Shares outstanding 70.37 million Net Debt 1017.48 million Capitalization Rate 7.2%

The company data in the table above was collected from the company's most recent 10Q, where applicable adjustments have been made to reflect a full year of operations. The capitalization rate is based on the most recent data of HVS (hospitality consulting firm), and has been adjusted due to the rate hikes and increased cost of debt, which impact the amount investors are willing to pay for real estate.

If we divide the company's NOI by the cap rate that we found and then multiply that by 100 we get a value of $1469.56. After accounting for the company's net debt and dividing this by the company's shares outstanding, we are left with an NAV per share of $6.43. This is slightly lower than the estimate of analysts that I could find on Tikr ($6.91), but approximately 10% above the company's share price at the moment of writing ($5.82). Do note that no adjustments have been made for improved performance of the hotels and potential increased demand for hospitality real estate as the sector recovers.

P/AFFO

Peergroup P/AFFO (Tikr.com)

If we look at the graph provided above, we can see that BHR is currently trading below its peer group and has done so for the past 6 months. Based on revenue growth rate and debt profile, the company should trade above or at the same levels as most of its peers, while being externally managed and recent dilution are clear negatives for the valuation. If we would therefore assume a conservative P/AFFO of 11, which is slightly below the company's peers, the company would trade for approximately $11.88, based on last year's AFFO of $1.08. This would mean an upside of over 100%.

Valuation

After looking at both valuation methods, I estimate the NAV calculation to be the most reliable. For that reason, I will give that a higher weighting in my valuation (70% vs. 30% for the P/AFFO). This leads to a price target of $8.07, or an upside of 38.66%.

Conclusion

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is an interesting company that has trophy properties in some beautiful locations. The company focuses on high-end customers and business travel. During the past two years, the company was impacted by the pandemic, but it recently showed signs of recovery. The current valuation is very attractive, and I estimate the company to be undervalued by 38.7%. Nevertheless, as is the case with every company, it has some risks. The main risks of the investment case for BHR are a potential recession, as well as having external management. It is therefore important for investors to take this into account when deciding to buy shares in the company.