Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is a high risk/high reward bet. While the company is the clear market leader for online brokerage services in China, a market that provides truly enormous growth potential, the company is highly exposed to regulatory risk and uncertainty. Given the current situation, I advise to value Futu according to analyst consensus EPS and reflect the heightened risk exposure through a 50% WACC premium as compared to US peer Robinhood (HOOD). That said, based on a residual earnings framework I calculate a base-case target price of $41.60/share.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited is leading fintech and brokerage company in China. The company offers a fully digitalized investing and wealth management platform which is based on easy-to-use user experience, cost-efficient trade execution and social trading. The company operates two main products: Moomoo and Futubull. In theory, both products are the same, except that Moomoo serves China-based clients and Futubull international clients. Futu’s fee-generating services are based on trade execution on financial products such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options, bonds and futures across different markets. In addition, Futu also offers research services, wealth-management services, margin financing and securities lending. As of early 2022, Futu is licensed to conduct securities brokerage and wealth management business in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and the US.

What makes Futu different

Futu addresses the future of China’s investing class. The company’s customer base is young (below 40 years), affluent and digital-native. In fact, according to the company, the median age of the company’s client base is only 34 years old and about 34% of its clients work in internet, technology or finance industries. Through low-cost investing fees and digital-native centric user experience, Futu managed to structure supreme user-experience and low-cost pricing in order to address a customer base that has been largely neglected by traditional brokers. That said, Futu is very similar to Robinhood in the US. However, while the US brokerage market is relatively saturated, the Chinese/ASEAN market is not. Despite China’s strong household savings levels, most of the savings is allocate to real estate, fixed income securities and deposits. In China, less than 10% of citizens hold equities versus more than 50% in the US.

Futu is China’s clear market leader for offering digital brokerage services. However, investors should note, that despite the strong growth potential of the Chinese market, the business for online brokerage in China is a complicated. Futu does not hold an official brokerage license in China and there are currently no clear regulations that cover Futu’s core business—especially with regards to the company’s services that offer Chinese citizens access to overseas investment. This uncertainty and risk exposure contributed significantly to Futu’s strong sell-off as the stock dropped more than 80% from ATH.

Financial Performance

Futu achieved astonishing client growth in the past few years. Futu’s number of active paying customers increased from 80,057 as of December 2017 to 1,244,222 as of December 2021, representing a 4-year CAGR of approximately 100%. In 2021, Futu generated revenues of $915 million and net income of $361 million, or $2.37/share. Notably, Futu achieved a net-income margin of 39.5%.

By the end of 2021, Futu held $734 million of cash and cash equivalents and recorded total debt of $848 million. Cash from operations was $773 million. Thus, the company’s financial position is very healthy and provides Futu ample room to cover R&D and growth investments.

Analyst consensus sees the company’s growth outlook as follows: Revenues in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are expected to be $946 million, $1.14 billion and $1.36 billion, indicating approximately 15% CAGR: EPS are estimated $2.37, $2.88, $3.63 respectively. (Source: Bloomberg Terminal)

Valuation

To value Futu stock, I propose to use a residual earnings framework and anchor the EPS estimates on analyst consensus. Furthermore, I suggest using a x2 WACC as compared to Robinhood's cost of equity to reflect Futu's business model including the China ADR and regulatory risk premium, calculating 10.5%. With regards to the terminal value growth assumption, I think adding 1 percentage point to expected nominal GDP growth is very reasonable--accounting for China's enormous potential for online brokerage service.

Based on the above assumptions I calculate a base-case target price of $41.60/share, which implies a 20% undervaluation as compared to the stock's current trading price (reference $34.53/share).

Investors who would like to assume different WACC and terminal value growth estimates can reference the enclosed table. Most notably, most combination of WACC and growth estimates imply an undervaluation.

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Risks

Investing in Futu is connected to some notable risks that investors should balance carefully against the company's implied undervaluation:

First, Futu's business activities are strongly connected to the health of the financial markets. If markets sell off significantly, trading interest and volume will likely decrease significantly and thereby slow Futu's growth and financial success. In addition, Futu provides margin financing to customers and strong sell-off in stocks might expose Futu to being burdened with directional security exposure and investment losses as customers can/will not meet margin calls.

Second, a significant economic slowdown in China, due to Covid-lockdowns, real estate crisis and inflation, could significantly impact Chinese citizens willingness and ability to invest in financial assets.

Third, much of FUTU's share price is currently driven by investor sentiment towards risk assets, ADRs, and China equities. Thus, investors should closely monitor the market sentiment when taking buying/selling decisions for the stock.

Fourth, and most importantly, Futu is exposed to significant regulatory risk. As I have mentioned in the introduction, there is a lot of uncertainty connected to the online brokerage in China, especially for services that allow citizens to invest abroad. That said, the regulatory environment in China could break or make the investment thesis as outlined in this article.

Conclusion

Investing in Futu is only for the speculative investor. If Futu is able to successfully manages the regulatory risk exposure, the stock could arguably go much higher and see a valuation similar to the valuation of Interactive Brokers (IBKR) with approximately $25 billion market capitalization. On the other hand, a regulatory tightening for the online brokerage industry in China could go as far as to break Futu's business to such an extent that it is hard to define a bottom for the stock. Weighting the risk/reward, I assign a speculative buy rating with a pro-forma target of $41.60/share.

If you have any comments or questions, I would love to engage with readers in the comment section.