Controversy over allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang, China almost brought Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) on the verge of potential US sanctions in 2021. The company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic factories in China and around the world. The solar industry has grown over the past half-decade as China rushes to achieve carbon-neutrality before 2060. China plans to add at least 570 GW of wind and solar power from 2021 to 2025 in its 14th five-year plan. Realization of this goal would see wind and solar capacities in the region reach 1,100 GW by 2025. Expansion of this industry would in turn lead to increased production of polysilicon to produce more photovoltaic materials.

Thesis

I will present a buy case for Daqo New Energy Corp., despite the 39% decline in its share price over the past year. The company plans to increase its production of polysilicon in the second quarter of 2022 by 6.25% and a further 4.2% in the year. Further, the approval of Daqo's subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for its planned private offering in China's A-share market will raise Daqo's fundamentals due to the rich valuation in Shanghai. Apart from the shareholder value to be derived from this deal, the demand for solar polysilicon may be outpacing supply, thereby indicating heightened prices into the year.

Xinjiang’s Expected Growth

Early into the year 2022, Chinese solar-grade polysilicon maker Xinjiang Daqo was expected to report a year-on-year surge of more than 400% in net profit. This growth was attributable to shareholders for 2021. Profit guidance for the year 2022 is also expected to reach CNY5.8 billion (close to a 500% increase) from the CNY1.04 billion reported in 2020. Back in July 2021, Daqo New Energy announced an 80.7% holding in Xinjiang - its subsidiary when it wrapped up its IPO then.

On April 7, 2022, Daqo announced that Xinjiang's board of directors had approved a cash dividend plan for 2021 for shareholders. True to analysts' expectations, the net profit attributable to investors was RMB 5.8 billion. The aggregate amount approved by Xinjiang's board to shareholders was RMB 1.155 billion, which accounted for 20.18% of the net profit in 2021.

After this approval and with Daqo's holding at 80.7%, DQ's shareholders are entitled to more than RMB900 million from the cash payment. The main question at this point is if the company will pass the cash through the holders of US American Depositary Receipt (ADRs) or repurchase some of the ADRs as well. Daqo's CEO affirmed that it was up to the board to either approve the dividend redistribution or the share buy-back. In the case of dividend approval, shareholders should expect payment from June 2022.

From an investor’s perspective, the dividend is more lucrative, with shareholders expecting a payout of almost $2 a share. Still, the company may prefer to buy back shares to improve the share price.

For the past 3 years, DQ has outperformed the S&P 500 Total return level by almost 500%. DQ’s share price has grown by more than 550% since 2019 with the 52-week high from May 2021 reaching a high of $90. At the current price of $47.56, DQ is trending 47% below the 52-week-high. All indications show the share price will surpass this limit by 2023.

DQ’s Valuation

Daqo’s cash position has grown by $134 million or 13.35% (QoQ) with its current ratio at 2.99X. Daqo has a strong liquidity level heading into Q2 2022. Despite declining 38% on an annual basis, DQ is up 13.32% on YTD. Over the past year, Daqo’s share performance reflected the impact of the pandemic that saw China effect major economic bargains, including lockdowns and factory closures. Daqo also faced supply chain issues as well as political risks taking center stage with China’s involvement with Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

DQ's CEO noted that the company's combined cash, short-term investments, and banknote receivable value at the end of Q1 2022 reached $2.6 billion. It represented an 85% increase (QoQ) or an additional $1.2 million in combined cash valuation. The strong financial performance was supported by revenue of $1.3 billion, representing 3X growth from Q4 2021 and an operating income of $797 million. Daqo’s revenue growth over the past year has been 254% with a CAGR of 111.14% since 2019.

The price-to-book ratio currently stands at 1.31, and I feel that investors will get a better picture when they consider the enterprise value now at $3.04 billion against the EBITDA. First off, investors prefer a price-to-book ratio value below 1, but we need to consider that the market potentially values Daqo with its book value per share at $36 against the market’s $47 price tag. The EV/EBITDA is way below the 10-mark threshold at 1.66 indicating the company is highly undervalued.

CEO Longgen Zhang had mentioned in the Q1 2022 earnings call that:

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy shareholders of $536 million, earnings per share of $7.17 per share, and EBITDA of $827 million, all represented substantial sequential and year-over-year growth.”

Mongolia

In January 2022, Daqo announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang had obtained energy consumption approval for its polysilicon projects in Baotou, Mongolia. The projects included a 100,000 MT polysilicon for the solar industry and 1,000 MT for the semiconductor sector. After an investment of RMB8.55 billion, the company was expected to start construction in Q1 2022 and complete it in Q2 2023. Daqo's CEO expressed optimism about meeting this timeline, with an estimate of 210,000 MT of polysilicon scheduled for delivery. We expect Xinjiang's private offering to add on to the CapEx requirements for the Mongolia's project.

Market Optimism

As far back as 2019, the global polysilicon market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. This growth was buoyed by the promising opportunities in the solar PV and electronics market. Other than that, the semiconductor industry that also uses polysilicon is expected to hit record highs in 2023.

Over the past 3 years, DQ’s revenue (TTM) had gained by more than 800% while industry competitor REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEF) has advanced its revenue by more than 200%.

By 2023, Daqo is expected to produce up to 200,000 MT of polysilicon and its EBITDA could range from $10 to $20 per kilo. With its EBITDA has risen by almost 230% (QoQ) we expect the EBITDA to range from $2 billion to $4 billion by 2023. Daqo announced in its earnings call that in Q1 2022 it produced 31,383 MT of polysilicon, a 33% rise compared to Q4 2021.

Global market conditions are currently favoring the renewable energy sector, with the solar energy sector at the forefront. Policies are being formulated around de-carbonization. This growth has continued to increase the price of key solar ingredients.

By the end of September 2021, the price of polysilicon was trending at $30 per kg from an all-time low of $6.80 per kg realized in June 2020. In just 16 months, polysilicon had grown by more than 330%. In Q1 2022, the price of polysilicon jumped 10% (MoM) to stand at RMB249/ kg ($39.30/ kg). This price was the highest since 2011, and it registered an increase of 30% since September 2021. It is up more than 400% since the beginning of 2020 and +280% (YoY).

All polysilicon producers are currently recording high margins, indicating that they will be reluctant to lower their prices. With demand outpacing supply coupled with the effect of inflation, polysilicon producers will be at a loss to review prices downwards.

Risks

Daqo remains under the US' radar for forced labor allegations in Xinjiang. Sanctions to the company may affect dividend payments to shareholders later in the year. China is still Russia's trade partner, posing a threat to Daqo's business. Russia is widely attracting sanctions due to its continued invasion of Ukraine. China is also imposing lockdowns in a bid to contain the advancing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bottom Line

Daqo New Energy's price tag has the potential to cross the 52-week high of $90 by 2023. The company exhibited strong financial performance in Q1 2022 that reflected a robust end-market. It also showed an increase in the high-purity mono-grade polysilicon product. The company believes that the polysilicon sector is the most profitable business in the solar chain and will continue outpacing its peers. For these reasons, we propose a buy rating for the stock.