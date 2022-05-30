Vital Farms: Taking Market Share In The Egg Distribution Space
"A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud."― Amit Kalantri
Today, we put Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the spotlight for the first time. Someone had forwarded me a Zero Hedge article about potential egg shortages and eggs have seen considerable price increases in recent months, so it seemed a good time to do our first deep dive on this name. A full analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
Vital Farms calls itself an 'ethical food company' and is based in Austin, TX. The company provides pasture-raised products like shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products in the United States. The company has a network of approximately 300 family farms and its products are in some 21,000 retail locations.
The stock trades right at $10.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $400 million.
First Quarter Results:
On May 5th, Vital Farms posted its first quarter numbers. The company had a GAAP loss of four cents a share and revenues rose nearly 32% from the same period a year ago to $77.1 million. Both top and bottom line numbers slightly beat the consensus.
Management provided revenue guidance for FY2022 of just over $340 million. This was in line with the analysis consensus and would represent 30% sales growth over FY2021. Leadership also stated it was targeting adjusted EBITDA of more than $13 million this fiscal year. However, this does exclude costs related to Vital Farm's exit of a convenient breakfast product line. This would be an increase of over 60% on an adjusted EBITDA basis compared to fiscal year 2021. The company continues to take impressive market share in this segment.
The company only had adjusted EBITDA of $514,000 this quarter, compared to $4.74 million in 1Q 2022. The company blamed gross margin pressure and higher shipping and distribution expenses for the decrease in this metric.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
The analyst community has mixed views on the company's prospects. Since first quarter numbers came out, three analyst firms including BMO Capital and Goldman Sachs have reiterated Hold or Neutral ratings on the stock, and they have price targets on Vital Farms ranging from $14 to $15 a share. Both Jefferies ($23 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($22 price target, down from $27 previously) maintained their Buy ratings on the firm.
Approximately 12% of the outstanding shares are currently held short. The Executive Chairman of the company bought $96,600 worth of new shares on May 17th. The COO of Vital Farms sold over $650,000 worth of stock in mid-January when the shares were close to $18.00 apiece. That is the only insider transaction in the shares so far in 2022. The company ended the first quarter of 2022 with nearly $92 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $1.5 million for the quarter. The company has no long-term debt.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has the company earning a nickel a share as revenues rise just over 30% to just north of $340 million. Profits are projected to triple to 15 cents a share in FY2023 as revenues rise another 21% to $415 million. That leaves the stock selling at 200 times forward earnings and just under 70 times FY2023's projected profits.
For what it's worth, I am a Milton Friedman type of investor that has a jaundiced eye on the whole ESG movement, so a company that is focused so intently on 'stakeholder capitalism' always raises a red flag for me. Even if I applaud the company for raising chickens like my family did back when I was a kid. This approach is also where the consumer is moving towards.
In addition, the huge growth in revenues over the past half decade has not resulted in significant profitability as of yet. These factors combined with stretched earnings valuations leaves me avoiding these shares, even if I believe we are in the early innings of a rise in food inflation. I also expect Vital Farms to continue to benefit from consumer trends in egg consumption.
