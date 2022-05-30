Mario Tama/Getty Images News

For decades, Maersk’s ((AMKAF)(OTCPK:AMKBF)(AMKBY)) name has been the household name for shipping. And for good reason. One in every six containers around the world is moved by Maersk, and one in every six ocean bookings goes through them. The company has more than 100,000 corporate customers around the world. 130 countries out of 193 countries on Earth are reached by Maersk logistics services. And the company has heavyweight assets in logistics assets, with close to $28 billion invested in fixed assets, more than 730 containers vessels roaming the oceans, 67 terminals run in 42 countries and more than 3 million square meters of storage capacity managed around the world. In short, Maersk is a barometer for world trade.

Top Beneficiary From The Inflation Spiral

If you wish to list the beneficiaries of the supply chain disruptions and inflation spiral of the past year, Maersk must have a place on top of that list. The company has had one of the most phenomenal transformations in the past few years that any business can have. The sleepy, traditional, plain vanilla shipping company has seen its revenues jump by 50% in 2021 versus 2020. Net income increased astronomically by 5 times between 2020 and 2021, and increased by a mind-blowing 32 times from only five years before.

Q1 2022 did not start any differently. Revenues increased by 55% for the quarter to $19.3bn, driven by increased freight rates in the container business, higher business volumes in the Logistics & Services business and strong showing in the Terminals business. EBITDA increased to $9.1bn, EBITDA/sales margin reached 47%, while EBIT increased to $7.3bn reflecting a margin of 38%, including the impact of impairments related to Russia. Net profit in Q1 of 2022 was $6.8bn, the strongest quarter on record. The strong cash generation resulted in free cash flow of $6bn, and allowed the company to make extraordinary dividend payments to shareholders of $6 billion – representing a 12% dividend yield – while moving the balance sheet to a positive net cash position of $0.7bn, and making key growth acquisitions.

The company’s financial targets for 2021-2025 have been smashed over during the past year. Return on Invested Capital was targeted to be above 7.5% every year, and to average above 12% during the 5-year period. It hit 54% LTM in Q1. EBIT margin of the Ocean business was targeted to be above 6%. It reached a ‘meagre’ 41% LTM in Q1.

As announced on April 26th – given the strong results in Q1 2022, and with the expectation of a continuation of the exceptional market situation in Q2, combined with higher rates – the full-year guidance has been revised to an underlying EBITDA of around $30.0bn (previously around $24.0bn), an underlying EBIT of around $24.0bn (previously around $19.0bn) and a free cash flow above $19.0bn (previously above $15.0bn).

Valuation Compelling, And Financial Performance Comparable To Peers

To assess how the valuation and extraordinary financial performance stands against the industry, I looked at the figures of two of Maersk’s main listed peers; Chinese group COSCO ((OTCPK:CICOF)(OTCPK:CICOY)) and German group Hapag Lloyd ((OTCPK:HLAGF)(OTCPK:HPGLY)). COSCO currently trades at 2.45 times P/E. Between 2020 and 2021, its sales revenues doubled, net income increased by 9 times and operating profits by 4 times. Operating profit margin is 38%. Hapag Lloyd trades at a P/E of 5.4 times. Net income increased 9 times, operating cash flow by 3.5 times. Revenues doubled, and operating income margin is 40%. Both companies have a net cash position, and have maintained low net debt levels over the past few years – similar to Maersk.

Maersk is trading today at 2.5 times P/E, net income increased by 4 times between 2020 and 2021, and operating cash flow by 3 times. Sales increased by 50%, operating margin is at 30%.

So it does seem that Maersk’s performance and valuation is in line with peers, which is what one would expect in an industry with perfect competition and limited differentiation. The low valuation multiples reflect the reality that the extraordinary financial performance of today will not last for too long, and will normalize sooner rather than later, bringing down profitability and cash generation to ‘normal’ levels. Having said that, the company’s valuation is attractive as it stands, and even a normalization of financial performance would leave today’s share price and dividend yield at very attractive levels.

Strategic Transformation On Track

Maersk had a patchy past, with the share price doubling and halving several times over the past ten years. In their pursuit of more stability, management have devised a transformation plan that is intended to provide more stability and visibility to investors.

Over the past five years, Maersk has been transforming from a conglomerate of several stand-along businesses to an integrated, synergistic group. In addition to savings hundreds of millions of US Dollars in cost savings, Maersk became more agile, more customer focused, and more capable of exploiting market opportunities through synergies between its different divisions. And it has a simpler, focused and clear group structure that is making the best of the enormous global reach and client franchise that made Maersk the largest shipping and logistics group over the past century.

The company looks drastically different today than it was in 2015. It divested of many businesses that were heavily capital intensive and that had patchy profitability and return on investment. It is focusing more on its logistics and services franchise, which has been growing at a fast pace, both in revenues and profitability. Revenues have been growing at more than 30% LTM in that business over the past 5 quarters, and have doubled in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021. This compares to 60% growth in revenues for the consolidated group overall during the same period.

Bumper Profits Should Put To Good Use

Maersk and its peers have won the lottery ticket over the past year, and they have been actively deploying that prized money. Maersk has been returning a huge chunk to investors through an extraordinary increase to dividends, and has been making acquisitions to prop up its growth. Unlisted French peer, CMA CGM, has gone further by taking a big stake in Air France-KLM, in an attempt to create synergies between ocean and air cargo. CMA CGM has been more aggressive in acquisitions and investments than Maersk has, making investments in logistics ventures, port terminals and a parcel delivery group over the past few months.

Maersk has focused its acquisitions drive on the Logistics and Services business, by making six acquisitions in 2021 in this area to expand the business significantly and to create cross-selling opportunities to global customers. A key acquisition was of Senator International, a leading air-based logistics company with global reach. Maersk is reportedly paying $644 million for this acquisition, and is in the final stages of closing.

Risk Clouds In The Horizon But Maersk Is Well Prepared

Maersk operates in a deeply cyclical industry, where competition is rife, and differentiation has been limited. Revenues between 2009 and 2021 have ranged between a low of $27 billion (2016) and a high of $49 billion (2011, 2012). In these years, Maersk’s revenues have always been flip-flopping sideways – there have not been a clear direction. Dividends have also flip-flopped significantly, ranging from 11 pence per share (2018, 2019) to 17 times that level of $1.8 last year.

Only a few years ago, the whole industry was in disaster mode, and the fortunes of operators could not have been more different than they are today. Many operators were facing bankruptcy, following years of capacity expansion, and a slump in trade and commodity prices.

Even now, with this bumper period for business, risks are already heightening. Market congestion and supply chain disruptions from the COVID lockdowns, most recently in China, drove higher freight rates, but volumes have been decreasing. The Baltic Dry Index tells it all; after peaking in September of last year, it slumped this year, and has been declining since early May. An economic slowdown globally is underway, and this will have implications on Maersk’s business.

But Maersk could not have been well-positioned; it has secured its business for the rest of the year through long-term contracts, and the supply chain disruptions and inflation spiral has been feeding into keeping freight rates high, despite slowing trade activity. In the Q1 2022 update, Maersk reported that 80% of contracts were signed for 2022, and average contract rate for 2022 was expected to be around $1,400 FEE higher than 2021. 22% of contracts are currently on multi-year contracts.

Political risks are another issue; Maersk lost about 10% of its EBIT in Q1 2022, as a direct result of the Ukraine war. These losses can be easily absorbed in bumper times, but would hurt in less favorable times. Maersk is so well diversified around the globe, which limits its risk concentration on any particular region, and thus reduces its political risk exposure.

Solid Long-Term Investment To Have At A Lowly Valuation, Despite The Industry Volatility

Warren Buffett always said that he looks for investments that he would not worry about if the stock markets closed down tomorrow, and he keeps the investment for 10 years without looking. While Maersk never had a clear trajectory of revenues and profitability, its business is solid enough to withstand the test of time. After all, how many businesses can predict with any degree of accuracy their profitability 2-3 years from now? Even the historically most stable businesses will have difficulty providing any degree of visibility, especially in today’s torrid economic environment.

While it is unpredictable how profitability will look like even one year from now, it is safe to assume that Maersk will still be thriving 10 years from now.