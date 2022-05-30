Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

In May, the sell-off on the stock markets continued even though the stock markets made up some ground last week. Nevertheless, things have recently been different than they were in 2020 and 2021, with investors taking advantage of rising prices or technical recoveries to sell off their shares. The extremely poor sentiment among investors indicates that the "buy the dip" narrative no longer holds water and that the era of ever-rising share prices is over for the time being. This change is the difference between the Corona crash and its V-shaped recovery. Many shareholders who jumped on the stock market bandwagon in February and March 2020 forget that bear markets often run in several waves and may last for several years. For example, the average bear market for the S&P 500, excluding the Corona Crash, lasted 1.4 years.

However, the duration of bear markets is only one side of the coin. Likewise significant is the time needed for a full recovery after the crash. For example, it took the S&P 500 25 years to reach a new all-time high after the 1929 stock market crash. After the dot.com bubble burst in 2000, it took 12.5 years. Anyone who bought Microsoft (MSFT) shares at the all-time high had to wait 15 years until to break even.

S&P 500 drawdowns and time to recovery on a monthly basis (TradingView and TEV Blog)

A rapid recovery like the one in 2020 is untypical for slumping stock markets overall. Added to this is the fear of a possible recession. Whereas previously, the main concern was that higher interest rates would make equities less attractive as an investment, more and more investors are now concerned about an economic downturn. We can already see that many companies are seeing their margins eroded because they cannot pass on price increases in the supply chains in full to their customers. Even tech companies like Facebook (FB) or Netflix (NFLX) have imposed hiring freezes or even cut jobs. These are clear signs of an incipient macroeconomic slowdown not seen since the financial crisis.

But even this negative outlook does not change my long-term optimistic view on equities. So far, every crash has been followed by a rally. The stock market is an excellent opportunity to participate in rising corporate profits and general economic growth for broadly invested shareholders who have the necessary nerve and have kept their hands off hypes. In addition, periods of weakness in the stock market lead to attractive prices and high dividend yields for quality stocks, and investors like Irving Kahn or Warren Buffett have shown how it's done.

Therefore, we continuously monitor over 1,500 dividend payers worldwide and know which dividend stocks stand out with an above-average dividend yield. Here is a selection of 20 dividend stocks whose current dividend yield has increased significantly over 12 months. The delta column on the far right shows how many percent the current dividend yield is above the historical average.

Ticker Name Dividend Yield Dividend Stability Δ Div. 12 Months TROW T. Rowe Price Group 3.70% 0.96 2.19% OTC:VOYJF Valmet Oyj 4.66% 0.98 1.74% PETS PetMed Express 6.02% 0.99 1.70% OTCPK:PNGAY Ping An Insurance 5.92% 0.95 1.65% BBY Best Buy 4.12% 0.9 1.55% CCOI Cogent Communications Holdings 5.85% 1 1.41% OTC:TAGOF Tag Immobilien 5.01% 0.95 1.39% OTCPK:PGPHF Partners Group Holding 3.30% 0.93 1.32% STOR STORE Capital 5.80% 0.82 1.30% LEG Leggett & Platt 4.40 0.99 0.89% WSM Williams-Sonoma 2.58% 0.97 1.11% OTCPK:FUPEF Fuchs Petrolub 4.31% 0.96 1.09% MED Medifast 3.62% 0.99 1.05% OTCPK:LEGIF Leg Immobilien 4.17% 0.96 1.00% TGT Target 2.20% 0.98 1.00% WHR Whirlpool Corporation 3.62% 0.94 1.00% OTCPK:HOKCY Hong Kong And China Gas 4.02% 0.96 0.98% GS Goldman Sachs 2.61% 0.86 0.96% STAG Stag Industrial 4.50% 0.82 0.94% SWK Stanley Black & Decker 2.64% 0.99 0.94%

Some explanations on how we scan the yields: The selection of discount dividend stocks is based on the algorithms of our Dividend Turbo tool. With the tool, we examine hundreds of the world's most popular dividend stocks and compare the current dividend yield with the historical yield. Since a yield below 2 percent is uninteresting for many dividend investors, we only take stocks with a dividend yield of at least 2 percent into account. In addition, we list only reliable dividend payers, which we measure by a dividend stability ratio of at least 0.8. The ratio ranges from -1 (consistently lower dividend every year) to +1 (consistently higher dividend every year). Furthermore, we only considered stocks with a dividend history of at least five years without cuts.

Stanley Black & Decker - finally fairly valued again!

Stanley Black & Decker (webpage)

Great portfolio and good revenue and profit development

Founded in 1843, Stanley Back & Decker (SWK) is one of the iconic U.S. companies that have survived every crisis and war, continuously sharing its success with shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The stock has recently lost nearly 50 percent of its value, though shareholders have still enjoyed a solid performance of over 6 percent per annum over the past twenty years.

Data by YCharts

The company has a broad product line, despite the $3.2 billion sale of its security division in 2019. It sells power and hand tools such as mains and cordless tools, open-end wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers to commercial customers and end-users. In addition, the company operates in the industrial sector, where it offers equipment and tools for various industries, such as automotive (jump starters and battery chargers, voltage converters, and headlights), construction, and aerospace. You can find a detailed overview of all brands and the various application areas here (link).

Stanley Black & Decker Brands (Investor relations)

Most recently, however, the company has admitted that the size and importance of individual customers create a certain degree of vulnerability to potential sales losses. In its 2021 financial statements, its management states that Lowe's (LOW) accounted for approximately 15 percent, 17 percent, and 17 percent of consolidated net sales in 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively. Home Depot contributes sales of a similar magnitude to total sales at 15 percent, 14 percent, and 12 percent, respectively. However, these are the two largest home improvement chains in the U.S., with millions of end customers. Much more risky would be a high dependence on sales from a major commercial customer whose sales depend on a few large orders. Moreover, no other customer is responsible for more than 10 percent of sales.

Revenue has grown strongly from $8.4 billion in 2010 to $15.6 billion in recent years. Analysts expect that growth to continue over the next few years. However, as a cyclical company, sales are vulnerable to recessions. For example, sales fell from $4.4 billion in 2007 to $3.7 billion in 2009, though in that case, it was complicated by the fact that it was a downturn in the U.S. housing market.

Revenue development (www.dividendstocks.cash)

More volatile than sales is the development of earnings per share. For 2022, analysts expect a decline from $10.16 to $8.09 per share. This is in line with Stanley Black & Decker's revised forecast for the year. In the long term, however, profits are expected to rise again.

Earnings per share development (www.dividendstocks.cash)

However, the drop in profits is largely due to one-time special effects such as customs duties or currency fluctuations in 2018. Adjusted for such one-time effects, the profit development is much more convincing.

adjusted earnings per share (www.dividendstocks.cash)

Juicy dividend on stable footing and finally a fair valuation

All dividend hunters should have the Stanley Black & Decker stock on their lists. The company has been paying out a dividend to shareholders for 146 years, and it has steadily increased the dividend over the past 55 years. The most recent increase, in July 2021, was nearly 13 percent, double the average increase within the last ten years. With a current payout ratio of 36 percent on earnings, and considering the high importance of the dividend to the company and shareholders, I consider the payout to be largely safe. However, management aims to return 50 percent of earnings to shareholders annually through dividends and share repurchases, with only 30 to 35 percent going to dividends. Accordingly, I see the potential risk that future increases may not be as high as last year, especially if the economic environment around supply and margin issues continues to deteriorate due to inflation.

Still, with the recent drop in the share price, the dividend yield is 2.57 percent, which is above the long-term average corridors. However, investors should bear in mind that the share could well lose further ground. In the wake of the financial crisis, investors were able to secure Stanley Black & Decker shares with a dividend yield of almost 5 percent, which shows how much the market discounts the stock in times of crisis.

Dividend history for Stanley Black & Decker (www.dividendstocks.cash)

The correction has pushed Stanley Black & Decker stock significantly below its average historical valuation over the past 20 years. With an adjusted P/E ratio of 11.5, it is attractively valued. In retrospect, such periods were clear buy prices. Measured against historical multiples and expected 2024 adjusted earnings, the upside potential is over 80 percent. Of course, the upside potential is reduced if Stanley Black & Decker misses projected earnings. Given the current supply chain difficulties, there is a further downside risk. Moreover, the share price is still 50% above the Corona low. Accordingly, I see the possibility for further share price declines and, thus, more attractive entry prices.

Fair value calculation Stanley Black & Decker (www.dividendstocks.cash)

A grain of salt

Last but not least, I would like to point out a slight downside. The debt ratio is currently at its highest level since the financial crisis. At currently 2.8x, the company is well away from the debt / EBITDA target ratio of 2x. I am concerned that the company could slip into a recession with high liabilities.

Debt to total assets and amortization power (www.dividendstocks.cash)

Conclusion: Stanley Black & Decker is a buy for long-term investors

Stanley Black & Decker is a dividend pearl. After the correction, the share has reduced its overvaluation and attracts investors with a dividend yield close to a multi-year high. However, the stock is not (yet) a bargain against the backdrop of a looming recession. The Corona low gives a good outlook on how the market could fully price in a recession. Nevertheless, the stock is currently more attractive than it has been for a long time for long-term dividend hunters. I can imagine making a move in the next few weeks.

Target Corp. - not there yet

Target (website)

Retailer Target (TGT) sent shockwaves through the stock markets by cutting its forecasts. The stock, which had more than quadrupled in value at one point after the Corona crash, fell more than 22 percent. It has since given back almost 25 percent of those gains, and investors wonder whether the sell-off offers a good entry opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Although Target's sales have fluctuated in the meantime, the company has been able to grow decently over the long term. And even in the current challenging environment, management is planning mid-single-digit growth.

revenue development (www.dividendstocks.cash)

The same is true for adjusted earnings per share, which have grown over the long term from $2.66 in 2003 to $13.56 in the last fiscal year. Fluctuations such as the recent 40 percent plunge in operating profit are normal. For example, adjusted earnings per share fell from $2.95 to $2.06 (down 30 percent) between 2004 and 2005, from $3.51 to $2.86 (down 19 percent) between 2008 and 2009, and from $4.37 to $3.21 (down 26.5 percent) between 2013 and 2014. Over the long term, however, profits have nevertheless continued to rise. In this respect, it is not overly optimistic for analysts to expect Target to handle the current problems surrounding increased costs and supply shortages in the medium to long term.

adjusted EPS (www.dividendstocks.cash)

From a fundamental perspective, Target is undervalued after the sharp correction. Furthermore, it is trading below its historical multiples of the last 20 years with a P/E ratio of 13.9. The dividend yield of 2.2% (the payout ratio on earnings is a comfortable 30%) is above the average of the last 20 years, which also indicates an undervaluation and a good entry point.

fair value calculation Target (www.dividendstocks.cash)

However, investors should bear in mind that equities can remain in phases of undervaluation for a very long time. The ruling narratives are always decisive. Apple (AAPL) shares traded at an almost single-digit P/E ratio in 2015/2016. The narrative here for a long time was Apple's dependence on the iPhone. For Target and Walmart, investors were driven for years by the fear that Amazon would destroy the retailers' business model. This scenario also created low valuations. During that time, the Target stock, for example, had a dividend yield of 4.5 percent, which was almost twice as high as the current yield.

Target's dividend history (www.dividendstocks.cash)

A recession with accompanying loss of consumer purchasing power would also negatively impact Target's margins and profits. The most recent quarter has impressively demonstrated Target's inability to fully pass on increased costs to consumers despite a stable overall economy and low unemployment. If unemployment increases and the economy slides into recession, the lack of pricing power will exacerbate margin pressures and pressure the stock price. In such a scenario, shareholders would be left with only the moderate dividend yield of 2.3 percent as a consolation prize.

Conclusion: Target is not a buy yet

In my view, the Target stock is currently not a buy. Although the fundamental valuation is attractive, I believe that further downward discounts are possible due to a revaluation of the stock as a result of the challenging business environment for retailers. The dividend yield is too low for me and does not suffice as a premium for holding the stock. Therefore, there is no need for haste. To avoid reach into a falling knife, I prefer to wait for a consolidation of the share price.