syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are cyclical, and stocks move higher or lower for one reason. Bullish price action occurs when buyers are more aggressive than sellers, and bearish patterns develop when selling dominates buying. Greed and fear are impulses that impact behavior. A bullish trend tends to be slow and steady as greed can be a more time-consuming impulse. As a market price moves higher, it tends to have a magnetic impact on participants. With each tick to the upside, the greed impulse gets stronger as the fear of missing out on profits is an increasingly powerful force. Greed causes market participants to buy, remain in, or add to long positions.

Bear markets are different as they instill fear. The fear impulse can cause a lot more immediate action. When markets become falling knives, the fear of losses causes many to bail out of a risky position at any price. The impulses often cause markets to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside during bearish trends.

The stock market turned lower in 2022, and aside from the NASDAQ, the Russell 2000 has been the worst-performing index. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) follows the small-cap index higher and lower.

Today's lows were tomorrow's high in the stock market before a bounce

Stocks reached the most recent low on May 20. Last week, the market bounced higher, but the stocks have not turned the corner ending the bearish trends that have been firmly in place since early January.

S&P 500 Index (Barchart)

The S&P 500 is the most diversified US stock market index. The chart shows the bearish pattern that took the index to a 3,810.32 low on May 20. While the index closed at the 4,158.24 level on May 27, 9.13% above the low, it was still 12.8% below the December 31, 2021, 4,766.18 closing level.

The small-cap Russell 2000 also recovered from the most recent low.

Russell 200 Index (Barchart)

The chart shows that the most recent low in the Russell 2000 ETF product (IWM) was at $168.90 on May 12. At the $187.64 level on May 27, the IWM bounced 11.1% from the May 12 low.

Bear markets rarely move in straight lines, so the bounces come as no surprise. Meanwhile, the lack of a spike to the downside, creating a blowoff low, could be the most bearish factor for stocks despite the recent bounces. The stock market continues to feel like a game of whack-a-mole as we head into June and the summer season.

Rising interest rates, a strong dollar, and the potential for a recession are a toxic bearish cocktail for the stock market

After a prolonged period of artificially low-interest rates and stimulus that created TINA, or there is no alternative to the stock market, the fundamental divers have changed.

The Fed woke up and realized that the highest consumer and producer price indices in over four decades make inflation more than a "transitory" problem. The Fed has increased the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points since liftoff from zero. Another 50-basis point hike is on the horizon in June, lifting the short-term rate to 125 to 150 basis points. Moreover, the Fed will begin reducing its swollen balance sheet in June, pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. The US 30-Year Treasury bond futures have bounced from the recent lows, but the medium-term trend remains bearish, pointing to higher rates.

US 30-Year Treasury Bond Futures (Barchart)

The chart shows an anemic bounce in the bond futures market that remains near the lowest level in years.

Over the past week, the dollar index fell after reaching a two-decade higher in May.

US Dollar Index (Barchart)

The chart of the US dollar index futures contract highlights the move to 105.065, a level not seen since 2002. At the 101.698 level on May 27, the index corrected but remains in a bullish trend.

The medium-term trends in bonds and the dollar are bearish for stocks. The short-term bounces have not changed the trends over the past week.

Small-cap stocks have lagged the S&P 500 and DJIA

While technology stocks have led the way lower in 2022, the small-cap Russell 2000 has done worse than the S&P 500 and the DJIA this year. The S&P 500 was 12.8% lower in 2022 as of May 27.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (Barchart)

The chart shows the decline in the DJIA from 36,338.30 on December 31, 2021, to 33,212.96 on May 27, 2022, an 8.6% drop.

Small-cap Russell 2000 Index (IWM) (Barchart)

Over the same period, the Russell 2000 (IWM) ETF fell from $222.45 to $ 187.64 per share, or 15.65%. The NASDAQ was down nearly 22.5% in 2022 on May 27, making it the worst-performing index, but the Russell 2000 has underperformed the S&P 500 and DJIA.

The IWM is the ETF that tracks the Russell 2000

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF product (IWM) tracks the small-cap index. At the $187.64 level, IWM had a $54.055 billion market cap. The ETF trades an average of over 37.86 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid product with a very robust options market.

While the IWM bounced higher during May's final week, the trend remains bearish in 2022.

The APS is short the IWM

As of May 27, 2022, the trend in IWM shares was lower despite last week's bounce. The APS was short IWM shares as the trend is always your best friend in all markets. APS holds highly-liquid and optionable stocks and ETF products. IWM is a component as it meets the strategy's requirements. At $187.64 per share, the ETF has been trending to the downside, making lower highs and lower lows.

Following trends via an algorithmic system requires strict adherence to rules. We do not attempt to pick bottoms or tops in any markets and are typically short at bottoms and long at tops. Taking the most significant percentage out of trends requires removing emotional impulses from trading and investing. We ignore fundamentals, news, and all of the daily noise. Our signals are never intraday, and they can only change at the end of a session. Our system does not get caught up in the daily frenetic trading activity. News and noise are at a frenzied level with the war in Ukraine, inflation raging, and pundits opining on the central bank's next move. We ignore the noise. The APS is always long or short its components.

The price of any asset is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, the marketplace. Crowd behavior that determines trends can be the optimal market approach across all asset classes. As of May 27, the crowd's wisdom points to a bearish trend in IWM. The APS will issue a buy signal for the IWM ETF product when the trend changes. Small-cap stocks have been the second-worst performing sector of the stock market behind technology in 2021. The whack-a-mole action could return in June as rallies have been selling opportunities in the stock market in 2022.