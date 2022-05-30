andresr/E+ via Getty Images

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track its chosen benchmark index, the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index, which is itself the health care equipment segment of the S&P Total Market Index. The fund had 84 holdings as of May 26, 2022. The gross expense ratio is 0.35%.

Assets under management, under the XHE fund, were $413 million as of May 26, 2022. This makes XHE a small, unpopular fund, and its strategy is indeed quite niche. The chart below illustrates negative net inflows over the past year of -$193 million, so evidently sentiment is poor too.

This negative sentiment corresponds with very weak price action since as early as September 2021.

XHE fell by about 39% peak-to-trough and is currently still down about 31% since the start of September. I produced the chart below to assess XHE price action in an experimental fashion, using factors such as moving averages, open gaps (gap-ups and gap-downs), and running price changes over multiple near-term time frames, to gauge when the equity risk premium is more likely to be compressing or expanding (i.e., when valuations are probably rising or falling) based on sentiment.

Most recently, it seems as though the market has carried notably bearish sentiment, and the recent upturn is constructive, but we need to value XHE before we can feel comfortable that the resurgence can be sustained.

Helpfully, SPDR provide the basic financial data from which we can start building a preliminary valuation for XHE: as of May 26, 2022, XHE had trailing price/earnings, forward price/earnings and price/book ratios of 32.56x, 24.60x, and 3.34x, respectively (the trailing price/earnings ratio is based on the fund's underlying index).

So, the implied forward return on equity is 13.58%, which is decent, but not incredible. I will assume that we start with this, but fall back to 10% by year six (my terminal year, in my calculations). I also don't like the forward price/earnings ratio of 24.60x, which seems high. If we assume the portfolio matures by year six and achieves 2% earnings growth thereafter as an example, on a risk-free rate of 3% and equity risk premium of 5.5%, the sum of 8.5%, net of 2% earnings growth to perpetuity, implies a forward price/earnings ratio of just 15.38x. So, I am basing our terminal value on that figure instead of keeping the current 24.60x constant.

Additionally, since XHE's benchmark index's trailing dividend yield is only around 21 basis points, I am just going to assume no distributions of earnings, and value XHE on a 'total earnings power' basis (not thinking about dividend or buyback distributions, and just focusing the earnings power of the underlying portfolio, on my conservative, declining ROE).

The implied IRR is terrible at just 0.40% (which would most likely indicate safely negative returns in real terms, i.e., after accounting for declining purchasing power via inflation). The implied equity risk premium is thus negative, as the notional risk-free rate of 3% (I have used this to be conservative, but the current U.S. 10-year is only a little under 3% at present). However, of course, this attempt to estimate the IRR for XHE is based on a declining terminal value. If I hold the price/earnings ratio constant at 24.60x, the IRR moves up to 8.95%.

That 8.95% figure would imply a much healthier equity risk premium of about 5.95%, but while that is conventionally large, it does assume that investors will for some reason justify holding XHE's high forward earnings multiple constant. It doesn't seem to make sense, unless one were to assume an explosion in earnings power. Maybe that is possible, but the current portfolio "only" generates a circa 13% return on equity. Morningstar's analyst consensus estimate for three- to five-year earnings growth is 10.61%. My conservative estimate places average earnings growth over this time horizon at 10.84-14.92%, so actually safely above consensus estimates.

Therefore, if analysts (and I) are correct that ROE is not going to explode upwards, then XHE must be overvalued. Therefore, on this occasion, while outflows have been firmly negative, and price action also negative, and while there has been a recent upturn following decidedly bearish price action (see my chart earlier), I think the market is correct. I think investors are rightly ditching XHE. I think XHE will continue to under-perform the broader market.