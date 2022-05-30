metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

In the year since calling MACOM’s (NASDAQ:MTSI) breakout, the semiconductor firm topped over $75.00 only to close at below $55. MTSI is down by 12.5%, underperforming the S&P 500’s (SPY) -2.96% decline. Besides the semiconductor sector falling alongside Nasdaq’s (QQQ) bear market, why are investors bailing?

MACOM Posted Strong Second-Quarter Results

In the second quarter, MACOM posted an EPS of 68 cents (non-GAAP). Revenue rose by 9.7% Y/Y to $165.15 million. For the third quarter, the company forecasts revenue of up to $172 million in the third quarter. It will earn between 68 cents and 72 cents.

Unlike many technology firms like PayPal (PYPL), Snowflake (SNOW), or Coinbase (COIN) with generous share-based compensation, MACOM paid out only $10.27 million. This is 6.2% of revenue. Its non-GAAP figure also excluded an amortization expense of $8.05 million.

In the quarter, the company reported a non-GAAP free cash flow of $35.4 million. This included $7.1 million in capital expenditures.

Opportunity

MACOM benefited from strong growth in the telecom sector. This will continue through Q3 and Q4. Industrial and Defense and Data Center will grow from last year. At a minimum, President and CEO Steve Daly expects revenue to grow by at least 10%. The company has a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.2 times. Markets are not rewarding the company with its strong broad performance.

Investors are likely concerned that the Data Center business segment will face disruptions from supply constraints. Fortunately, MACOM’s PAM4 product and 400G benefit from strong demand. To expand its addressable market, it will involve itself with high-performance computing markets, which require higher data rates. Long-term demand trends are so solid that investors should model higher growth beyond 2022.

Below are the assumptions in a five-year discounted cash flow model: revenue exit.

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 8.8% - 7.8% 8.30% Terminal Revenue Multiple 5.2x - 5.8x 5.5x Fair Value $58.73 - $66.86 $62.72 Upside 7.1% - 22.0% 14.40%

Model from finbox

Investors may assume revenue growing by at least 10% annually:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 21-Oct 22-Oct 23-Oct 24-Oct 25-Oct 26-Oct Revenue 607 668 741 830 921 1,023 % Growth 14.50% 10.00% 11.00% 12.00% 11.00% 11.00% EBITDA 151 167 185 207 240 307 % of Revenue 24.90% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 26.00% 30.00%

Model from finbox

Telecom is a positive driver for MACOM’s business. It has analog ICs for the front haul. In addition, it is seeing traction for its lightwave components, including laser and photodetector. Investors could model an accelerating revenue growth rate starting in 2023. By next year, the industry should benefit from the supply chain normalizing.

Risks

MACOM built its market share in the telecom sector in the last 18 months. Traction for its CWDM6 and BiDi platforms is building. In addition, it has a competitive advantage, thanks to its 4-inch binary semiconductor indium phosphide.

The shortage in electro-optic modulated lasers (“EMLs”) could slow MACOM’s efforts in the segment. Still, they have very strong price points. Revenue will grow further once the company does a better job in entering other industrial markets that require EMLs.

Minimal Competition From China

MACOM faces competition from Chinese companies. Fortunately, smaller companies discontinued some of their product offerings. MACOM’s lower operating cost advantages will allow it to enter those markets. For example, it will offer analog solutions to customers. This includes lasers and a Transimpedance Amplifier used on the receiver side.

Demand in the Industrial and Defense may slow. Fortunately, CEO Steve Daly said that the I&D environment did not change. Customers demand advanced technologies for their platform s. For example, the company recently announced a large contract with the U.S. Department of Defense on April 26, 2022. It will develop a high-power transmitter. This 45-kilowatt Radio Frequency transmitter uses Gallium Nitride semiconductor and antenna beamforming technology.

Stock Grade And Your Takeaway

MACOM has a strong factor grade on profitability and growth. Its valuation is fair:

SA Premium

MACOM is among the semiconductor stocks that sold off. Once investors seek deeply discounted, beat-up stocks, they will recognize MACOM’s profitability profile.

Regardless of stock market conditions, MACOM is a stock that investors should consider in weakness. It has strong bookings and a healthy product portfolio. It has operating cost advantages against Chinese competitors. Markets who sold MTSI stock on a panic will want to buy the stock again before it rebounds.