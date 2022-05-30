Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

We last took a look at Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) back in October. Shortly before that, I had initiated a position in this business development company. A BDC is a unique structure that generally ends in higher-yielding investments. This would be due to the requirement of having to pay out almost all of their earnings. As such, they can be a natural draw for an income-oriented investor.

Since TRIN has launched publicly, it has only continued to grow, and along with that, growth has come continually increasing quarterly distributions. This isn't necessarily a new BDC, but is newer to the public market in 2021. They have operated so successfully that a couple of months ago, they announced the intention of including a special $0.15 for every quarter of 2022

That is, of course, along with their regular payouts. It also isn't guaranteed, but with a sizeable $2.62 per share in undistributed earnings spillover, there is a great chance they have to do something to distribute these earnings to investors. After all, they are a regulated investment company [RIC].

On March 17, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was paid on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022. In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, the Company's Board of Directors declared a new supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share in the first quarter, with the intent to declare equal special dividends in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 for a total of $0.60 per share in 2022, subject to future Board of Director approval.

They describe themselves as a "leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors." Their objectives are "to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation." They will do this by primarily investing in "term debt, and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments." This is all a fairly standard approach for BDCs.

What Has Happened Lately?

With the good news of the special dividends and the growing quarterly dividend, what has got this BDC beat up lately? There was a sharp run higher and then a rapid descent lower.

One of the things with this BDC is that they are oriented towards venture debt or companies that are just beginning the stages of their growth. Here's how they describe venture debt:

Venture debt, also known as venture lending, is a smart and critical source of financing for today's entrepreneurial companies. It's a type of financing that is offered to growth-stage venture capital-backed companies and allows a company to raise additional capital to supplement their equity financing and continue to fuel their growth trajectories. Venture capital is typically the first source of institutional financing for startup companies. With strong venture capital investors, a technology bank lender will typically provide a term loan and/or receivables financing. Venture debt from Trinity compliments both forms of financing and provides significant value to shareholders and the technology banks.

Growth investments have been a dirty word throughout 2022 - and even towards the end of 2021. TRIN defied that trend and ran higher until recently. Two specific names seem to have been the primary culprits. That is Lucid Group (LCID) and Matterport (MTTR). That's essentially what was largely driving the latest decline in the NAV of this BDC. The latest NAV print they provided was $15.15 - down materially from the $16.40.

Fortunately, they could lock in some of those gains before the quarter was over. That resulted in $52.6 million in realized gains, but that was going up against the $77.3 million in unrealized gains. Unrealized gains at this point can still be up for debate. They can continue to hold their position, which could result in a rebound from here.

The Right Environment For BDCs

BDCs can be particularly attractive for the current interest rate environment. Generally speaking, they invest in senior loans with floating rates and issue debt that is at a fixed rate. For TRIN, this is something they've been working on. The reason is that much of their debt was floating, but that has been coming down dramatically from a year ago.

Here is what they had to say during their conference call:

On the borrowing side, approximately 74% of our outstanding debt at the end of the first quarter was at fixed rates. In addition, we recently increased our capacity under the credit facility with KeyBank by $100 million to a total of $400 million and also increased the availability by $75 million bringing total availability to $275 million. As we discussed in our 10-Q filed today, a 100-basis point increase in the prime rate would have the effect of adding $2.5 million or approximately $0.08 per share to our annual net investment income.

Here is the latest breakdown of their debt.

TRIN Leverage Breakdown (Trinity Capital)

In total, we are looking at around $509 million in leverage. Against the ~$966 million in total managed assets, that brings us to a leverage ratio of around 52%. That's a rapid increase from the roughly $641.5 million in total assets and the $254 million in leverage previously.

However, that's precisely one of the reasons why I thought TRIN was a great BDC to invest in-investing in a BDC with the capacity to grow out their portfolio by adding on additional debt. At this point, we are looking at a built-out portfolio, so from now on will be where they can prove if they can still grow NII.

How Is The Portfolio Looking Lately

Taking a look at their portfolio, they have a strong concentration of loans in their portfolio. These are going to be the largely floating rate investments. They have mentioned that 59.6% of the portfolio is in floating rates as of March 31st, 2022.

TRIN Leverage (Trinity Capital)

Here is how the portfolio looks by investment type.

TRIN Portfolio Investment Type (Trinity Capital)

Here's a small sample of some of how their variable interest rates work in their portfolio. The real estate category gives us a good mixture of examples that are both variable and fixed rates.

TRIN Real Estate Holdings (Trinity Capital)

With the variable, we see that there are two rates that it could potentially be. It is either "Prime + 6.3%" or the floor of 11% in the case of Knockaway Inc. Knockaway Inc. "provides tech-enabled lending solutions." They "focus on buying and selling of homes." The tech part here shows that even though it is real estate, there is still a tech lean to the operation.

That being said, the latest prime rate looks like it comes in at 4%. For Knockaway, we would have 4%+6.3% coming out to 10.3%. So, for now, they would be bumped up to the floor rate of 11%. That's the minimum the company would be required to pay TRIN on these loans.

Once the rate moves higher - say the 5.5% it was at the end of 2018 - that would result in a higher yield for TRIN's secured loans. Considering that rates are anticipated to move higher in this cycle, we would expect even higher yields.

The companies they've invested in have a tilt towards the east and west coasts, but still have representation elsewhere through the U.S. This isn't that uncommon, as the coasts are often where new tech and finance are found. Further diversification can be positive when entering into uncertain economic conditions.

TRIN Geographic Diversification (Trinity Capital)

More good news comes in the form of the weighted average credit risk of their portfolio increasing a bit. The watch/default categories have even come down despite the rough quarter that could have suggested otherwise. In Q4 2021, they had put 2.4% in these unfavorable categories, which has been reduced to a 1.4% weighting now. Additionally, the "strong performance" category has increased substantially.

TRIN Credit Risk Rating (Trinity Capital)

Conclusion

I'm not saying that TRIN will be the next Main Street Capital (MAIN), a BDC that is the envy of all BDCs. However, I do believe that it is a fairly attractive value at this time where it is trading right around its NAV per share. As an internally managed BDC, these generally trade at premiums. When growth matters again, TRIN has the ability to rebound significantly. At the end of the day, I view it as an attractive BDC but with a hint of speculation.