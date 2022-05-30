Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dividend-paying stocks allow investors to be paid even when the market is volatile and capital gains are difficult to achieve. On top of that, dividends can protect investors against inflation, especially when the company paying them has a strong moat and the ability to raise them over time. Given how rocky markets have been over the last couple of months, many investors have turned to dividend-paying ETFs in order to park some of their assets. In this article, we're going to review the WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD), which provides a relatively high dividend yield as well as the potential to realize capital gains on your investment.

Strategy Details

The WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund seeks to track the investment results of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. The fund invests in dividend-paying companies in the US equity market.

Portfolio Composition

The index invests ~15% of total assets in Financials, followed by the Healthcare sector (15.7%) and Consumer Defensive stocks (~14.5%). The largest three categories have a combined allocation of approximately 46%. In terms of geographical distribution, DTD invests exclusively in the US.

~36% of the portfolio is invested in large-cap "blend" equities, characterized as large-sized companies where neither growth nor value characteristics predominate. Large-cap issuers are generally defined as companies with a market capitalization above $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is large-cap value equities, which account for 30% of the fund. Unsurprisingly, DTD has a modest allocation to growth stocks while most of the portfolio is invested in mature and stable businesses that have the ability to return capital to shareholders through dividends.

The fund is currently invested in 642 different stocks. The top 10 holding account for ~26% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 4%. In my opinion, DTD is well-diversified and has a low level of unsystematic risk.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the portfolio's valuation. According to data from Morningstar, DTD trades at a price-to-book ratio of ~2.6 and has a price-to-earnings ratio of ~13.8. These multiples are lower than what you would be paying to acquire a plain-vanilla S&P 500 ETF, which trades right now at ~18x earnings and has a price-to-book ratio of ~3.4.

However, it is important to remember that US equities are expensive on a cyclically-adjusted basis. For instance, the S&P 500 has one of the highest CAPE ratios in recent history. That makes me believe that some of the constituents could be in a similar situation. Therefore, potential investors in DTD should do more research in order to understand how these businesses are impacted by economic cycles.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

Dividend investors like DTD because it has a relatively high yield when compared to other popular ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The TTM dividend yield now stands at ~2.3%, which is 61% higher than what you would get on SPY.

The strategy has a good dividend track record, consistently paying dividends over the last eleven years. On top of that, the dividend per share has nearly doubled since 2011. I personally like to see that dividend growth which is a really powerful element of compounding over a long period of time.

I have compared below DTD's price performance against SPY and NOBL over the last 5 years to assess which one was a better investment. Over that period, SPY outperformed both dividend strategies.

To put DTD's performance into perspective, a $100 investment 5 years ago in this ETF would now be worth ~$150.05. This represents a ~8.45% compound annual growth rate, excluding dividends, which is a good absolute return.

If we take a step back and look at the 9-year price returns, the results don't change much. SPY came on top once again, outperforming DTD since Q1 2017.

However, things start to look very interesting for DTD if we look at the total return performance, which incorporates price returns and dividends received by shareholders. Since May 2014, DTD outperformed the S&P 500 by a ~16 percentage points margin and did better than NOBL. I think this chart beautifully illustrates the power of dividends and how they can contribute to increasing returns over the long term. All in all, DTD is a great dividend fund because it has the ability to deliver and increase dividends, while at the same time, the strategy is capable of providing capital gains to shareholders.

Key Takeaways

DTD provides exposure to dividend-paying companies in the US equity market. The fund is well-diversified both across industries and constituents. In terms of valuation, DTD is attractively priced compared to the market and offers a higher dividend yield. The strategy has a good track record of constantly increasing the dividend amount over time, which makes it a good investment for long-term income investors. On top of that, DTD has the potential to deliver capital gains to shareholders. Having said that, I believe the next couple of months will be marked by an elevated level of volatility and potential investors should be prepared for that.