RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Company description:

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture and home decor, such as beds, sofas and rugs.

Overstock's controversial former CEO acquired a blockchain-focused business named Medici Ventures in 2014, which contains several small businesses. This was converted into a fund in 2021, with Pelion Ventures acting as GP and overseeing the investments within Medici Ventures. Therefore, Overstock is both a blockchain and furniture business.

Markets seemed to love this combination as from Q1 2020 to Q3 2020, the stock price rose from $2.5 to $120.

Data by YCharts

Since then however, the share price has been extremely volatile, eventually crashing to an almost two year low of $32. The stock is still up c.9x since 2020, but Overstock is clearly out of favor.

Investment thesis:

Many investors consider businesses with tunnel vision, ignoring factors outside of the company's core fundamentals, such as macro conditions. We like Overstock as a business, and think Medici Ventures has potential. However, tough times are ahead for retail, especially retail which is not a necessity for consumers and has already had great growth in revenue. Overstock may be undervalued, but if events do not present themselves to cause price action, we may see the shares trade sideways. Given the risks we have identified, Overstock looks more like a value trap than one with upside in the near term. We therefore rate Overstock a hold, until said market conditions improve.

Marco conditions:

Economic growth globally has been downgraded as inflation remains high. Governments will have to further hike rates in order to bring inflation under control, likely cooling demand enough to cause a recession. Fannie Mae recently declared that a recession will occur in 2023, with Goldman Sachs stating the likelihood was 35%.

This is problematic for Overstock as demand for their products is driven by strong economic conditions, and low interest rates. Consumers who are losing their jobs or struggling to pay their bills will not move house, and certainly will not buy furniture. This will likely drive down sales in the short-term.

E-commerce retail sales seem to support this, as we see a flat lining post-Q3.

E-commerce retail sales (FRED)

More generally, we have seen a move away from growth stocks towards value plays. Naturally, investors are seeking a safe haven for their money and are investing in profitable businesses with good cash flows. Although Overstock is cash flow positive, it only generated 67m in 2021.

Finally, we note a short inversion of the yield curve in April 2022. A recession has followed each inversion in the last few decades and is generally considered a leading recession indicator.

10Y Treasury minus the 2Y, known as the yield curve (FRED)

We analyzed Overstock's sensitivity to a fall in GDP growth and note that in 5 of the last 7 years where GDP growth fell y-o-y, Overstock's revenue growth fell by a larger degree. The average share price fall in said years was 10%.

Therefore, it is very likely economic conditions will worsen in the coming period. This will negatively impact Overstock's growth, translating into a fall in share price.

Sector analysis:

Growth in the furniture industry is expected to be in the region of 4.79% (CAGR 2022-2026), with the largest segment being Living room furniture, which currently makes up 35% of all revenues.

Revenue growth by segment (Statista)

Overstock has outperformed this amount in the trailing 5 years, through strong online penetration. They have improved their app and website, focusing on search optimization and a quality digital experience. This has renewed Overstock's competitiveness, as they align their offering to the needs of their target demographic.

What is slightly concerning is that Overstock's main competition are much larger businesses. Ikea, Amazon and Walmart offer affordable furniture, while having significantly greater scale and resources. This will put Overstock at a disadvantage when trying to gain market share.

Overstock Market Segment (Q1 2022 Investor deck)

Overstock's key advantage stems from being asset light, and operating online only, similar to how drop-shippers work. This allows for a degree of focus which their competitors lack. The below shows this, with Overstock arguably punching above its weight.

US Furniture Brands by Revenue (Q1 2022 Investor Deck)

Overall, the industry has, and is expected to, grow well in the long term. So far, Overstock has been able to absorb much of this. This said, one must consider if Overstock can continue to outperform larger brands like Target and Ikea, who have greater resources to drive growth.

Financial Analysis:

Overstock has recently announced their Q1 2022 results, and like many, missed analyst estimates. Headline numbers are: Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.02 and revenue of $536M misses by $37M.

Revenue per quarter has fallen from a record 795M in Q2 21 to 536M. Additionally, Overstock's active customers have fallen 26% and orders delivered by 33%. This reflects the aftermath of the furniture binge we experienced during the pandemic, driven by a spike in property sales. Although this all sounds terrible, it may not be that bad.

United States Existing Home Sales (Trading Economics)

The market must inevitably revert to the mean as all those who want to move have. We note that the average revenue per customer has increased, suggesting Overstock has been successful in encouraging greater spending by customers, via both marketing and more relevant offerings.

More generally, we note that gross margins have improved over the last 10 years, suggesting gains from scale economies as the business has grown. This has allowed for a steady move towards free cash flow positivity, although this remains volatile and small. Given the nature of retail, this is not unexpected.

Furthermore, the liquidity of the business remains very strong. Cash sits at $493M, relative to long-term debt of only $37M.

tZERO and Medici Ventures:

Many are now aware that Overstock owns Medici Ventures, a fund holding several small technology investments, including tZERO and Bitt. tZERO is the largest business and is a trading platform for digital assets, with a focus on private companies looking to trade on a regulated market. Account holders can trade private tokens, NFTs and regular Cryptocurrencies. tZERO has FINRA approval, being one of the first regulated Crypto markets.

According to BCC Research, the blockchain market should reach 56BN by 2026, representing a CAGR of 56.9%. This suggests the growth for tZERO and others could be sizable in the coming years, if they can capitalize on this. With the recent investment from ICE, and David Goone coming across as CEO, we could see tZERO really take off. The business has lacked real leadership and direction for many years and ICE will bring some much needed expertise.

What is concerning however, is the lack of development to date. tZERO has been around for several years now and we have not seen anything to suggest the company may be successful or reach the heights some have suggested. In the summer of 2021, tZERO was exploring options for a sale, which included a potential SPAC merger. This would imply Overstock sought to exit its position, rather than develop the company further.

We have not said much on Medici Ventures apart from to inform the reader of the current situation. The reason for this is that there is not much to see. Much of the value attributed to Medici Ventures when Overstock's shares spiked in 2021 was out of pure belief that tZERO was bound for success. The reality is we are not there yet. Markets are currently favoring value stocks who show profitability and free cash flows, with Medici Ventures far from there, we cannot help but agree with the market sentiment that it is valued at nil.

Valuation:

General market sentiment is bearish as investors brace for the months ahead, this gives us a situation where most stocks are cheaper than they were several months ago. However, based on the following, Overstock is one of the cheapest.

Data by YCharts

A "cheap" stock does not necessarily represent a good stock. When we layer current valuations against key metrics, we find the following.

Overstock peer comparison (Tikr Terminal)

Furniture businesses vary wildly but Overstock performs quite well. It outperforms in most metrics while being cheaper.

When we compare to the wider online marketplaces, Overstock is less impressive. As we have identified, the cash flows are poor and are driven directly by weaker margins. When we look at GPM and SG&A margins overtime, improvements have been slow to come by. This makes it difficult to expect any form of tangible improvement in the medium term.

GPM/SG&A Margin - 2005 to present (Tikr Terminal)

Therefore, it is likely Overstock will remain in valuation limbo, trading at a discount to the best-in-class businesses unless it can improve its margins, while maintaining growth.

We have also considered the cash flow potential of the business.

DCF Valuation (Author's own calculation)

We used a WACC of 9.8%, a very reasonable 10x exit multiple and assumed steady growth in cash flows overtime. I should state that my forward assumptions are more prudent than the analyst consensus numbers.

This gives us a valuation in the range of 47.88-65.63. This suggests a quite sizable upside in the value of the furniture business alone.

Investment risks:

Overstock's current beta sits at 3.87, which is extremely high. The stock has spent much of the last 5 years swinging from double digit gains to losses. Prospective investors should consider this as part of their portfolio composition.

Final thoughts:

Overstock may be the most exciting furniture business in the world with its Crypto investments. These investments have great potential but unfortunately nothing to show for it. Currently, all we can judge is the furniture business which is facing significant headwinds. Consumer demand will begin to fall, as economic conditions deteriorate and inflation causes a reduction in discretionary income. Overstock's competitive position is good, but we are not sold on the long term certainty of this, due to the size of the players they compete with. That said, we do believe Overstock is currently undervalued, but for the points listed above, do not believe there will be the price action needed to return the share price to fair value. We thus rate Overstock a hold.