VYM: I Own It But I Am Not As Impressed As I Once Was

I have been invested in the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) since 11/8/17, and I am not as impressed with the results as I once was. I had previously written an article on VYM 11 months ago, and since then, it appreciated by 6.82% and had a total return of 9.16% compared to the S&P declining -by 2.96%. Don't get me wrong, I love Vanguard ETFs and am invested in several of them, including the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA). When I initially invested in VYM, I had also added the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) to provide higher yield and modest capital appreciation within what I consider the anchor side of my portfolio. I want to be clear that VYM has appreciated in value while throwing off respectable dividend income that has been compounding for years, so I am not complaining about the investment. In retrospect, if I could go back in time, I would have taken the original capital invested in VYM and allocated it differently.

VYM is a quality fund that has provided respectable returns and outpaced the major indexes during the 2022 sell-off everyone has experienced. If you're looking to invest in VYM today, my suggestion would be to define the void you're looking to fill with VYM because while it's a perfectly good fund, it's not best in class in any category. This doesn't mean there isn't a place for VYM in a portfolio; if you build out a portfolio with a variety of ETFs, VYM can certainly play a role. It's not going to be the best at mitigating downside risk, generating appreciation, or providing dividend income. I am holding VYM because it hasn't done anything to scorn me and provides a level of diversification across a mixture of ETFs, which I appreciate, but if I was to create my ETF bucket again, I probably would have chosen a different dividend-focused ETF.

About the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

There are no secrets here, as the name of the fund is a clear indication of its investment focus. VYM provides investors with a basket of individual equities to generate yields that outpace traditional index or total market funds through a passively managed fund. VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average. Vanguard takes an indexing approach and attempts to replicate the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index by investing in many, if not all, its underlying holdings. By investing in VYM, your gaining exposure to this index while sitting back and focusing on other endeavors while the team at Vanguard monitors and makes future decisions about VYM's investment mix. This hands-off approach works well for many people because they can set it and forget it instead of spending hours upon hours reading earnings reports, updating spreadsheets, and combing the internet for information.

As I indicated earlier, VYM has its strengths and can find a role within a variety of ETF's. Before outlining what I would have done differently and why VYM isn't as appealing as it once was, I want to be fair and outline the positives. Investors are paying next to nothing with a 0.06% expense ratio for the professionals at Vanguard to handle the inner workings of this fund. Other fund families have larger expense ratios, and the fees can add up over time. I am extremely cheap when it comes to fees with investing and Vanguard has done the investing community a tremendous service by pioneering low-cost ETFs.

As a side note, if you are reading this article and have a financial advisor, I would strongly suggest reviewing your latest statement and looking at the investments held within the account. Financial advisors defiantly serve a purpose, but should they get paid for not doing the work? Most financial advisors charge between 1-2% annually on the assets within your portfolio as their fee. The reason I say to look at the investments they are holding is simple. If your financial advisor is charging 2%, is invested in individual equities, and beating the market by 3% or more, their worth their weight in gold. If they are invested in individual equities and charge 5% but are beating the market by 10%, they are also worth the fee. I am happy to pay for performance, and if anyone wants to charge me a specific percentage that leaves me with a few percent more than what the S&P is returning annually, I am happy to pay the fee. When it comes to ETF's I have a problem and wouldn't allow a financial advisor to hold a single ETF if it goes into their annual fee.

I am going to use round numbers to make the math easy. If you have a portfolio of $1,000,000 with a financial advisor and they are charging you 2%, your annual fee is $20,000, and at 1% (friends and family rate), the fee is $10,000. Vanguard opened a financial advisory service that costs 0.30%, and the fees on $1,000,000 are $3,000 annually if you want the full service.

What's worse is if your financial advisor is just holding a mixture of ETFs, and you're paying them to sit back and let Vanguard or another fund family do the work. Suppose your financial advisor hypothetically had $100,000 of your capital invested in VYM. In that case, you're paying Vanguard their 0.06% expense ratio to manage the fund, then your financial advisor another 1-2% to hold the fund. This is crazy, You could save $1-$2,000 annually by just holding VYM in a traditional brokerage account.

Vanguard has done a phenomenal job lowering the cost of investing, and I tip my cap to them. VYM has a 0.06% expense ratio compared to an average expense ratio of similar funds of 0.92%. Over a 10-year period, your expenses at a 9% average rate of return would be $142 with VYM compared to $2,090 from the category average. I think the $1,948 is better in the investor's pocket than with other fund coffers from the category average. I also think eliminating the fee financial advisors would charge to hold an ETF that does the work for them is also important because that money is better in the investor's pocket.

I do like VYM's investment mix as it does achieve the fund's goal. VYM has 443 stocks which creates a large level of diversification, the median market cap is $131.7 billion, and there are $55.8 billion in total net assets within VYM. Looking at the top ten holdings, you find nothing but blue chips from The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to Procter & Gamble (PG). VYM also does a great job spreading out the capital and not concentrating on a single sector as financials are their largest holdings at 19.60%. When I look at a funds level of diversification, unless I am investing in a sector-specific theme, I like to see no more than 20% for the largest sector and 5% for the largest holding. Over the past decade, $10,000 invested in VYM would have grown to roughly $30,000, and the current yield is 2.77%. Overall, VYM is a solid fund with many strong qualities, but there are other products out there that are better suited for my needs.

Do you need an Offensive Lineman or a standout Quarterback?

I am holding VYM because it became an Offensive Lineman within my basket of ETFs. VYM is strong, durable, creates diversification, and throws off a 2.77% yield. If I was creating the same basket today, I am not sure VYM would make the cut. Nobody is investing in VYM for straight capital appreciation, but some may be investing in VYM strictly for the dividend income. I think the more likely scenario is a hybrid approach where VYM generates above-average dividend income and some capital appreciation. So why am I second-guessing VYM and starting to lose interest in this fund? Simple, looking at the data, it's become an Offense Lineman, and there are other funds that have done better in every category. That's why if I was creating the ETF basket today, VYM might not make it in there.

In my comparison, I am going to look at the following funds:

SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) - The Baseline For Appreciation

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (SPHD)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - Accelerated Appreciation

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

Appreciation YTD, 1-Year, and 5-Year

YTD

1-Year

5-Year

I am going to start by looking at appreciation from different viewpoints. 2022 has been horrific, and the Nasdaq is still in a bear market even after this week's rally. The QQQ is still -23.05% on the year, while SPYG, an S&P growth fund, is -21.53% in 2022. VYM has held up well as it's basically flat, -0.44% in 2022 compared to SPY as my baseline declined by -13.07%. In tough times nobody should be upset with a fund that's -0.44% compared to -13.07 from SPY. The problem is that 4 dividend funds operate in the same circle as VYM that have appreciated by 5.77% - to 8.59%. HDV, DVY, SPYD, and SPHD have all generated positive returns in 2022, and if you're looking at how funds we're able to withstand volatility, these funds did the job better.

Moving to a 1-year snapshot, it's the same story. VYM has appreciated by 5.14% while SPY declined by -0.96% while the same funds, HDV, DVY, SPYD, and SPHD generated a larger return. These 4 funds appreciated by 6.71% - 12.27% over the previous year, and while VYM isn't that far away in the 5th spot, these funds provided more upside for their investors.

Moving to a longer-term view, every fund I included is positive over the previous 5-years. VYM is in the middle of the pack, appreciating by 42.62%, while DVY, HDV, SPYD, and SPHD all range from 18.36% - to 40.58%. Given a longer time horizon, VYM is trending just above the short-term standouts, but QQQ is up 115.46%, SPYG has appreciated by 89.85%, and the baseline formed by SPY is up 70.07%. There is one dividend fund that has trended above the baseline, and it's SCHD as it's appreciated by 72.83%.

From an appreciation standpoint, VYM is solid, and it mitigates the downside while throwing off income, and has a proven record of capital appreciation over the long run. It loses its appeal when I look at these charts because it's lost in the middle in every snapshot. It's not the best appreciation fund, and it's not the best hybrid appreciation fund over 5-years. SCHD and DGRO both generated more appreciation over a 5-year period. VYM didn't come in with the best mitigation strategy in the shorter term as it outperformed in both the 1-year and YTD periods.

My investment objective for VYM is to be a hybrid fund that throws off respectable yield and captures modest appreciation. Based on the past performance, VYM isn't the standout star in any situation. If I was making my decision based on a longer time horizon, I would lean toward SCHD or DGRO. If I was leaning toward having more of a defensive play that could still generate income, capture appreciation, and mitigate the downside, I would be inclined to go with DVY. At the end of the day, DVY generated 40.58% in appreciation compared to 42.62% from VYM over 5-years, but while VYM declined by -0.44% in 2022, DVY appreciated by 6.37%.

Dividends

Company Name Ticker Share Price Dividend Per Share Dividend Yield SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD $44.96 $2.20 4.89% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio SPHD $48.02 $1.60 3.33% iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV $109.88 $3.40 3.09% iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY $131.01 $3.75 2.86% iShares Select Dividend ETF SCHD $79.12 $2.26 2.86% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM $112.14 $3.10 2.76% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF DGRO $51.69 $1.07 2.07% SPDR S&P 500 Trust SPY $415.26 $5.81 1.40% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG $57.31 $0.45 0.79% Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ $309.10 $1.74 0.56%

Above, I created a grid of these 10 ETFs to show their dividend yield in a single snapshot. SPY, which is my baseline as a true S&P 500 index fund, yields 1.4%. VYM serves its primary function of generating yields that outpace traditional index or total market funds as its 2.76% yield is almost double SPY's. Once again, VYM gets lost as the 6 funds with larger yields range from 2.85% to 4.89%.

This is where VYM becomes even less appealing, its dividend is lower than the funds that scored higher in my appreciation scenarios. SCHD, which had the largest dividend ETF appreciation over 5 years, has a dividend yield that's slightly higher than VYM at 2.86%. Over the previous 5 years, SCHD would have generated almost double the appreciation of VYM while still providing a larger yield today.

From a defensive standpoint, DVY was my selection in the shorter term due to having generated almost the same appreciation levels as VYM over the 5-year period. DVY also has a larger yield than VYM at 2.86%, while appreciation in 2022 while VYM declined. If I am just looking at 2022 and making a selection based on dividend income and downside mitigation, VYM wouldn't make the cut. HDV and DVY are yielding 2.86% and 3.09% while appreciating by 8.89% and 6.39% in 2022.

Conclusion

VYM has become a middle-of-the-road investment within my ETF basket, not excelling in appreciation or dividend income. I am not selling VYM as it adds an additional level of diversification within my ETF basket while having a proven appreciation and downside mitigation track record while throwing off a respectable amount of income. I also love Vanguard's 0.06% expense ratio. If I was going to build my ETF basket in 2022, I would be more inclined to allocate capital toward SCHD, DGRO, and DVY from an appreciation aspect while leaning toward HDV and DVY on the downside mitigation aspect. It's hard to say VYM is a buy today compared to previous times when it's not in the top spots for income, downside mitigation, or appreciation.