Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tianze Hong as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) stock price has been striking from the November high of $400 to the recent $128 as capital rotates from growth to value. S&P 500 growth forward P/E dropped from 30x in November 2021 to 19.9x last week, and the growth/value spread is sitting at the long-term average. In addition, Snowflake's Enterprise Value/NTM Revenue dropped sharply to less than 20x, and Snowflake's valuation is at a normalized level. Snowflake still benefits from strong secular demand, healthy financials, and a high customer spending retention rate despite the stock crash. The multiples contraction allows retail investors to buy it now at a cost close to the IPO price of $120 at which Berkshire Hathaway invested $250 million in the company. I believe the current price level is a good entry point to buy Snowflake and hold it for the long term.

Snowflake EV/NTM Revenue (Koyfin) S&P 500 P/E Value & Growth (Yardeni Research)

Snowflake Overview

Snowflake is the industry leader in the data-warehousing space, the broader, more structured, and more analytical version of traditional on-premise databases. As we move toward the next-generation business intelligence, there is a growing demand for the terabytes of internal partnerships, support, and third-party data marketplace. Snowflake's platform allows enterprises to have structured, multi-dimensional data storage and perform on-site analytics. Data-warehousing isn't a brand new industry, it has evolved, and Snowflake's pure cloud data warehouse has disrupted the data-warehousing industry. Snowflake separates the storage, compute, and data management, so when an enterprise uses Amazon (AMZN) AWS's cloud computing service, it's still possible to connect to other cloud services on Snowflake. This separation of data services helps Snowflake build an easy-to-deploy and scalable business, compared to the limitation of other data-warehouse such as Amazon Redshift only built on top of AWS.

Since its IPO in 2020, Snowflake has gradually transformed from a data-warehousing company to a data cloud company. The critical difference is that becoming a data cloud company unlocked the over $200 billion TAM industry, and data-warehousing only has $14 billion TAM. Data cloud allows the enterprises to have a one-stop shop experience built on Snowflake's platform; without moving data around, Snowflake's clients can interface data lake, data warehouse, data apps, and data engineering.

Snowflake Data Cloud (Snowflake)

Snowflake Financials

On May 25th, Snowflake reported its Q1 FY23 earnings with $422 million in revenue, representing 85% YoY growth and $181.4 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Although the market reaction in the after-hour trading is quite antagonistic, with a 14% plunge in stock price, I want to highlight that Snowflake did well in most criteria. The revenue is higher than the street consensus of $415 million with a 1.7% beat. SNOW reported an operating margin of 0.4%, significantly higher than the guidance of -2%. The adjusted FCF reports $181 million, 76% higher than the street consensus of $103 million. The $1.14 billion Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) is higher than the consensus of 1.13 billion with a 0.7% beat. On the flip side, the Snowflake management team lowered the Q2 product revenue midpoint from $438.2 million to $437.5 million and the Non-GAAP operating margin from 0.3% to -2%. The full-year guidance remains the same except for increasing the Adjusted Non-GAAP FCF Margin from 15% to 16%. I don't see any fundamental change as the management team reaffirms the FY23 guidance.

Despite the economic slowdown, SNOW's FCF margin continued to expand during Q1 FY23. If we look at the management guidance and street consensus estimate on the FY23/24 free cash flow, we see a 131% CAGR of FCF from $94 million to $500.8 million over the next two years. And the FCF margin ending FY24 will be 16% before adjustment. If we conservatively assume the adjustment remains the same at $68 million as of FY22, the FY24 adjusted Non-GAAP FCF margin will be 18.1%. It is a top-notch cash generation execution, and it will put Snowflake at an advantage to reduce financing costs during times of rising cost of debt.

SNOW FCF Projection (Bloomberg Terminal)

I believe 65-67% FY23 revenue growth is very conservative guidance from the management team. If we look at the past two years' actual results vs. management guidance, we see a pattern of over-execution. For instance, in the Q4 FY21 earnings call, the management gave FY22 revenue growth guidance of 82% and breakeven of FCF. However, the FY22 actual result is 106% revenue growth and $94 million in free cash flow. That represents a 24% beat in revenue and a $94 million beat in FCF, all based on a high-double-digit top-line growth guidance. Even for the sell-side estimates (usually quite aggressive for SaaS stocks), the results had a positive surprise two years in a row. So I am confident about the actual outcome this year, and I believe the management's case is already factored in the impact of the economic slowdown.

SNOW FY23 Guidance (Snowflake Investor Relations) Snowflake Estimate vs Actual (Bloomberg Terminal)

Snowflake has a strong balance sheet; its cash grew to $1.06 billion YoY. This number is much higher than Datadog's (DDOG) $271 million and Coupa Software's (COUP) $506 million. If its FCF grew at 131% CAGR over the next two years, Snowflake will have even more balance sheet flexibility. Due to its consumption model, the company has a high deferred revenue under liability. Under this model, Snowflake will receive the prepaid consumption funding from enterprise clients and convert it to actual sales once the clients use the services. It is also called RPO, and in the first quarter of 2022, Snowflake received more RPO than it did in the previous year combined. This increase in RPO shows clients' growing interest in Snowflake services. Once the existing clients form a sense of how much they will spend on Snowflake, this RPO, or deferred revenue number, will normalize.

Snowflake Balance Sheet (Snowflake 8-K) Client Spending on Snowflake (PhData)

SNOW Stock Valuation

Let's discuss how to determine if an unprofitable growth stock is expensive or not. Here I will use four metrics: PSG ratio, Rule of 40, Adjusted CAC, and DCF assumption from the wall street base case.

For the PSG ratio, which is the PSR/(NTM growth rate*100), Snowflake scores 0.55, which is lower than its peers Datadog of 0.62 and Databricks (Private valuation) of 0.58. A low PSG ratio means it is relatively less expensive.

Snowflake has a Eule of 40 at 114 (106% LTM revenue growth rate + 8% LTM FCF Margin), the highest among its peers. Although the revenue growth rate will slow down in FY23, the FCF margin will expand, which will keep the Rule of 40 for Snowflake around 80 for FY23. The Rule of 40 figure for Snowflake will normalize over time. If we take FY31 as the terminal projection year (not the terminal growth rate) in the DCF model, the revenue growth rate at 15% and the FCF margin at 25%, the Rule of 40 will still apply.

I invented a new method called adjusted CAC - the new customer acquisition cost/average customer spending/(LTM NRR growth rate*100). Let's take the LTM S&M cost as the total customer acquisition cost, which is $743 million, divided by the newly acquired customers' number of 1817. We will get the average new customer acquisition cost of $408,915. If we compare it to CrowdStrike, a CAC of $616 million and a newly acquired customer number of 6429, we will get the average new customer acquisition cost of $95,815. The average customer of Snowflake spends $205,081 annually in Snowflake, whereas the average customer of CrowdStrike spends $105,972 annually in CrowdStrike. The adjusted CAC for Snowflake is $408,915/$205,081/178=0.0112. The adjusted CAC for CrowdStrike is $205,081/$95,815/65=0.0329. The lower the adjusted CAC means, the more efficient the company is spending on CAC. Snowflake has great efficiency in this metric.

If we assume 67% revenue growth in FY23, 50% in FY24, 45% in FY25, 40% in FY26, 35% in FY27, and 30% in FY28, by the end of FY28, Snowflake's revenue will reach $10 billion. The FY23 revenue growth rate assumption is based on the midpoint of management guidance. FY24 revenue growth rate assumption is based on Bloomberg terminal estimate. FY25-27 revenue growth rates are based on sell-side equity research reports. And the FY28 revenue growth assumption comes from the 2029 target by CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman. It will make Snowflake the fastest software company ever to reach $10 billion in sales, and this growth rate deserves a higher valuation premium. I believe Snowflake's enterprise value should come in at 25 times FY24 sales, which is 25*$3.05 billion=$76.3 billion. If we add cash and subtract the long-term debt from this enterprise value, the output indicates an equity value of $76.3 billion and an implied share price of $243 in FY24.

Peer Analysis

If the past two decades belong to the internet companies, Cloud-based SaaS companies will ride the wave in the decade ahead. Thus, I am focusing on the cloud software business and trying to find the next ten-bagger. Even with the hextuple cut in EV/Forward Sales, Snowflake remains the most expensive cloud software company at 18.9x EV/Forward Sales. Other expensive names are Cloudflare (NET) at 17.9x EV/Forward Sales with 42% NTM Revenue growth, Datadog at 17.5x with 47% NTM Revenue growth, Zscaler (ZS) at 15.4x with 47% NTM Revenue growth, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) at 14.6x with 48% NTM Revenue growth. However, across all comps, Snowflake is the only name with a 65%+ NTM revenue growth rate, a positive FCF margin, and a 178% NRR.

Snowflake Peer Analysis (Jamin Ball Clouded Judgment)

Risks

On March 31st, 2022, the 10-2 year US treasury yield spread became negative for the first time since 2019. When the short-term treasury yield becomes higher than the long-term treasury yield, the yield curve becomes inverted, which is a strong indicator of recession in the next six months to 2 years. Historically speaking, growth stocks with high multiples, not yet profitable, and damaging FCF margins had difficulty surviving during recessions. Snowflake is also facing this challenge as recently, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead lowered his target price on Snowflake to $180 due to his view that macro uncertainties will harm the cloud sector.

Since most of Snowflake's clients are Fortune 500 companies, and recently, many of these companies have announced operating savings such as a hiring freeze, this mid-term trend might slow their spending on Snowflake and cause Snowflake to have slower than expected NRR. In the Q1 FY23 earnings call, the management confirmed this risk.

10-2 yr US Treasury Yield Spread (Bloomberg Terminal)

Conclusion

Based on the analysis above, Snowflake has strong fundamentals thanks to the secular demand. The risk of recession is partially priced at the forecast and stock price. With no long-term debt, over $1 billion cash on hand, and improving FCF generation ability, Snowflake will likely survive the economic downturn and prosper in the future. If the sell-off within growth stocks continues, it might further bring Snowflake's stock price lower. According to my valuation, I see the stock trading at around $243 per share, or an 88% upside, by the end of FY24. I therefore believe SNOW is a buy.