This year, the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) has been one of the most afflicted tech-heavy exchange-traded funds on the Street, losing around 21%.

Some of its constituents are much deeper in the red, like Netflix (NFLX) which lost ~68% YTD, tumbling by ~35% on April 20 as investors were solidly dissatisfied with the company losing subscribers, which casts a shadow on future growth and begs a question whether its premium multiples make sense.

It goes without saying that the U.S. interest rates question exacerbated by persistent inflation made the market sentiment completely ruthless, so those names most exposed to a re-evaluation (e.g., pricing in of the higher cost of equity and lower growth rates) have been suffering the steepest losses, as I have flagged in my article on the iShares Core U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) earlier this month.

But after an around 13% drop in the price of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) year-to-date and a surprising five-day rally that sent the price up ~6%, does the decline in expensive growth names like IWY effectively over?

Certainly, this question cannot be answered precisely. Instead, I would like to focus on a range of factors I use routinely that should help investors to do their own due diligence. These factors are value, size, growth, and quality. I will also briefly touch upon the dividend factor.

Below in the article, harnessing the power of the Quant data, we will be discussing these fundamental parameters to arrive at a balanced conclusion about whether the mix of these factors is optimal for the current market environment, or prolonged softness is more likely. Now let us dig in.

The investment strategy

Tracking the Russell Top 200 Growth Index, IWY amalgamates the most comparatively rapidly growing players selected from the cohort of the 200 largest U.S. names.

Page 25 of the methodology says the metrics taken into account to assess a stock's tilt toward either value or growth include:

book-to-price ratio (B/P), their I/B/E/S forecast medium-term growth (2 year) and sales per share historical growth (5 year).

They are aggregated into the composite value score, with Book/Price having 50% weight. The CVS is used to whittle the list of eligible equities down.

At the moment, the IWY portfolio is composed of 110 stocks (including dual-class stocks), with the top ten accounting for ~56% of the net assets. This figure is a drag on its Risk grade, which stands at only C despite adequate turnover and tracking errors. Apart from that, the fund is exceedingly overweight in mega-caps, with ~84% invested. As I will illustrate below, this noticeably boosted the fund's exposure to the quality factor.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), the two locomotives of the S&P 500's (IVV) steady growth in the past, account for a whopping 28.2% of the net assets. It merits mentioning that IWY is much heavier in these stocks compared to IVV, which allocated ~12.4% to them. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), one of the barometers of U.S. tech, also has a lower allocation, ~23%.

Delving deeper into factors: value

As I have mentioned in a few articles this month already, I am of the opinion that two factors taken in combination are most suitable for the current market environment, namely value accompanied by quality. In many cases, this duo produces decent dividend income and attractive yields, providing some relief during the times of market ructions. Does IWY have value factor exposure? In fairness, it almost does not.

First, we can measure its value characteristics by using the simplest approach possible: the Forward Price/Earnings ratio, arguably the Street's favorite metric. After making necessary adjustments (excluding loss-making Rivian (RIVN), Uber (UBER), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Twilio (TWLO)), I arrived at a weighted-average Forward P/E of approximately ~35.9x, which is barely cheap, to say the least.

Second, for growth companies that have measly profits given heavy R&D expenses (mostly the case for IT and the like), Price/Sales is a metric worthy of attention. As of my estimates, the weighted-average figure is ~7.3x, pointing to fantastic overvaluation. What is the likely culprit? Principally MSFT, with its ~10.5x ratio.

Third, it would be better to use a Quant Value score for a broader context. It appears that the fund has a trace amount of value stocks (a B- grade or better), just ~1.1% spread between 11 names. In the meantime, ~84% are overvalued (a D+ grade or worse).

The table below contains the top 20 stocks and their Quant grades:

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Growth and quality: reasons for a premium valuation

Looking under the hood, we can find a few reasons why IWY's equity mix is so expensive.

First, the quality of this tech- and consumer discretionary-heavy portfolio is nothing short of perfect, as around 97% of the net assets are invested in companies with an A (+/-) Quant Profitability rating, the genuine leaders in their sectors. A phenomenal result. Certainly, the large exposure to the mega-caps correlates with such impressive profitability. On a side note, my thoughts on the quality characteristics of the micro- and small-cap echelons were presented in the recent article on the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC).

But what about the growth factor? Just 30% have such characteristics, with a Growth rating of at least B-. Stocks with the strongest Quant Growth grades are compiled in the table below.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

However, the following facts should also be considered:

~32% of the players in IWY have a 3-year revenue CAGR of at least 20%.

Those with forecast forward revenue growth of 20% account for ~22.5%.

Phenomenal 50% managed to deliver no less than 20% 3-year EBITDA CAGR, which I consider of greater importance compared to sales expansion.

Over 62% are anticipated to achieve a 20% EBITDA growth this year, according to pundits' forecast. Certainly, capital scarcity (and inflation) can dent their results, but as of now, it seems the Street is broadly optimistic about their expansion.

In sum, investors should answer by themselves if IWY has a tilt toward the growth factor or not.

A quick take on IWY and the high-dividend factor

Growth companies pour billions into R&D and PP&E, thus their FCFs typically either measly or sub-zero. This is certainly not the case for AAPL and MSFT, but regardless, as valuations are generous, the dividend yields are diminutive.

For example, only 70% of the IWY holdings pay a dividend, while ~48% have yields below 1.5%.

Oddly enough for a growth fund, IWY does hold some outstanding high-yielders like Southern Copper (SCCO) and Altria (MO), but, again, only in trace amounts. Other stocks with attractive yields are summarized below.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

That said, investment vehicles like IWY clearly have microscopic exposure to the high-yield factor, hence, it is rather evident they are better to be avoided by dividend investors.

Final thoughts

As the growth style was in vogue in the past, IWY's performance was nothing short of spectacular, especially in 2020, when its total return amounted to around 39%.

During the ten-year period from April 2012 to April 2022, it delivered an ~16.3% CAGR backed by a 1.05 Sharpe ratio (the figure above 1 is considered optimal) and a 1.75 Sortino ratio (being below 2, it appeared to be more of a disappointment). The CAGR is well above the one IVV achieved, ~13.6%, but below QQQ's 17.85%.

But as the world has embarked on a historic tightening path, the hawkish turn has pulverized the stupendous pandemic gains not only of most speculative growth names but has also taken its toll on the more resilient, high-quality growth stocks from the upper echelon, those that constitute IWY. And even though bulls can point out that we are at an inflection point, with a rosy outlook ahead, in my view, the combination of an exorbitant price and perfect quality is suboptimal at the moment. That being said, IWY is a Hold a best.