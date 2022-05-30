SilverBow May Be Able To Significantly Grow Production While Eliminating Debt Over Next 2 Years
Summary
- SilverBow is projected to generate $324 million in positive cash flow in 2023 while also growing production by around 20%.
- It would benefit from having a smaller percentage of its production hedged in 2023 as it grows production.
- Thus, SilverBow could end 2023 with under $100 million in net debt if it doesn't spend cash on more acquisitions.
- 2023 EBITDA is projected at over $700 million at current strip.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) appears capable of growing production significantly while reducing its net debt to under $100 million by the end of 2023 at current strip prices. I've modeled its 2023 cash flow at over $300 million at current strip (low-$90s WTI oil and $5.85 Henry Hub natural gas). If current strip holds up until the end of 2023, I can see SilverBow being worth around $52 per share even if oil and gas prices average $70 and $3.50, respectively, after that.
Notes On Acquisitions
SilverBow closed its acquisition of SandPoint Resources in mid-May. It expects to provide updated guidance after it closes the larger acquisition of Sundance Energy in June or July.
Commodity prices were already pretty strong when SilverBow announced those two acquisitions in mid-April, but the 2023 strip has further increased a bit (around $2 for oil and $0.50 for natural gas) since then. The improvement in 2023 strip increases the projected 2023 EBITDA from these assets by approximately $11 million, assuming that SilverBow maintains production levels at the acquired assets.
Updated Pro Forma Outlook For 2022
At current strip (including approximately $105 WTI oil and $7.25 Henry Hub natural gas), SilverBow would have generated approximately $1.089 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges with a full year of contributions from its recent acquisitions.
SilverBow's 2022 hedges have around negative $298 million in estimated value. This includes the hedges it may take on from Sundance as listed above (although some of the 2022 hedges would have been settled prior to the acquisition).
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Oil (Barrels)
|4,449,350
|$103.00
|$458
|NGLs (Barrels)
|2,321,400
|$36.00
|$84
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|75,445,500
|$7.25
|$547
|Hedge Value
|-$298
|Total Revenue
|$791
SilverBow would be projected to generate $274 million in positive cash flow in 2022 if it had a full year of contributions from its recent acquisitions. The effective date of the acquisitions was May 1.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense + Workovers
|$80
|Transportation & Processing
|$46
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$66
|Cash G&A
|$20
|Cash Interest
|$25
|Capital Expenditures
|$280
|Total Expenses
|$517
Potential 2023 Outlook
SilverBow has talked about generating 20% to 30% growth with a reinvestment rate below 60% in the current commodity pricing environment. It plans to allocate capital evenly between its oil and gas inventory and have one full-time oil drilling rig and one full-time gas drilling rig.
Thus SilverBow may be able to average 64,000 BOEPD (25% oil) in production during 2023. At current 2023 strip of low-$90s WTI oil and $5.85 Henry Hub natural gas, it may be able to generate $1.121 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. SilverBow's 2023 hedges have approximately negative $108 million in estimated value at those commodity prices.
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Oil (Barrels)
|5,840,000
|$90.00
|$526
|NGLs (Barrels)
|3,036,800
|$33.00
|$100
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|86,899,200
|$5.70
|$495
|Hedge Value
|-$108
|Total Revenue
|$1,013
This is a scenario where SilverBow may be able to generate another $324 million in positive cash flow in 2023 while growing production.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense + Workovers
|$100
|Transportation & Processing
|$56
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$68
|Cash G&A
|$22
|Cash Interest
|$18
|Capital Expenditures
|$425
|Total Expenses
|$689
Projected Debt And Valuation
I now expect SilverBow to end up with approximately $415 million in net debt at the end of 2022. Thus, it could end 2023 with a relatively modest amount (approximately $90 million) in net debt if it doesn't make additional acquisitions or put money towards share repurchases or dividends.
Due to the improved outlook for SilverBow's 2022 cash flow, I've bumped up its estimated value to around $42 per share in a scenario where WTI oil averages $105 in 2022 along with an average of $7.25 for Henry Hub natural gas, before reverting back to long-term prices of $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas after that.
If oil and gas prices follow current strip for 2023 as well before reverting back to long-term prices, then SilverBow's estimated value goes up to $52. This is due to the significant amount of additional cash flow that SilverBow could generate at 2023 strip of low-$90s WTI oil and $5.85 Henry Hub natural gas.
Conclusion
SilverBow may be able to grow production significantly from current levels and nearly eliminate its net debt by the end of 2023 at current strip prices. While SilverBow is increasing its oil cut, the majority of its production is natural gas. With Henry Hub strip at $7.25 for 2022 and $5.85 for 2023 currently, SilverBow may be able to generate around $300 million in positive cash flow per year (pro forma for its acquisitions) while natural gas prices remain that high.
