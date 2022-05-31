fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Note: this article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report, May 2nd.

Introduction

As I expected, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), surged nearly 10% higher on the release of its earnings for Q-1. It has continued that climb with some fits and starts through the entire month, making a 32.84% gain as we close out May. You can see part of the reason why in the second slide below, with green arrows on key metrics, indicating a move higher from the previous quarter. This includes the cash flow metric we commonly use to set a forward multiple, coming near our estimate of $2.0 bn and held below that only by hedging settlements.

DVN price graph

In a call filled with superlatives, one thing that stood out to me was how DVN is managing the supply chain and inflation woes we have discussed in recent articles. Noteworthy in that call was Clay Gaspar's, COO, of DVN commentary about the pace of consumption of their capital budget for 2022.

1Q upstream capital spending coming in at only 24% of our full year. As we look as our full year guide. As I look forward to the rest of the year, I have confidence in our team and process is to mitigate our exposure to supply chain disruptions and out of out control inflation.



DVN Q-1, 2022

Clearly, with Q-1 in the tank, DVN has made a good start on hewing to its maintenance to slight growth capital budget for this year. Rick Muncrief, CEO, underlined capital allocation commitment for the year:

To execute on this foundational principle, our disciplined strategy moderates Devon's production growth from zero up to as much as 5% in any given year. Today's heightened pricing from recent geopolitical events does not impact our capital allocation strategy.



DVN growth plan

There you have it. With a thinly-veiled reference to the political exhortations to ramp drilling higher in recent times, succinctly addressed, and declined. DVN has a plan and they are sticking to it.

I think DVN remains a solid value play for appreciation and substantial income. It may also fit into an emerging profile of energy stocks as "Growth Stocks." Whoa, what universe are we living in? Oil companies as growth stocks?

Perhaps one in which a company supplying a desperately needed commodity, purging its balance sheet of debt, and rewarding shareholders handsomely deserves a higher PE multiple than 7.5. We will look at multiples for growth companies in the "Catalyst" section of this report.

The thesis for DVN

The world (Europe, in particular) woke up one-day last year and found that in spite of dire predictions to the contrary, it still needed oil and gas as sources of energy. The world was stunned and shocked, as it had largely hedged its energy future to alternative sources. Sources that dismayingly seemed to go on holiday just when they were needed the most. Hewing to the "Iron Law of Electricity," the world then called on the soon to be discarded standby's-oil and gas, and again, shockingly found the cupboard was bare.

As in times past, the world then looked west for relief, albeit temporary as the rhetoric coming from European politicos and climat-ocrats made it clear that the sources that had just failed them, were undoubtedly the sources that would light the future. Seriously, if this was a fiction novel, you'd be laughing now, but it's the world we live in.

Getting on with it, American energy companies have come sharply into focus following the eruption of Mt. Doom in late February, and onslaught of the legions of Mordor upon the good people of Gondor. (I am of course referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.) Calls for our domestic producers to increase production to lower oil prices and send more gas to Europe have come from all directions. Underpinned by commodity prices that enable self-funded capex for drilling, companies like Devon are finding fertile markets for their goods.

Devon is one of the premier companies in the shale space. With cost controls limiting the impact of supply chain woes, a prime acreage mainly in the Permian Super Basin, but also in other plays, and an inventory of prime drilling sites that will last decades at current development rates, Devon is a top pick for investors looking for growth and income. We think it remains under-valued at current prices and has a number of catalysts that could propel the stock higher, with a potential multiple boost coming from a revised take on the American energy sector.

Catalyst #1

In my recent article, I passed on some of my concerns about growth in shale, bolstered by similar arguments from an industry thought leader, Richard Spears and articles discussing the impact of supply chain and inflation impact on the ability to maintain and grow production.

Using numbers from U.S. Silica (SLCA) sand is going for about $60 a ton, a quadrupling from the same quarter a year ago. Talk about inflation! Folks, West Texas is largely sand. Some types are better than others, but sand it is.

Devon Sand mine logistics

Several years ago the company identified acreage suitable for setting up mobile equipment to process and load this sand near its primary targets in the Delaware basin. This kind of forward-thinking is now paying off, and cutting laid-in costs for this material. For reference, a nine-thousand-foot Delaware horizontal leg is being treated with +/- 200# per foot. That's 18 mm pounds for the well, or 9,000 tons.

Rick Muncrief discusses the impact of this mine:

This mobile sand mine is the first of its kind in the Delaware Basin and is expected display up to 25% of our requirements in the basin this year. In addition to providing a certainty of supply, this mine could save us up to $200,000 per well relative to the rising spot prices we are experiencing across the basin as activity picks up and sand supply is tightened.



Catalyst #2

Ok, you good folks who have read a few of my DVN articles, I can almost see you rolling your eyes. Here I go again touting DVN's acreage position in the Permian. If you are new and haven't read my last article on the company, please give it a read. I went into some detail about why this acreage was special and a catalyst for growth.

DVN Delaware basin

I won't expand on this a great deal in this article, but am happy to address questions should you have them. I consider this DVN's prime asset going forward. You can see that as they apply their drilling and completions philosophy, and technology margins have increased massively over just a few years.

DVN Opex efficiency

How does this occur? Clay Gaspar, COO provides some detail on how rig time has been compressed over the last seven years:

A great example of this progress is that team drilling our fastest well ever in the basin during the quarter with a spud to rig release time of only 9 days. At this point as a point of comparison, I can remember evaluating the 2015 acquisition that brought WPX into the basin with spud to rig release times of greater than 40 days.



Reducing rig time by more than 75% is a big factor in delivering this ROCE.

Catalyst #3

One thing you will note is that production from the Delaware is gassy. For years that's been a negative. Now, with inventories at a multi-year low ebb, and production actually declining, the script is flipped and gas is selling at a premium. Recently, Natty's been over $8.00 per mmbtu, a decade high. How high could it go? I see this as a definite driver for DVN cash flow in the quarters to come.

DVN production-Q-1

Catalyst #4

Capital seeks a return. And, nowhere can you find returns like those being provided by a select group of shale drillers. Devon is in a rare class of shale companies when it comes to cash returns, with the possible exception of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). A comparison that occurs to me is with Tesla (TSLA), a company that generated ~$11.5 bn in OCF for Q-1. When I originally put this article out in early May, TSLA was fetching $900 per share. Since then it has retrenched to the mid-$600s, before popping about $100 higher last week. Now for ~$760 you can buy a share of that company, which as of the last report is 60X EPS. What does it get you? Other than possible growth - which I must admit has been stellar until about 6-months ago, it gets you zero, zip, zilch, there's no stock buyback, no dividend. And it comes with a huge beta risk in the share price.

For the same money, you can buy almost 8.6 shares of DVN, which generated $4.8 bn in OCF in the same period. At $66 per share, DVN is carrying EPS multiple of 8.5X, each share carrying a 16% free cash flow yield. 16% is nothing to sneeze at and might just draw the attention of yield-hungry fund managers.

DVN cash flow yield

Rick Muncrief, CEO opines about the forward valuation of the stock:

I still think, fundamentally, that when you look at - and I mentioned this in our prepared remarks is that we're fundamentally undervalued when you start looking at the multiples and the returns people are going to see from us over the next several years. And I think that's something that - it's not just us, but I think it is especially us, but it's not - we're not the only company. I think there needs to be just a fundamental change of thinking with all of us on what our expectations are when we consider our multiples relative to virtually any other sector in the broader market and I think it was a great setup. I think what is undervalued in the story is the repeatability. This is not just a one quarter kind of splash. I think the business model, the depth of our portfolio, the quality of our portfolio and how those - the business model messes with that portfolio to create a sustainable return to the shareholder in a very tangible way. At current levels, we feel that we are fundamentally undervalued and are at the start of a multiple expansion for our equity that should translate into true value creation for shareholders.



That is kind of a long quote, but I felt it was all germane to establishing my final catalyst for the stock. It is probably common that insiders feel their stock is undervalued. It is much rarer for them to come out and made a public case in such direct terms. They have some liability here once they start down that path, so this bullishness is encouraging. The slide below shows that relative to other oil price spikes in the past energy is still under-owned and under-valued.

DVN share price vs oil graph

Devon Energy Q1 2022 Results

The company delivered revenues of ~ 4.0 bn and OCF of $1.87 bn. Capex was held to $538 mm, and controlling LOE cost to $7.44 per barrel, helped deliver an in-basin cash margin of nearly $50 per barrel. The company reaffirmed its intention to keep to established guidance. They repurchased $302 mm worth of stock in the quarter adding to a total stock reduction of 3% in the last year. They have a billion remaining on their authorization plan more buybacks as the year progresses.

Debt was reduced $300 mm during the quarter and the company addressed the strong possibility of obtaining a zero-net debt position by YE 2022. The company has $2.5 bn of cash on the books and available liquidity of $3.0 bn on their revolver. Maturities are staggered through the decade and present no problem to being paid off through cash flow.

Devon Balance sheet and liquidity

Jeff Ritenour, CFO detailed plans for the maturities coming due in 2027-28:

The next step in our debt reduction plan is to fully retire the $390 million of 2027 notes that become callable in October of this year. We will have the opportunity to retire another $600 million of debt in 2023 with a call of our 2028 notes in June followed by the maturity of another note in August.



Risks

DVN is not as volatile as TSLA but is subject to swings of volatility of 10-20% as the stock price chart indicates. My practice is wait for those dips to add to my position. Entry points are critical in maximizing total returns. Patience is a virtue in investing.

Your takeaway

DVN is a core holding for me. I haven't sold a share in the past two years. My previous forecast was for a YE ticker price for DVN to be in the range of $80 per share. That needs updating now at mid-year, given the run the stock and the sector have had. Analysts have recently raised their estimates for the company since this article was first published. They have a median price target of $78 and high of $100 for the company, so I am moving my estimate for DVN to the high end of that range.

I am more bullish than ever about this company. As the share count is reduced and the oil price remains supportive, I can see DVN crashing through the $100 level, and perhaps still higher on sector momentum. All it would take is a 9X multiple to get them there. If we are talking about a growth company, it should get that and more as the year continues to wane.

It should be noted that DVN's ex-dividend date is June 10th.