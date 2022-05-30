Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) saw its shares soar more than 25% on the back of its Q1 2022 results.

However, asides from the fact that its shares had been hit to a pulp in the past year, and the stock is priced at close to an all-time low, I'm struggling to find much to get positively enchanted by this stock.

The one hope for shareholders is if Farfetch's guidance of improving EBITDA profitability is a sign of things to come. Because outside of that, there's not a lot to build a bull thesis on this name. Consequently, I'm assigning a very tepid buy rating on this stock.

Farfetch's Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Positive, Despite Massive Headwinds

Farfetch revenue growth rates

During the earnings call, Farfetch noted some of its headwinds. Geopolitical tensions in Europe and China's lockdown policy were two key factors weighing on the quarter. Excluding those two geographies, its full-price marketplace GMV was up 20% y/y.

Remember, Farfetch was up very strongly during the pandemic. Consequently, as it compares against Q1 of last year, when GMV was up 40% y/y, this time around, excluding China and Russia, it would have been up 20% y/y.

While Russia is not going to be a meaningful drive of revenues going forward, I believe that China will very soon bounce back, and may end up even coming back stronger for Farfetch.

Farfetch's Near-Term Prospects Discussed

Farfetch describes itself as the leading Western luxury fashion platform in China.

But at the end of the day, we are looking at a consumer discretionary fashion platform.

If we assume that in 2022 and into 2023 global economies will slow down and that there will be a cost of living crisis throughout Europe, will Farfetch still thrive in that environment? I don't know the answer to that question.

But if you can answer that question in the affirmative, then you can build a strong bull case here.

What's a Profit? And Does it Matter?

Farfetch's adjusted EBITDA has been very bumpy. Farfetch had guided that 2022 would see Farfetch report EBITDA of 1% to 2%. And this is the progress so far.

Q1 2021: -5%

Q2 2021: -5%

Q3 2021: 1%

Q4 2021: 6%

Q1 2022: -8%

Q2 2022: estimated 0% to 1%

As you can see above, Q1 2022 saw a negative 8% compared with a negative 5% in the same period a year ago. That being said, at the time its yearly outlook was given, on the 24th of February, there was the Russian invasion.

Hence, in the interest of fairness, Farfetch would have had no visibility into the geopolitical tensions or the Chinese lockdowns.

However, while Farfetch has ''pulled back'' its full-year outlook, given its poor visibility into the remainder of 2022, the upcoming quarter shows some promise.

More specifically, Q2 2022 points to just over breakeven of adjusted EBITDA, compared with a negative 5% in the same period a year ago.

This clearly indicates that Farfetch's efforts to reduce its reliance on pushing discounted items are working well.

On the other hand, another consideration that has negatively impacted my appraisal of Farfetch includes its rapid dilution of shares. Over the past 2 years, Farfetch's diluted shares went from 340 million to 466 million as of Q1 2022.

This amounts to a 37% shareholder dilution over the last 2 years.

What's more, asides from the very short 2-months during Covid, when the stock fell together with the rest of the market, anyone that has invested in Farfetch is now holding a loss.

Thus, let there be no ambiguity there. That means there are a lot of investors that are disgruntled and would not look to buy any more shares in the company unless there was a very clean and attractive change in its narrative.

Preferably, one that is supported by strong profitability.

FTCH Stock Valuation - Difficult to Quantify

Ultimately, we are looking at a business that is attempting to plow its way towards profitability.

Farfetch Q1 2022

But is that enough to get bullish on this name? Farfetch had approximately $910 million of gains from its derivative instruments during Q1 2022.

But if we exclude that, we are looking at a business that is investing for growth, but its operating losses don't appear to be meaningfully gaining much traction. Indeed, Farfetch's operating losses reached a negative $161 million compared with a negative $118 million during the same period a year ago.

How long will shareholders be willing to embrace losses? Or perhaps, the better question would be, how much capital can Farfetch burn before it needs to resort to a capital raise?

Farfetch Q1 2022

During Q1 2022, Farfetch burnt through $337 million in cash flows from operations. Meanwhile, Farfetch still holds $938 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

At the current rate, Farfetch has less than 12 months left before it needs to raise capital.

The Bottom Line

Farfetch is a very tricky investment to make. The reason why I've asserted a tepid buy rating on the stock is that I recognize that the stock is down significantly in the past several months, and I'm inclined to believe that, from this point, a lot of negativism is already priced in.

But this is far from a home run, or "easy" investment. I believe that there are substantially better investments available, in businesses that are profitable and priced at less than 10x "clean" free cash flows. Whatever you decide, good luck everyone.