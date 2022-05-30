imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Many times, investors are stuck having to choose between buying stock in a high-quality company at a lofty price or choosing, instead, to sacrifice on quality in favor of price. It is a rare treat indeed when an investor can have the best of both worlds by finding an enterprise that is high quality in nature and that can be purchased at a low price. But that appears to be the case when looking at Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). In addition to having an attractive history of growth for both its top and bottom lines, Medical Properties Trust is trading at a price that many value investors should love. Because of this, I have decided to designate the enterprise a 'strong buy' at this point in time.

Medical Properties is an excellent REIT

According to the management team at Medical Properties Trust, the company operates as a self-advised REIT that focuses on acquiring and developing net-leased health care facilities across the globe. Today, the company has investments in 440 facilities with over 46,000 licensed beds. These investments are spread between 32 states in the US, as well as across seven countries in Europe, and in Australia and Colombia. These facilities largely consist of general acute care hospitals. But the company also has around 58 behavioral health facilities, 111 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 20 long-term acute care hospitals, and 42 freestanding ER/urgent care facilities. By value, about 73% of the assets of the company's portfolio fall under the general acute care hospital category. A further 11% is attributable to the behavioral health facilities that it has an ownership interest in. However, the heavy lifting in terms of revenue contribution is definitely from the general acute care hospital category. 79% of sales are attributable specifically to those properties.

Of the $22.2 billion of gross assets in the company's portfolio, an estimate of 59.7% is located in the US. The state with the largest exposure is Texas at 9%. This is followed closely by California at 7.4% and then Florida at 6%. Outside of the US, the company's greatest exposure is to the United Kingdom. $4.4 billion of the company's assets, or roughly 19.6% in all, is to that country. This is followed surprisingly by Switzerland at 5.9% and then Germany at 5.5%. Australia and Spain are not far behind.

One important fact regarding the company is that it relies tremendously on third-party operators in order to run its facilities. The largest of these, by far, is Steward. During the latest quarter, Steward was responsible for 28% of the company's revenue. There are four other operators from which the company generates 5% or more of its revenue individually. That leaves the remaining 39.9% coming from other smaller operators. Roughly 64.3% of the company's revenue comes from rent billed. This is defined as revenue that is associated with the base rate actually billed to the company's tenants as required by the lease in question. A further 14.9% of revenue comes from straight-line rent arrangements. This category describes revenue that is the difference between rent revenue earned based on the straight-line method and the amount recorded as rent billed. An impressive 12.6% of revenue in the latest quarter came from financing leases, while the rest, about 8.2% in all, is associated with interest and other income. Basically, the other income category is a catchall for any miscellaneous sources of revenue not large enough to break down.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for Medical Properties Trust has been quite impressive in recent years. Revenue increased from $704.7 million in 2017 to $1.55 billion in 2021. As investors who are familiar with Medical Properties Trust likely know, much of the company's growth comes from the acquisition of other assets. As an example, between 2020 and 2021, revenue rose by 24% or $295.4 million. $273.2 million of this increase came from operating lease revenue, with $188.9 million being incremental revenue from acquisitions made by the company in both 2020 and 2021. When you consider that the company had just 275 properties in its portfolio as of the end of its 2018 fiscal year, it becomes clear just how much the addition of assets to its portfolio impacted the company's topline.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As revenue has risen, so too has profitability. Operating cash flow, for starters, increased in each of the past five years, climbing from $362.2 million in 2017 to $811.7 million last year. Normalized FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $474.9 million to $1.04 billion. On a per-share basis, this number was actually rather unappealing for a couple of years. Between 2017 and 2019, it remained in a fairly narrow range of between $1.30 and $1.37 per share, with no clear trend. But as the company gained traction, with growth being fueled more by strong cash flows than by the issuance of more stock, this picture changed. In 2020, the normalized FFO per share was $1.57. This grew to $1.75 in 2021. Over the same window of time, EBITDA for the company also increased, rising from $721.5 million to $1.64 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

What's really great is that growth for the company has continued into the current fiscal year. For the first quarter of 2022, revenue came in at $409.8 million. That's 13% higher than the $362.8 million reported just one year earlier. Operating cash flow did worsen, falling from $188.7 million to $179.4 million. But that was truly an outlier. Over that same timeframe, normalized FFO rose from $243.9 million to $282.5 million, while the per-share amount increased from $0.42 to $0.47. EBITDA during this window also improved, jumping from $385.8 million to $423.6 million.

At first glance, you might think that a high-quality company like this would be trading at a high price. But that's not the case. For the 2022 fiscal year, management expects FFO per share of between $1.81 and $1.85. At the midpoint, this implies normalized FFO of just under $1.10 billion. No guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. But if we assume a similar year-over-year growth rate for them, then operating cash flow should be around $861.1 million while EBITDA should be around $1.74 billion. Using these figures, we can see that the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 12.9. That's down from the 13.7 we get if we rely on 2021 figures. The price to normalized FFO multiple is 10.1. That's a slight decrease compared to the 10.7 reading from 2021. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is 12. That stacks up favorably against the 12.7 reading that we get based on last year's results.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Not only are shares cheap on an absolute basis, they are also cheap relative to other players. I looked at five similar firms as an example. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10.7 to a high of 18.8. Whether we use our 2021 figures or our 2022 estimates, the end result is that only one of the five companies was cheaper than Medical Properties Trust. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 11.9 to 20.1. Again, in both cases, only one of the five companies is cheaper than our target. This is not bad for a REIT that has a net leverage ratio of 6 based on 2021 results. In fact, it's quite attractive. Another great benefit is that the current yield on the company is quite attractive. At present, the $0.29 per share quarterly payout translates to a yield of 6.24%. Assuming the estimates for 2022 are correct, the payout ratio relative to normalized FFO is 63.4%, while if we use the operating cash flow figure for the company, it is 81.1%.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Medical Properties Trust 13.7 12.7 Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) 18.2 20.1 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 10.7 11.9 Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) 18.8 19.3 Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) 16.2 19.7 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) 17.7 18.1

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I cannot help but to be excited about Medical Properties Trust and the opportunities it offers. This is clearly a high-quality operator in its space and it's likely that past performance is indicative of continued upside for the long haul. Add in how cheap shares are and the attractive yield created by the distributions the company provides, and I cannot help but to see this as anything other than a 'strong buy' opportunity at this time.