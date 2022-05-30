Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past several months, investors have seen many high-valuation technology stocks take a hit as the market has adjusted to rising rates and fears around an economic recession. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has seen their stock pullback around 25% so far this year, which is pretty similar to the NASDAQ pullback, comprised mostly of technology stocks.

The company recently reported a strong start to the year with revenue growing 26.5% to $1.72 billion and coming in above expectations. While there was some margin pressure during the quarter, the company's free cash flow margin of 45% was very strong.

Longer-term, I do believe the company will continue to grow revenue well above 20%, including management's guidance of 28.5% yoy subscription revenue growth (in constant currency). Investors may start to focus a little more on margin expansion as fears around a potential recession increase, and management's guidance of 25% margin for 2022 should be viewed positively given the increased margin pressures from wage inflation and adverse currency impacts.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock is currently trading around 12.5x forward revenue, which seems to appropriate price in the strong growth expectations. With a Rule of 40 score of 51 during the most recent quarter, a premium valuation is certainly deserved, though I would be hesitant to call for a mid-teens valuation multiple in the current market environment.

For now, I think investors may be better off waiting for a better entry point. If the stock were to pullback closer to $400 or valuation closer to 10x forward revenue, I would likely become more bullish for near-term outperformance.

From a long-term outlook, I believe investors should continue to be confident in the growth algorithm and potential.

Q1 Financial Review

During the company's recently reported Q1 earnings, revenue grew 26.5% yoy to $1.72 billion, which beat consensus expectations by $20 million. A majority of the company's revenue stream is subscription based, with subscription revenue growing 26% yoy to $1.63 billion (29% yoy growth on a constant currency basis), representing ~95% of total company revenue.

ServiceNow

Additionally, remaining performance obligations, which are a good indicator of future revenue growth, grew an impressive 30% yoy (or 31.5% yoy on a constant currency basis) to $11.5 billion. Regarding the strong performance during the quarter, management cited a strong demand environment, which fronts with accelerated enterprise spending around digital solutions we have seen throughout the industry.

We are in a sustained demand environment. Companies are investing with a sense of urgency in technologies that get them to the right outcomes, fast. It's very clear that businesses can no longer revert to the 'status quo.' We're now in a tech‑to‑compete world. The ServiceNow Platform is enabling employees, customers, and citizen developers with the experiences they love.

ServiceNow

In addition to the strong topline growth metrics, the company has maintained relatively stable non-GAAP operating margins. During Q1, margins came in at 25%, which were down ~200bps from the year-ago period, though pretty similar to the past several quarters of 23-26% margin. I do believe that investors will start to place more emphasis on profitability, especially as the company's revenue growth naturally decelerates due to the law of large numbers.

Even with some slight margin pressure, the company's revenue growth of 26% combined with the 25% margin results in a Rule of 40 score of 51, which continues to be well above the 40-level.

Nevertheless, I was impressed with the company's 45% free cash flow margin. Three of the past five quarters have been around 45-46% free cash flow margin level, which gives the company significant amounts of capital to reinvest for growth.

ServiceNow

One of the biggest drivers of the company's growth has been their ability to expand customer relationships. In just the last quarter, the company had 52 new transactions with >$1 million in net new annual contract value, representing a 41% yoy growth.

With a total of 1,401 customers with >$1 million of ACV, the company continues to excel with larger deals. In fact, the average ACV of customers with >$1 million of ACV reached a new high of $3.9 million, up from $3.8 million last quarter and $3.5 million in the year-ago period.

I believe this is the biggest proof point to how ServiceNow can continue to grow, as there remains significant room for penetration within their existing client base. Not only is the company signing more contracts with ACV >$1 million, but the average ACV of their large contracts continue to increase, meaning customers are willing to continue to increase their spend with ServiceNow.

ServiceNow

For Q2, the company is expecting subscription revenue of $1.67-1.68 billion, reflecting 29% yoy growth in constant currency. In addition, non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 22%, which would be a ~300bps yoy contraction.

For the full-year 2022, subscription revenue is expected to be $7.025-7.04 billion, reflecting 28.5% yoy growth in constant currency. At the midpoint, this reflects a $3 million increase in their guidance, however, adverse currency is causing an incremental $20 million headwind to 2022, meaning the core revenue guidance increase was actually $23 million.

From a non-GAAP operating income margin viewpoint, guidance calls for 25%, which would be similar to 2021 margins. Free cash flow margin is expected to be 31%, which would be down 50bps yoy.

At first glance, the company's updated guidance does not appear overly impressive. However, after excluding the adverse currency impacts, the core business trends seem strong and a guidance raise, or even reiteration, in the current macro environment is a good place to be.

Valuation

With the stock down around 25% year to date, ServiceNow has held in fairly well compared to the NASDAQ being down around 25% as well. However, investors should continue to look at the long-term thesis when making an investment decision.

Yes, the company's revenue growth is decelerating mildly over the coming years, but that is to be expected given the $7+ billion revenue guidance and the law of large numbers coming into play. I understand how some investors could be worried about non-GAAP operating margins remaining flat relative to 2021, but given the challenging macro environment such as high wage inflation and adverse currency impacts, underlying trends seem to be holding in just fine.

Data by YCharts

The stock is currently trading around 12.5x forward revenue, which seems to be about right given the current revenue and profitability mix. Yes, revenue growth is remaining just shy of 30% yoy, which is a very strong place to be. And yes, non-GAAP operating margin around 25% is strong.

However, this appears to be already priced into the stock given the current valuation. With the stock pulling back to just over $400 a few weeks ago, investors have quickly seen a 10% pop, which gives me some increased confidence in a potential floor. Though with a challenging macro backdrop and valuation seemingly in a good place, I am hesitant to be ultra-bullish right now.

With the stock currently trading around $475, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded, though I do believe we could see some volatility over the coming quarters as investors right size revenue/profitability mix and valuation.